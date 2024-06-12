The Galaxy Z Flip 6 price just leaked, and it’s bad news

We have bad news for those who hope to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 when it’s released, as it looks like the phone will be more expensive than the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which it will replace.

According to SmartPrix, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will cost $1,100 for the 256GB model and $1,220 for the 512GB model, representing a $100 price increase over the previous model. Earlier today, we reported that SmartPrix also anticipates the same price hike for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which could start at a whopping $1,899. Samsung will likely announce the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Watch 7 at an Unpacked event in Paris, France, on July 10. All three new products should be available to the public soon after. We’re also excited for the event as it may be the launchpad for the Galaxy Ring smart ring.

The overall design of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is likely to be similar to that of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, we expect the new phone to feature a more durable foldable screen and perhaps some dust resistance too. At the moment, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has an IPX8 rating, meaning it provides water resistance but no dust resistance at all. The main display on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (once again) is expected to measure 6.7 inches. Depending on which rumor you believe, the cover display on the phone could stay at 3.4 inches or climb to 3.9 inches.

Inside, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with 12GB RAM or the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 8GB RAM. Both configurations have been shown in the Geekbench database. This year’s Galaxy Z Flip model could launch in four colors: Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, and Blue. Lower-volume colors, perhaps only available through Samsung directly, could include Black, Peach, and White.

Samsung still hasn’t officially announced the rumored July 10 event. However, it should come soon as rumors suggest Samsung is holding its summer Unpacked earlier than before, and in Paris as a tie-in to the upcoming Summer Olympic Games, which start on July 26.

