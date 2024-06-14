This giant Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak just spoiled everything

We can’t go a day without a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak. And today, there’s a significant one that may just cover the entire spec sheet for the upcoming device. And if this spec sheet is correct, some previous rumors might not be accurate. The specs come from Smartprix, which typically is correct on these matters.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to have a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display with a 2160 x 1856 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also feature a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer display with a resolution of 2376 x 968 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Recommended Videos

Until now, most rumors have suggested that the outer display would increase from 6.2 inches on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, they also indicated that the new model would have an outer display that is slightly wider and less narrow than the previous one. This may not be the case, as the latest model is said to present a 23:9 aspect ratio.

Beyond this, the SmartPrix specs align with the previous rumors. The new foldable is likely to sport an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with 12GB of RAM and be offered with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage.

The specs of the Galaxy Z Fold models aren’t supposed to change camera-wise. The triple-camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 should include a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. A 12MP ultrawide camera is also expected. These cameras support autofocus and optical image stabilization. The camera under the display will have 4MP, while the camera on the cover will have 10MP.

Earlier this week, SmartPrix reported that the prices for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would increase by $100. The 256GB model would cost $1,899, the 512GB model $2,099, and the 1TB version $2,259.

We should know the actual specs soon enough and see how they compare to these. Samsung is expected to announce the latest Z Fold, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Watch 7 at an Unpacked event in Paris on July 10.

Editors' Recommendations