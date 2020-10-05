Fossil has launched the Gen 5E smartwatch, and in doing so has recognized not everyone wants a big watch with a 44mm case on their wrist. The Gen 5E introduces four 42mm case sizes with designs aimed at women, along with three more 44mm styles to the range too. Previously, the Julianna style Gen 5 watch, which had the more feminine design, only came with a 44mm case.

Let’s start with the new 42mm styles. The 42mm Gen 5E may have a smaller case, but the round AMOLED screen still measures 1.19-inches, the case is still 12mm thick, and the battery has a 300mAh capacity. The case has either a decorated or smooth bezel and is attached to an 18mm strap, and comes in a two-tone stainless steel and gold finish, or rose gold finishes. There are two stainless steel link bracelets, a stainless steel mesh band, and a silicone strap to choose from.

If you want the 44mm Gen 5E it comes in black with a black silicone strap, black with a stainless steel link bracelet, or in gunmetal grey with a brown leather strap. The 44mm Gen 5E case design is different from the existing Gen 5 models, with no buttons on the case apart from the single crown set between button guards, and a textured bezel. The straps measure 22mm, and the screen is the same as the one used on the 42mm model.

The Gen 5E comes with Fossil’s recently launched Wellness software update, which adds a new fitness app that works in a way to conserve battery life, plus there’s sleep tracking and an enhanced battery saving mode too. We recently took a closer look at the software on the Fossil Gen 5 Garrett smartwatch, and found it to be a good addition to the watch overall.

Fossil sells the Gen 5E smartwatches for $249, making them a little cheaper than the Gen 5 models, but there is a catch. While the design has had an overhaul the technical side stays the same, meaning the Gen 5E uses the old, and now superseded Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. Performance has never been stellar, and watches using the Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor are now just starting to arrive, however at least the Gen 5E has 1GB of RAM which does help it maintain a decent speed in everyday use.

The Fossil Gen 5E smartwatches are available to pre-order through Fossil’s online store now and shipping is expected to start around November 3.

