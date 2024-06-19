Circular just updated its smart ring to take on the Galaxy Ring

Circular has launched an updated version of its smart ring, the Circular Ring Slim, as it prepares for the world to sit up and take notice of smart rings when Samsung releases the Galaxy Ring in the near future.

While the design remains very similar, there are numerous alterations that may help solve some of the problems we had with the Oura Ring challenger during our review period earlier this year. Let’s see what’s new.

Visually, the easiest way to tell the difference between the two versions is to look at the Circular logo on the ring itself, which is white on the old version and a darker color that blends in with the ring itself on the new updated model. Circular says it has improved the scratch-resistant coating, which was a problem on the first model, with our review model picking up marks very quickly. The new Circular Ring Slim has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Circular has worked on the algorithms and introduced two new “circles” in the app. Circular describes the Circles display method as “visual, intuitive displays that provide a more organized and accessible way to track and analyze data.” While they are being announced alongside the relaunched smart ring, they have been available in the Circular app for several weeks and join other Circles already available in the app.

The Heart Rate During Sport algorithm does what you’d expect and adds the data to the new Sport Session Circle in the app. It sits alongside the other new Circle called the Advanced Analysis Circle, where health and wellness data is shown in an apparently easy-to-understand way so you can recognize trends and improvements. The smart ring also has a new sleep algorithm, another aspect we hoped to see improved over the original ring. It measures your heart rate, blood oxygen, breathing rate, body temperature, and movement when you sleep and has been tested against methods used to diagnose sleep disorders.

The new Circular Ring Slim costs 259 euros or $281, but there is still no official word on the subscription fee expected for the app. It is currently free to use and you see all your data, but features like the Medication Reminder will only be free for a limited time. Circular has not added any further information on the usefulness of the coins system in the app. It’s worth keeping these things in mind before purchasing the Circular Ring Slim, as they may affect long-term use.

Digital Trends is in the process of using the new Circular Ring Slim and will update our existing review soon.

