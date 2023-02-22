Following an increased marketing push starting in 2023, the Temu app has started to pick up some solid momentum that’s driven many shoppers to want to check it out. As new marketplaces start to make their way into the mainstream, however, there’s usually a healthy amount of skepticism towrd them.

Although it’s always a good impulse to be cautious about putting sensitive information into any app, here’s everything you need to know about Temu — and if you truly need to be careful.

What is Temu?

Temu is an online shopping app akin to Amazon that claims to host the best deals you can find online. With more than 250 different categories to choose from, it functions as an all-encompassing shopping app, as opposed to one for specific interests. Temu claims to be unique, however, by having lower prices than those found at other online sellers. While that’s not always the case with non-discounted items, the items sold at full price are — at the very least — sold at similar, if not the same, prices as they are on sites like Amazon, Target, or Walmart.

Frequent sales and multiweek deals are common on the app, however, which means it’s worth taking a look there first before buying anything online to see if you can get what you’re looking for a little cheaper. Take note, however, that not all major brands are selling on Temu yet, as it’s still an up-and-coming marketplace. There are still plenty of big brands that are already selling there, however.

Is the Temu app legit?

As mentioned above, there’s been a fair amount of skepticism aimed at Temu, which is completely natural. Any time an app deals with sensitive information — like your credit card numbers and home address — it’s good to have some trepidation. However, concerns regarding Temu’s legitimacy are easily put to rest. Although new, the app is backed by PDD Holdings Inc., a multibillion-dollar company that has many years of global commerce experience.

In terms of other forms of verified legitimacy, Temu supports several forms of secure payment methods, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and most credit cards. Temu seems to be as legit as all other major online retailers.

Is Temu a scam?

In short, no, Temu is not a scam. It’s a perfectly legitimate online shopping marketplace that has faced skepticism from people, as all new online retailers do.

There seems to be an additional amount of unfounded fear toward the company since its parent company, PDD Holdings Inc., is based in China. However, there’s plenty of evidence to show that PDD Holdings Inc. is a legitimate company and that there’s nothing to be suspicious of.

How to download the Temu app

Downloading the Temu app is simple regardless of whether you’re using a phone running on iOS or Android since it’s offered on both. Head to the app store on your phone and search for “Temu.” The app icon is orange with white text and four small symbols. In the store, the app will be listed as “Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire.” Select the prompt to download the app, and you’ll have Temu on your phone whenever you’re looking to do some discounted shopping.

If you don’t want to download the app, Temu is fully functional in-browser as well. Simply head over to Temu.com, and you can access all of the features you’ll find on the app.

Download Temu for iOS

Download Temu for Android

