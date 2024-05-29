 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Your Samsung Galaxy Watch is getting new AI health features

By
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, in black and silver.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung has already put AI into your Galaxy smartphone, and its next move is to put it inside your Galaxy smartwatch too. The company will introduce Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy Watch range with the One UI 6 Watch update coming in the near future, and the benefits all center around health and fitness.

Galaxy AI on wearables will also be part of the Samsung Health app, which is used to keep track of your health, fitness, sleep, and daily activity. What features will it include? At this stage the company has detailed six key advancements using Galaxy AI in Samsung Health and One UI 6 Watch.

Recommended Videos

Perhaps the most notable is an Energy Score, which will use daily statistics from your sleep, activity, and heart rate to increase understanding of your current condition. It sounds a lot like the Readiness Score on the Oura Ring, or Garmin’s Body Battery, just with added AI smarts. Expect Galaxy AI to help you improve through Wellness Tips too, which apparently will provide insights into your condition and show motivational advice, and allow custom goals to be set up.

Three sizes of the Samsung Galaxy Ring, sitting on top of a white display case.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Samsung improved its sleep tracking with the Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy AI will closely analyze heart and respiratory rate, plus movement and sleep latency, to help you achieve even better sleep over time. During workouts Galaxy AI will provide a new Personalized Health Rate Zone with enhanced Aerobic and Anaerobic threshold data, the chance to combine exercises together for a personalized routine, and a Race mode to track progress against previous sessions when running or cycling.

Related

Samsung states it will release One UI 6 Watch later this year, but a beta version will be made available to some Galaxy Watch owners in June. While at the moment Samsung is talking about Galaxy AI and One UI 6 Watch for its smartwatches, it’s highly likely at least some of the new features will also apply to the forthcoming Galaxy Ring smart ring. If it’s to take on the Oura Ring, currently the best smart ring you can buy, Samsung knows it needs to push the app and data beyond what’s offered by it, and AI may help it do so.

There are no specific dates mentioned by Samsung about One UI 6 Watch or Galaxy AI for wearables here, but rumors point to a Galaxy Unpacked event taking place in July, where we may see the Galaxy Watch 7 range and the Galaxy Ring fully revealed, and these new software features with them.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Samsung Galaxy Ring: news, rumored price, release date, and more
Three sizes of the Samsung Galaxy Ring, sitting on top of a white display case.

The smart ring market has been dominated by the Oura Ring so far, but that is about to change with the upcoming launch of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. The ring was teased at Samsung's Unpacked event in January and then again at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February.

The Galaxy Ring is expected to come with various health sensors to help you track your physical fitness and daily activities — all with the backing of Samsung Health. It's one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year, and this is everything we know about it (so far).
Samsung Galaxy Ring: release date

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may fix my biggest issue with the Z Fold 5
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, seen from the side.

I ordered my first folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, in February of this year. I was excited, but I was also more than a little apprehensive. This was an entirely new form factor for me, as I'd never used a folding smartphone before. I'd used phones, I'd used tablets, but I'd never used both of them at the same time.

At the start of my experience, I was worried principally about how much I'd use the phone's headline feature: the big inner display. After all, if I didn't end up using it, didn't that defeat the whole point of the device?

Read more
Check your Samsung Galaxy S22 for a big update right now
The Samsung Galaxy S22 in a purple color.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

Samsung is finally fulfilling its promise in the post-Galaxy S24 launch era. The company, via an official newsroom post, has confirmed that the generative AI tricks that made its latest flagship phones stand out are now rolling out for the two-generation-old Galaxy S22 series phones.

Read more