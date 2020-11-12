The best Android smartwatches for 2020

If you want a smartwatch for your Android phone, the choice can be bewildering. To help narrow down the options, we’ve selected the best smartwatches that work with your Android phone, and put them all together here. The list does not include only smartwatches that use Google’s Wear OS software, but Samsung’s Tizen software too. Almost all smartwatches will work with your Android phone, except the Apple Watch. If you own an iPhone, take a look at our list of best smartwatches to see why it’s our overall recommendation.

We’ve tested dozens of smartwatches, including many luxury models that specifically target watch enthusiasts. Our rigorous real-world testing gives us unmatched insight into the smartwatch market. The best Android smartwatch today is either the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, or the Skagen Falster 3. Both represent the best both operating systems have to offer, with slick performance, attractive hardware, and clever control systems.

Best Android smartwatch at a glance:

Best overall: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (from $399) is as close as you can get to an Apple Watch for your Android phone, by which we mean it’s a delectable mix of strong hardware and design, reliable and attractive software, and a clever, user-friendly control system. The Galaxy Watch 3 uses Samsung’s Tizen operating system rather than Google’s Wear OS, and it’s all the better for it.

Before we talk about the software, let’s consider the design. The round case comes in two sizes, a modest 41mm for smaller wrists, and a larger 45mm model too. An AMOLED touchscreen is on the front, and the bezel around it is more than just a decorative feature — it’s the key to controlling your watch.

It’s a wonderfully ergonomic experience to rotate the bezel with your finger and move through the software’s menus, then use the touchscreen to select your options. It’s neater and easier to use than similar systems incorporated into the crown on some Wear OS smartwatches. Samsung’s software is bright and attractive, fast and reliable, and feature packed too.

The watch receives notifications from your phone, measures heart rate, takes blood oxygen levels, tracks activity and fitness, will watch over your sleep, and even take an electrocardiogram reading too. The battery will last a full day with heavy use, but can be stretched to two days if you turn it off overnight.

All this adds up to a very desirable smartwatch that works with any Android smartphone through Samsung’s Wear app, and even with the Apple iPhone if you don’t mind missing out on some key features. Prices for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 start at $399 so it’s not a cheap smartwatch, but it’s so polished and usable it’s worth the money.

Read our in-depth review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Best Wear OS: Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro

Mobvoi’s TicWatch 3 Pro represents the pinnacle of Wear OS smartwatch technology at the moment, and it excels at delivering long battery life due to the clever use of a second screen. It’s the first smartwatch available with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor inside, and it’s much more capable than the aging Snapdragon Wear 3100 found in most competing models.

The fast processor is more energy efficient on its own, but it’s matched with a second LCD screen on the TicWatch 3 Pro, which deals with the ambient always-on screen to drastically lower power consumption. We got three days use out of the TicWatch 3 Pro in our review, which is three times what many other smartwatches can deliver. Mobvoi has used this tech before, but it has been improved it here with a backlight, making it easier to see at night. What’s more, if you use the Essential Mode, standby can be extended to 45 days by cutting out some of the connected features.

You can track fitness, sleep, and activity with the TicWatch 3 Pro, which also has a heart rate sensor and can read blood oxygen levels too. It has an IP68 water resistance rating, plus many Mobvoi apps for breathing exercises, relaxation methods, and exercise plans. While the style is a little ordinary, it’s well built and comfortable to wear, despite the 47mm case size. Google’s Wear OS software is the weak link, and isn’t as reliable as Samsung’s Tizen.

This aside, the $299 Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro is the most powerful smartwatch you can buy for your Android phone, and it has the longest battery life too.

Read our in-depth review of the Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro

Best for Fashion: Skagen Falster 3

The Skagen Falster 3 ($295) perfectly balances understated, fashionable design with strong technology. The 42mm body has a 1.2-inch OLED screen and three buttons on the side for a sleek look that will suit most wrists. The stainless steel Falster 3 comes in gunmetal grey with a choice of colorful straps, or in a stealthy all-black design if you choose the Falster 3 X By Kygo special edition.

It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 platform with 1GB of RAM, plus it has NFC for Google Pay, GPS, a heart rate monitor, the ability to make and receive calls from your phone, and the latest version of Google’s Wear OS software. Performance is good too, and the battery will last a day even with a workout session, plus it charges to full in about one hour. Only Wear OS’s frustrations disappoint, but they’re minimized on the otherwise excellent Skagen Falster 3.

If the Falster 3‘s design is too minimalist for you, then do take a look at the Fossil Gen 5, which shares the same technology but in a slightly larger 44mm body.

Read our in-depth Skagen Falster 3 X Kygo review

Best for Style: Moto 360

Following a much needed price cut to $299, the Moto 360 has become a more tempting prospect. Made from thick stainless steel and available in gold, steel, or black finishes with a choice of straps too, it’s a great looking, very stylish smartwatch. The top button on the side of the case rotates to navigate Wear OS more easily, and there is a heart rate monitor on the back. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform with 1GB of RAM powers the Moto 360.

We’ve added the Moto 360 to the list because of the classy design and manageable size, making it suitable for many people, plus the simple software which sticks rigidly to standard Wear OS for relatively smooth performance. The battery life is good too, though you won’t get more than a full day.

Read our in-depth Moto 360 review

Best for Women: Kate Spade Scallop 2

Kate Spade is known as a fashion-forward, tech-friendly company, and the Kate Spade Scallop 2 proves it. The Scallop 2 features a similarly understated and classic design to the original, but then pulls in more design aspects associated with the Kate Spade brand for a fresher look. It’s slim — which is helpful in ensuring that the watch looks stylish — and has all-new tech including GPS and a heart rate sensor, new watch faces, and NFC for Google Pay.

We really like the Scallop 2‘s clever watch face that can be set up to complement the color scheme of your outfit. Don’t be put off by the large-sounding 42mm body. The screen is just 1.2 inches, so the watch is very compact and wearable. There are various Wear OS smartwatches designed specifically for women, but this is by far our favorite. Don’t dismiss the original Scallop if you happen to see a great deal on it, either, because it has most the advantages of its sequel.

Read our in-depth Kate Spade Scallop review

Best for Runners: Suunto 7

Suunto is best known for its hardcore fitness watches, but earlier this year launched its first smartwatch using Google’s Wear OS. The Suunto 7 embraces the brand’s sporty design and superb fitness tracking ability, while pairing it with the more everyday usable software, and excellent battery life. Yes, really, excellent battery life. It regularly lasted two days on a single charge in our review with regular use.

Fans of the brand will want more than that, and happily Suunto’s own comprehensive training app is included, along with a clever “heat” map showing local walking and running routes. There’s a heart rate monitor on the back and GPS too, plus the usual features including NFC. The battery improvements come from a close partnership with Qualcomm, and tweaks made to the Snapdragon 3100 chipset inside the watch.

The Suunto 7 is expensive for a Wear OS watch at $500, but about what you’d expect to pay for a top-flight GPS-based fitness tracking smartwatch without Google’s software.

Read our in-depth Suunto 7 review

Best Cheap Android Smartwatch: Amazfit GTR 2

If you’ve browsed Amazon for a new, low price smartwatch you’ve probably come across Amazfit’s watches before. The latest is the Amazfit GTR 2 (and its square-ish sibling, the GTS 2) and forget about any experiences you may have had with the brand’s products before, the newest line-up is considerably improved.

The GTR 2 is made from aluminum and glass with a plastic case back, is thin and lightweight, and has a pretty 1.39-inch AMOLED screen. It’s pin sharp and colorful, and shows Amazfit’s own software. This is where many improvements have been made, and it proved fast and reliable in our tests. Pairing with your phone is also much better than before, plus the Zepp app needed to sync your watch is much quicker and more attractive too.

Like several more expensive models, the GTR 2 has a heart rate sensor and can measure blood oxygen levels, but there are only 12 workout modes available to track. The Amazfit GTR 2 isn’t perfect as it does still have some software niggles, but it looks brilliant, performs well, and costs just $179.

Read our in-depth review of the Amazfit GTR 2 here

