A critical Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra detail just leaked

Recent rumors have suggested that Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held in Paris next month, likely on July 10. We’re expecting the next generation of foldable phones with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, as well as new Galaxy Watches and even a Galaxy Ring.

Thanks to a leak on Samsung’s own website, it’s confirmed that there will indeed be a Galaxy Watch Ultra, as rumors have suggested. Furthermore, we now know for sure what it will be called.

Originally spotted by 91Mobiles, Samsung’s support site published one page that was directly named “Galaxy Watch Ultra.” The page has since been taken down, of course, but it confirms that there will indeed be a Galaxy Watch Ultra, which is likely to be positioned as an Apple Watch Ultra competitor. We also know it will not be called “Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra” like previously thought.

Before the support page was taken offline, it also confirmed that Samsung will be offering it in an LTE variant, and that the Galaxy Watch Ultra will have a 47mm case. This is smaller than the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra but slightly bigger than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic‘s 46mm case.

We’ve seen what the Galaxy Watch Ultra will look like, thanks to leakers. This is a more rugged smartwatch that will feature a circular dial within a rounded square case. It will have an orange crown button on the right side, which is flanked by two additional buttons. The Galaxy Watch Ultra could come in a grade 4 titanium chassis with a sapphire crystal glass display. So far, we’ve seen two potential colors: white with silver and black with dark gray.

Just like the Apple Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Watch Ultra won’t be cheap. It’s rumored to be priced around $700, though this would be slightly less than Apple’s $800 price tag.

We’ll learn more about the Galaxy Watch Ultra in a couple of weeks at Samsung’s summer event, Galaxy Unpacked.

