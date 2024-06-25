 Skip to main content
This leak just spoiled the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Someone wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.
Galaxy Watch 6 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Samsung is expected to unveil new products at a press event in Paris, France, on July 10. Although we’ve known which devices will likely be showcased for months, a new leak has confirmed at least one of the devices in the lineup.

As first spotted by PassionateGeekz, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 was temporarily leaked on the Amazon Canada website. Next month, the new wearable is expected to officially launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and heavily anticipated Galaxy Watch Ultra.

As you can see below, the Amazon Canada product page, which has now been removed, didn’t give away much information about the new Galaxy Watch 7. However, key details appear to confirm at least some of the previous rumors. For example, it looks like the wearable device will once again be 40mm, just like the Galaxy Watch 6, and will be priced at around $300 in the U.S., although it will be higher in Canada because of the exchange rate.

Leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 being sold on Amazon Canada.
PassionateGeekz

The webpage also indicates that the watch has the “first 3nm AP chip,” which will improve power efficiency and enhance performance. This chip is probably the Exynos W1000. Additionally, the new watch is expected to offer AI features impacting “powered sleep,” “powered exercise,” and “powered communication.” Finally, the leaked image says the item will be released on Wednesday, July 10. This would mean the watch will be released the same day as its rumored big reveal.

For years, Samsung has introduced a regular Galaxy Watch alongside a “Classic” version. For 2024, it’s expected to reveal an “Ultra” version for the first time. This version, which is likely designed to take on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, is the one most folks will discuss. However, it’s good to see further confirmation that Samsung isn’t forgetting its less expensive smartwatch.

Interestingly, Samsung still hasn’t announced a July Unpacked event. However, that should be coming soon — unless the rumors aren’t correct!

