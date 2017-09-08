Find your fitness with our favorite health and fitness apps for Android

Why fork over your hard-earned cash on some newfangled wearable exercise gizmo when you’ve already got a smartphone stowed in your pocket? That compact computer hosts a multitude of sensors, and with the right selection of apps and a little discipline, it can be as powerful a workout companion as a dedicated trainer.
Whether you’re looking to track your miles, find a little motivation, eat healthier, or simply make exercise slightly more entertaining, there’s likely an app for that very purpose. We’ve taken the time to dig through the Google Play Store and bring you an in-depth roundup of the best fitness apps for Android. Now, you just have to stick to the routine.
Activity Trackers and Workout Guides
Activity Trackers
Simply looking to keep track of your runs and day-to-day activities with a little feedback in the form of charts and graphs? Check out the notable selection of apps below.
Runkeeper (free)
Runkeeper allows you to use your phone’s GPS transceiver to log your running pace and distance on various routes. Users can additionally set a goal pace, and the app will feed you audio updates to stay on track with the tempo. Our favorite feature remains the app’s music integration, which allows you to listen to your tunes and skip tracks without leaving the app. Why not pair Runkeeper with some of our favorite headphones for running?
Download now from:
Runtastic (free)
Runtastic is smartphone staple, with a simple interface that doesn’t sacrifice advanced features. The no-frills app uses your smartphone’s sensors to track metrics, such as your distance and relative pace, as well as calories burned and your heart rate. A few extra features, such as 3D mapping and a workout diary, only complement the app’s wearable integration. And if you have a smartwatch with Android Wear 2.0, you can leave your phone at home and still be tracked.
Download now from:
Strava Running and Cycling GPS (free)
Strava is an excellent tracking app that monitors your runs or cycling route via GPS. It gamifies your cardio workout and pairs with leaderboards, achievements, and challenges, bringing a competitive spirit to your routine. It also has Android Wear support.
Download now from:
Moves (free)
The aptly titled Moves automatically tracks your daily movements — whether walking, cycling, or running — with your smartphone’s GPS. It then displays the data in an easy-to-read timeline that makes for an entertaining, intuitive diary. It also connects with other apps and recognizes specific places in your life, helping you better visualize your routines and habits.
Download now from:
Map My Run (free)
Providing a detailed workout summary charting your distance and pace is MapMyRun’s bread and butter. The app also counts the amount of calories you burn and charts your elevation profile. Moreover, it allows you to control music and incoming calls directly within the app. The ability to save past workouts and share your success adds to the appeal.
Download now from:
Argus (free)
Argus is a neat all-in-one activity tracker that monitors your sleep, heart rate, calories, and more. The app offers challenges to overcome, as well as the option to build your own workout plan. You can even add food you eat by scanning the barcode on the label to track your calories.
Download now from:
Workout Guides
Coaches and personal trainers are great, but if you can’t afford to have Jillian Michaels come scream at you every time you hop on the treadmill, we suggest using these low-cost apps to help guide you through your workout.
Nike+ Training Club (free)
Nike Training Club offers hundreds of 30- to 45-minute workouts. The app provides detailed suggestions based on your own personal fitness goals. It excels when it comes to explanatory photos and video demonstrations that show you how to properly execute each exercise — all of which are stored directly within the app for added convenience when offline.
Download now from:
FitnessBuilder (free)
FitnessBuilder offers a diverse catalog of workouts specifically designed to help you optimize your time at the gym. The hundreds of instructional videos are straightforward and explanatory, and if you prefer, the app even lets you convert and print your workout regimens in PDF form so you can keep your phone from becoming drenched in sweat.
Download now from:
StrongLifts 5×5 (free)
Strong Lifts 5X5 is designed for experienced lifters who want nothing more than to gain muscle and lose fat. It’s likely too intense for inexperienced lifters, but the app can still coach you through three 45-minute workouts a week, focusing on the largest muscles in your body for optimal effect. Calendars and simple plate calculators take the app’s functionality even further.
Download now from:
Workout Trainer (free)
Workout Trainer provides a fitness consultation before allowing you to choose from hundreds of workout routines tailored directly to your body. The app additionally lets you sync and set your music to play between verbal instructions and video, with an option to share your most popular workouts with the online user community via email, Facebook, or Twitter.
Download now from:
Sworkit Lite Personal Trainer (free)
Sworkit provides gym-quality routines without actually requiring you to go to the gym. The free app is devoid of in-app purchases and allows you to choose from hundreds of workouts, each of which is divided into one of four distinct categories (strength, cardio, yoga, and stretching). Hell, it even lets you create short, 5-minute workouts when you’re in a pinch.
Download now from:
Jefit (free)
Initially designed for bodybuilders, Jefit keeps track of all your reps, sets, and the weight you’re lifting within a sleek interface. The app also provides a number of different workout routines designed to target specific muscle groups, while allowing you to curate custom workouts and share your achievements with the online community. The mere 1,300 training exercises are only the beginning.
Download now from: