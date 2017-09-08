Find your fitness with our favorite health and fitness apps for Android

Why fork over your hard-earned cash on some newfangled wearable exercise gizmo when you’ve already got a smartphone stowed in your pocket? That compact computer hosts a multitude of sensors, and with the right selection of apps and a little discipline, it can be as powerful a workout companion as a dedicated trainer.

Whether you’re looking to track your miles, find a little motivation, eat healthier, or simply make exercise slightly more entertaining, there’s likely an app for that very purpose. We’ve taken the time to dig through the Google Play Store and bring you an in-depth roundup of the best fitness apps for Android. Now, you just have to stick to the routine.

Activity Trackers and Workout Guides

Activity Trackers

Simply looking to keep track of your runs and day-to-day activities with a little feedback in the form of charts and graphs? Check out the notable selection of apps below.

Runkeeper (free) Runkeeper allows you to use your phone’s GPS transceiver to log your running pace and distance on various routes. Users can additionally set a goal pace, and the app will feed you audio updates to stay on track with the tempo. Our favorite feature remains the app’s music integration, which allows you to listen to your tunes and skip tracks without leaving the app. Why not pair Runkeeper with some of our favorite headphones for running? Download now from: Google Play Runtastic (free) Runtastic is smartphone staple, with a simple interface that doesn’t sacrifice advanced features. The no-frills app uses your smartphone’s sensors to track metrics, such as your distance and relative pace, as well as calories burned and your heart rate. A few extra features, such as 3D mapping and a workout diary, only complement the app’s wearable integration. And if you have a smartwatch with Android Wear 2.0, you can leave your phone at home and still be tracked. Download now from: Google Play Strava Running and Cycling GPS (free) Strava is an excellent tracking app that monitors your runs or cycling route via GPS. It gamifies your cardio workout and pairs with leaderboards, achievements, and challenges, bringing a competitive spirit to your routine. It also has Android Wear support. Download now from: Amazon Google Play Moves (free) The aptly titled Moves automatically tracks your daily movements — whether walking, cycling, or running — with your smartphone’s GPS. It then displays the data in an easy-to-read timeline that makes for an entertaining, intuitive diary. It also connects with other apps and recognizes specific places in your life, helping you better visualize your routines and habits. Download now from: Google Play Map My Run (free) Providing a detailed workout summary charting your distance and pace is MapMyRun’s bread and butter. The app also counts the amount of calories you burn and charts your elevation profile. Moreover, it allows you to control music and incoming calls directly within the app. The ability to save past workouts and share your success adds to the appeal. Download now from: Amazon Google Play Argus (free) Argus is a neat all-in-one activity tracker that monitors your sleep, heart rate, calories, and more. The app offers challenges to overcome, as well as the option to build your own workout plan. You can even add food you eat by scanning the barcode on the label to track your calories. Download now from: Google Play

Workout Guides

Coaches and personal trainers are great, but if you can’t afford to have Jillian Michaels come scream at you every time you hop on the treadmill, we suggest using these low-cost apps to help guide you through your workout.