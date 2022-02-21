  1. Mobile

Circular confirms its $259 smart ring is coming to the U.S.

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

The Circular smart ring is finally going to be available for pre-order on Sunday, February 27, via the Circular website and will cost $259. The wearable tech will be available for presale in European countries (France, Germany, the U.K., and Italy,) the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Pre-orders will go live at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 27. Those who pre-order the smart ring should expect delivery between April and June 2022, according to a Circular press release.

Circular doesn’t clarify what ring sizes will be available when presales go live, however, the company has said that seven sizes for both men and women will be available. Digital Trends has reached out for clarification on the available sizes, and will update this article when we hear back. The Circular smart ring also comes in four different colors that can be switched out with replaceable outer shells: Black, rose gold, silver, and gold.

The Circular ring was a highlight reveal from CES 2022 as the company looks to innovate the wearable health technology market. The smart ring is a device that aims to provide users with personal health insights through its accompanying app, which should help better inform owners about their body signals. Body signals that the device will help monitor include “heart rate variability, blood oxygenation, breathing rate, body temperature, and more,” according to Circular.

The Circular ring is meant to help users interpret the bodily functions that it monitors while guiding users toward “better sleep” and “heart recovery.” Although Circular isn’t the first company to provide wearable tech owners with health insights, as seen with such devices like the Fitbit or Apple Watch, but the company hopes to give users an understanding of what specifically their body is doing instead of simply providing “raw data.”

Those worried about health privacy can transfer the data collected by the Circular smart ring directly to medical professionals while their information stays “strictly confidential.”

