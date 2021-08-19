Fossil had previously confirmed that it would be launching powerful new smartwatches to take advantage of Google’s Wear OS 3, and now a leak from the reliable WinFuture shows off the upcoming watch. With a Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, 8GB of storage, and all-day battery life, it might just prove to be a force when it comes to hardware.

Going into the specs, WinFuture says that the Fossil Gen 6 will have a 1.28-inch OLED display with always-on functionality. It will reportedly be available in 42mm and 44mm sizes, and be water-resistant up to 5 meters. There will also be options for straps, with leather, fabric, and metal variants planned. Fossil will also offer different designs for men and women, with the internal components and material choices remaining the same regardless.

Performance- and power-wise, the device is said to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip. The chip is a lot more powerful than the older one that was found in previous Wear watches, as a result of its 12nm process and faster GPU (and it is already a known quantity as a result of the TicWatch Pro 3). The Gen 6 is also said to have 24-hour battery life, with a power-saving mode that extends this to “several days”, courtesy of the Wear 4100.

Other niceties to come with this device include a variety of sensors for tracking sleep, step count, heart rate, oxygen saturation, as well as the usual GPS for logging your runs and walks. It is also equipped with 8GB of internal storage.

As for its pricing, the Fossil Gen 6 is reported to cost either 299 or 329 Euros ($350 to $385) from Amazon listings, with a street date of September 27. If true, then we could expect an official announcement from Fossil in the coming weeks.

Unfortunately, it seems unlikely you’ll be able to buy this with Wear OS 3 anytime soon. While Samsung can already ship its Galaxy Watch with the new operating system, Fossil’s devices will be getting it in mid-late 2022. If you’re not a fan of Samsung, this watch would remain a tempting option, however, with its more recent hardware elevating it from other middling Google Wear watches in the past.

