 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 price just leaked, and it’s bad news

By
Leaked render of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.
SmartPrix and OnLeaks

We have bad news for those who hope to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 when it’s released, as it looks like the phone will be more expensive than the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which it will replace.

According to SmartPrix, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will cost $1,100 for the 256GB model and $1,220 for the 512GB model, representing a $100 price increase over the previous model. Earlier today, we reported that SmartPrix also anticipates the same price hike for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which could start at a whopping $1,899. Samsung will likely announce the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Watch 7 at an Unpacked event in Paris, France, on July 10. All three new products should be available to the public soon after. We’re also excited for the event as it may be the launchpad for the Galaxy Ring smart ring.

Recommended Videos

The overall design of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is likely to be similar to that of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, we expect the new phone to feature a more durable foldable screen and perhaps some dust resistance too. At the moment, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has an IPX8 rating, meaning it provides water resistance but no dust resistance at all. The main display on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (once again) is expected to measure 6.7 inches. Depending on which rumor you believe, the cover display on the phone could stay at 3.4 inches or climb to 3.9 inches.

Related

Inside, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with 12GB RAM or the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 8GB RAM. Both configurations have been shown in the Geekbench database. This year’s Galaxy Z Flip model could launch in four colors: Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, and Blue. Lower-volume colors, perhaps only available through Samsung directly, could include Black, Peach, and White.

Samsung still hasn’t officially announced the rumored July 10 event. However, it should come soon as rumors suggest Samsung is holding its summer Unpacked earlier than before, and in Paris as a tie-in to the upcoming Summer Olympic Games, which start on July 26.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
If you like Samsung phones, you need to be ready for July 10
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 resting on a table.

Although Samsung hasn't officially announced the date, we've gotten more indications about when the next Samsung Unpacked Event will be held.

According to The Chosun Daily, it's going to be Wednesday, July 10, in Paris. The date has long been rumored, so this latest news is unsurprising. Still, it's good to get confirmation from another source on the same date. At this point, it's all but set in stone that July 10 is the day to look forward to.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra leaked, and it looks ridiculous
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra square dial leaked render.

Samsung is only a few weeks away from its next big Unpacked event, so it's natural for the leaks to start seeping through. Previous leaks have exposed what the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Flip 6 phones are expected to look like, while Samsung has jubilantly showcased the Galaxy Ring multiple times.

Now, it's time for the watches, with a new design leak revealing the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra -- a new variant that will launch alongside the standard Galaxy Watch 7 and the cheaper Watch 7 FE. And the design sure is something.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy Ring price just leaked, and it’s not good
i saw the samsung galaxy ring what love and im worried about mwc 1

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has been the subject of plenty of rumors and leaks in advance of its possible launch during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in July. The latest leak reveals the likely price, along with rumors of a subscription plan that may be required if Galaxy Ring users want to use all the health-tracking features.

The news comes from Yogesh Brar, who says the Galaxy Ring will cost between $300 and $350 in the U.S. (or 35,000 rupees in India). Other global prices aren’t known yet, but you can check the exchange rate to figure out what it may cost in other markets.

Read more