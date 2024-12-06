 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

44 cool tech gifts to impress that special nerd in your life

By
luxury tech gadgets arcade1up
Arcade1Up

A quick scroll through big retailers like Amazon or Target will show you a large variety of cool tech gifts discounted for this holiday season -- a frankly overwhelming amount, in fact. Sifting through all the smartwatches, phones, tablets, and appliances yourself to find that cool tech gift for your uncle would take a lot of time that you probably don't have this holiday season.

Luckily, we're here to run down 44 cool tech gadgets that make awesome gifts for the holiday season, all of which are sure to impress your friends and loved ones this holiday. In putting this piece together, we threw in the usual tech items that you expect, like gaming equipment, headphones, and tablets, but also some off-the-wall offerings that you probably wouldn't think to buy for yourself. (After all, isn't that the point of gift-giving?) No matter what kind of tech gift you're looking for, we've got you covered.

SimpliSafe The Lighthouse: 7-Piece Wireless Security System
Sponsored
SimpliSafe The Lighthouse: 7-piece wireless security system
The best home security bundle
Jump to details
Yale Assure Lock 2
Sponsored
Yale Assure Lock 2
An excellent smart-home gift
Jump to details
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses - Wayfarer in Gradient Graphite
Sponsored
Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Smart Glasses -- Gradient Graphite
So good, we included them twice.
Jump to details
nutribullet Full-Size Blender Combo 1200W – NBF50500 - Dark Gray
Nutribullet Full-Size Blender Combo 1200
The best home blender for home cooks
Jump to details
MAXTOP SoundGuard AP003 Wireless Lavalier Microphone
MAXTOP Soundguard AP003 Wireless Lavalier Microphone
The best portable lavalier microphone for influencers
Jump to details
Amazon Kindle (2024)
Amazon Kindle (2024 model)
The best budget e-reader for bibliophiles
Jump to details
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024)
The best premium e-reader for serious readers
Jump to details
Meta Quest 3S
Meta Quest 3S
The best VR headset for gamers
Jump to details
Ring Battery Doorbell
Ring Battery Doorbell
The best outdoor home security option for families
Jump to details
Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker
Ninja SLUSHI
The best frozen drink maker for party people
Jump to details
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
The best alternative drink maker for sparkling water lovers
Jump to details
Hisense 85-Inch Class Mini-LED Premium ULED X QLED Series 4K Google Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility
Hisense 85-inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED TV
The best ultra-large TV for gamers
Jump to details
LG C3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered OLED65C3PUA, 2023 with Alexa Built-in
LG C3 Series 65-inch Class OLED
The best OLED TV for gamers
Jump to details
Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven
Ooni Volt 12
The best electric pizza oven for beginners
Jump to details
Lepro TB2 AI Smart Table Lamp, RGB+IC Addressable LED Lamp Alexa Google Enable, APP Control Color Changing Modern Spiral Lamp No Remote, Music Sync, AI Generated Lighting LLM,2.4 GHz WiFi/Bluetooth
Lepro TBG2 AI Smart Table Lamp
The best smart table lamp for musicians
Jump to details
Arcade1UP Ms. Pac-Man/Galaga Deluxe Arcade Machine
Arcade1UP Ms. Pac-Man/Galaga Deluxe Arcade Machine
The best mini arcade machine for nostalgic dads
Jump to details
Hisense 5.1.2 Dolby ATMOS Soundbar with Wireless Rear Satellite Speakers
Hisense 5.1.2 Dolby ATMOS Soundbar with Wireless Rear Satellite Speakers
The best TV sound setup for dads
Jump to details
Sony WF-1000XM5
Sony WF1000XM5 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
The best premium Bluetooth earbuds for music lovers
Jump to details
TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones 45H Long Playtime, Wireless Charging Case, IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Earphones, Built-in Mic Calls, Headset Premium Deep Bass 32 Preset EQs via APP
TOZO T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
The best budget Bluetooth earbuds for everyday use
Jump to details
Sennheiser HD 560s
Sennheiser HD 560 S
The best over-the-ear headphones for gaming and gamers
Jump to details
32GB FRAMEO 10.1 Inch Smart WiFi Digital Photo Frame
FRAMEO 10.1 Inch 32GB Smart Digital Photo Frame
The best digital photo frame for Grandpa
Jump to details
HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact
HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact
The best Nintendo Switch game controller for mobile gamers
Jump to details
BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone
Backbone One Gaming Controller
The best mobile controller for iPhone gamers
Jump to details
Anker Soundcore 2 
Anker Soundcore 2
The best portable Bluetooth speaker for music lovers
Jump to details
Victrola Rock Speaker Connect
Victrola Rock Speaker Connect
The best alternative Bluetooth speaker for the decor-focused
Jump to details
Steam Deck OLED 512GB
Steam Deck 512 GB LCD
The best premium portable video game console for gamers
Jump to details
Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
Belkin MagSafe Charger 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand
The best wireless charging setup for busy people
Jump to details
NETVUE
Netvue by Birdfy AI Smart Bird Feeder
The best smart bird feeder for bird lovers
Jump to details
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon Echo Show 5
The best smart speaker with display for nerds
Jump to details
Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger
Anker 26,800 mAh Power Bank
The best premium power bank for vacationers
Jump to details
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
The best tracking device deal for families
Jump to details
Theragun Prime
Theragun Prime G5
The best premium massage gun for gym rats
Jump to details
Mebak Deep Tissue Massager Gun
Mebak 3 Massage Gun
The best bang for your buck massage gun for daily pain
Jump to details
Armor All Utility Vacuum
Armor All AA255W Wet/Dry Utility Vac 2.5 Gallon
The best mini shop vacuum for casual cleaners
Jump to details
iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba Vac
The best traditional robot vacuum for dads
Jump to details
Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop
Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop
The best premium robot vacuum for a splurge
Jump to details
DJI Mini 3
DJI Mini 3
The best drone for beginner pilots
Jump to details
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Wayfarer
The best smart glasses for geeks
Jump to details
XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro Projector
XGIMI Mogo 3 Pro
The best premium portable projector for cinema lovers
Jump to details
SmartGoggles by Therabody
Therabody Sleep Mask
The best high-tech sleep mask for your spouse
Jump to details
Technivorm Moccamaster KBT Coffee Brewe
Technivorm Moccamaster 10-Cup Coffee Maker
The best fancy coffee maker for java lovers
Jump to details
JBL PartyBox 110
JBL PartyBox
The best karaoke party speaker for adults
Jump to details
Fitbit Versa 4
Fitbit Versa 4
The best fitness tracker for fitness gurus
Jump to details
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10
The best smartwatch for dads
Jump to details
NutriBullet Blender
Nutribullet

The best home blender for home cooks

Nutribullet Full-Size Blender Combo 1200

This blender is used on a daily basis in my household, which makes it perfect for a recommendation. Its 1200W motor is strong enough to mix whatever you throw at it without much trouble, it's easy to clean, and it never leaks.

nutribullet Full-Size Blender Combo 1200W – NBF50500 - Dark Gray
Nutribullet Full-Size Blender Combo 1200
The best home blender for home cooks
MAxtop wireless microphone
MAXTOP

The best portable lavalier microphone for influencers

MAXTOP Soundguard AP003 Wireless Lavalier Microphone

If you're a content creator or aspiring videographer that struggles to capture good audio during your various adventures, you should strongly consider the MAXTOP Soundguard. It captures clear audio regardless of conditions and works at a variety of ranges. It's definitely a cool tech gift.

MAXTOP SoundGuard AP003 Wireless Lavalier Microphone
MAXTOP Soundguard AP003 Wireless Lavalier Microphone
The best portable lavalier microphone for influencers
Related
Reviewed By Digital Trends An Amazon Kindle
Digital Trends

The best budget e-reader for bibliophiles

Amazon Kindle (2024 model)

Amazon Kindle (2024) Review
Pros
  • Matcha color is fantastic
  • Super portable
  • Brighter display than predecessor
  • Faster page turning
  • Great battery life
Cons
  • Very little changes from predecessor
  • Increased price

My Kindle is by far my favorite tech device, and I couldn't live without it. This 16 GB ultra-thin model is one of the best so far, with an adjustable frontlight, extended battery life, and an easy-to-read display. Perfect for the bibliophile in your life.

Amazon Kindle (2024)
Amazon Kindle (2024 model)
The best budget e-reader for bibliophiles
A person reads on an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite outdoors.
Amazon

The best premium e-reader for serious readers

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024)

I bought this Kindle Paperwhite for my wife as a present this year, and I've been really impressed with its performance and battery life from afar. It's enough to make me want to upgrade my now-ancient model. Your favorite bookworm would love this as a present.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024)
The best premium e-reader for serious readers
Reviewed By Digital Trends A Meta Quest 3S
Meta

The best VR headset for gamers

Meta Quest 3S

Meta Quest 3 Review
Pros
  • Doubles Quest 2 GPU performance
  • Crisper graphics with 30% more pixels
  • Sharp, clear lenses without god rays
  • Mixed reality is good enough to use a phone
  • Depth sensor automatically maps your room
  • Ringless controllers are less breakable
  • Great price for a powerful VR headset
Cons
  • Battery is still in front, adding face pressure
  • Passthrough cameras are good, not great
  • No silicone cover included

More than just a gaming device, the Meta Quest 3S delivers a variety of immersive experiences. Watch movies, chill with your friends on apps like WhatsApp and Instagram, or become the Caped Crusader in the all new Batman: Arkham Shadow. The best VR headset for gamers. In addition to our review, we've had other Digital Trends folks play the Meta Quest 3 firsthand. "Standalone VR functionality with lots to do including games, entertainment, productivity and more. Great for all ages," says Staff Writer Briley Kenney.

Meta Quest 3S
Meta Quest 3S
The best VR headset for gamers
Reviewed By Digital Trends Ring Battery doorbell Prime Big Deal Days discount
Ring

The best outdoor home security option for families

Ring Battery Doorbell

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro review: a convenient, capable battery-powered option Review
Pros
  • Crisp resolution with support for HDR
  • Support for Bird's Eye Zones
  • Easily removable battery
  • Option to hardwire
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Battery needs frequent recharging

This Ring Battery Doorbell gives you an unparalleled sense of safety and comfort, even when you're not there. With Smart Alerts for package deliveries and people on your porch and an uninterrupted video view from anywhere, it's the doorbell you've always wanted, especially if you have a young family.

Ring Battery Doorbell
Ring Battery Doorbell
The best outdoor home security option for families
Tested By Digital Trends A Ninja Slushi drink maker
Ninja

The best frozen drink maker for party people

Ninja SLUSHI

Blenders are nice and all, but what's better than making your own slushies at home? This frozen drink maker from Ninja allows you to create frozen cocktails and shakes with just the touch of a button, and it doesn't need ice, either. It takes up a lot of space on your counter, but the effect is undoubtedly worth it, especially if you like to throw parties. This one is a cool tech gift they're sure to remember.

Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker
Ninja SLUSHI
The best frozen drink maker for party people
The SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker.
SodaStream

The best alternative drink maker for sparkling water lovers

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

SodaStream is a great option for sparkling water fans who prefer to save money on cans and mix their own flavors--think of it as a Keurig for soda water. The company's standard Terra model is quite discounted for Cyber Monday, so this is the perfect time to jump in. The value bundle includes two flavors and three one-liter bottles for mixing.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
The best alternative drink maker for sparkling water lovers
Tested By Digital Trends The Hisense 85-inch A7 TV displaying a basketball player.
Hisense

The best ultra-large TV for gamers

Hisense 85-inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED TV

Impress your loved ones and neighbors with your home theater with this 85-inch monstrosity from Hisense. Its array of mini-LEDs feature deeper blacks and better color variety than traditional LED televisions, and its 4K resolution will keep you coming back for more, especially if you're a gamer.

Hisense 85-Inch Class Mini-LED Premium ULED X QLED Series 4K Google Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility
Hisense 85-inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED TV
The best ultra-large TV for gamers
Reviewed By Digital Trends 65-inch LG C3 Series Class OLED evo 4K smart TV product image - 2023 OLED65C3PUA
LG

The best OLED TV for gamers

LG C3 Series 65-inch Class OLED

LG C3 OLED TV Review
Pros
  • Delightful contrast
  • Excellent color performance
  • Very good processing
  • Killer gaming features
  • Five-year warranty
Cons
  • Low-level color shift
  • Too-frequent updates

Widely considered one of the best value OLED TVs on the market, this snazzy LG C3 is quite discounted for the holidays. Featuring a superior OLED image, 4K resolution, and LG's signature Filmmaker Mode for the ideal cinematic experience, this is a must-buy for those who are interested in OLED sets, especially gamers.

LG C3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Remote AI-Powered OLED65C3PUA, 2023 with Alexa Built-in
LG C3 Series 65-inch Class OLED
The best OLED TV for gamers
Tested By Digital Trends Ooni Volt 12 electric pizza oven used to make food
Ooni

The best electric pizza oven for beginners

Ooni Volt 12

Ooni is one of the biggest names in pizza ovens, and the Volt 12 is a great option. It's electric, which means that you don't need to mess around with gas or a wood fire to get a delicious pie as output, and it doesn't require any assembly or kitchen knowledge, either. Perfect for your outdoor cooking setup, especially on a tabletop.

Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven
Ooni Volt 12
The best electric pizza oven for beginners
Tested By Digital Trends Lepro TB1 AI table lamp with LLM and smart technologies
Lepro

The best smart table lamp for musicians

Lepro TBG2 AI Smart Table Lamp

This table lamp with an unusual design will allow you to bring a little bit of color and flair to your living room or bedroom with ease. Its integrated app makes changing the setup a breeze, too. It's sure to make a splash at your next house party. We especially love the music-inspired design of this cool tech gadget.

Lepro TB2 AI Smart Table Lamp, RGB+IC Addressable LED Lamp Alexa Google Enable, APP Control Color Changing Modern Spiral Lamp No Remote, Music Sync, AI Generated Lighting LLM,2.4 GHz WiFi/Bluetooth
Lepro TBG2 AI Smart Table Lamp
The best smart table lamp for musicians
Tested By Digital Trends Arcade1Up arcade cabinets
Arcade1Up

The best mini arcade machine for nostalgic dads

Arcade1UP Ms. Pac-Man/Galaga Deluxe Arcade Machine

Level up your game room with one of Arcade1Up's mini arcade machines. This model includes 12 classic games from the golden age of the arcade, including Dig Dug, Galaga, and Ms. Pac-Man. With high-definition speakers and wi-fi leaderboards, this is the old-school revival you've been waiting for. It's perhaps my favorite cool tech gadget on this list -- just note that quarters are not included!

Arcade1UP Ms. Pac-Man/Galaga Deluxe Arcade Machine
Arcade1UP Ms. Pac-Man/Galaga Deluxe Arcade Machine
The best mini arcade machine for nostalgic dads
Tested By Digital Trends Hisense U5120GW+ Soundbar.
Hisense / Hisense

The best TV sound setup for dads

Hisense 5.1.2 Dolby ATMOS Soundbar with Wireless Rear Satellite Speakers

Let's face it: your piddly TV speakers aren't enough to put you in the thick of the action. Experience a new depth of entertainment with this 5.1.2 soundbar setup from Hisense, complete with two rear satellite speakers and a thumping subwoofer. Just don't disturb the neighbors too much. Perfect for dad.

Hisense 5.1.2 Dolby ATMOS Soundbar with Wireless Rear Satellite Speakers
Hisense 5.1.2 Dolby ATMOS Soundbar with Wireless Rear Satellite Speakers
The best TV sound setup for dads
Tested By Digital Trends Sony earbuds
Phil Nickinson / Phil Nickinson Digital Trends

The best premium Bluetooth earbuds for music lovers

Sony WF1000XM5 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM5 Review
Pros
  • Small and comfortable
  • Top-notch sound
  • Excellent noise canceling
  • Superb call quality
  • Bluetooth multipoint with LDAC
Cons
  • Fit isn't super secure

I've personally sampled almost all of the premium Bluetooth earbuds out there, and I found this Sony model to be the best in terms of battery life, aesthetics, and especially sound quality. When you consider their fairly reasonable price point and variety of color options, this is definitely the one to get if you're looking for something on the high end. Great for music lovers.

Sony WF-1000XM5
Sony WF1000XM5 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
The best premium Bluetooth earbuds for music lovers

The best budget Bluetooth earbuds for everyday use

TOZO T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

These earbuds are often discounted to roughly one-tenth the price of their premium counterparts, but they punch well above their weight. I use these as my beater earbuds almost every day for hours, and they've held up for thousands of hours of use--far better than some of the ones I paid hundreds for. I strongly recommend them.

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones 45H Long Playtime, Wireless Charging Case, IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Earphones, Built-in Mic Calls, Headset Premium Deep Bass 32 Preset EQs via APP
TOZO T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
The best budget Bluetooth earbuds for everyday use
Sennheiser HD 560S Open-back headphones.
Sennheiser / Sennheiser

The best over-the-ear headphones for gaming and gamers

Sennheiser HD 560 S

The world of premium headphones can be intimidating for newcomers, so don't read any other reviews: these are the premium over-the-ear headphones to get. They're the perfect sweet spot for price and performance, and they're especially good for PC gamers looking to upgrade their sound setup. I've owned two pairs of these, and I will happily buy a third if necessary.

Sennheiser HD 560s
Sennheiser HD 560 S
The best over-the-ear headphones for gaming and gamers
Frameo Digital Photo Frame
Frameo

The best digital photo frame for Grandpa

FRAMEO 10.1 Inch 32GB Smart Digital Photo Frame

One of the most versatile gift options for family members, this digital photo frame lets you show off all your vacation photos in one place without lifting a finger. Thanks to deep savings, you can easily buy two for less than $100 and place them in different rooms for a true gallery effect. Grandparents will definitely appreciate this cool tech gadget.

32GB FRAMEO 10.1 Inch Smart WiFi Digital Photo Frame
FRAMEO 10.1 Inch 32GB Smart Digital Photo Frame
The best digital photo frame for Grandpa
The Hori Split Pad Pro for Nintendo Switch.
Hori

The best Nintendo Switch game controller for mobile gamers

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact

Instead of buying another pair of flimsy JoyCons for your Nintendo Switch in portable mode, check out this alternative from Hori. This Split Pad is significantly larger than Nintendo's official controller, making it a great option for those with larger hands. It also just feels significantly more substantial, especially in the analog sticks. Definitely give it a try. Great for on-the-go gaming.

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact
HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact
The best Nintendo Switch game controller for mobile gamers
A person sits on a bench with Backbone One - PlayStation Edition for Android.
Backbone

The best mobile controller for iPhone gamers

Backbone One Gaming Controller

Playing Fortnite on your phone with the digital buttons can be a drag, so try this portable grip controller that turns your mobile device into a sort of Switch-esque hybrid. It fits most Android phones and iPhone 15s and 16s, so make sure to buy the one that suits your device.

BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone
Backbone One Gaming Controller
The best mobile controller for iPhone gamers

The best portable Bluetooth speaker for music lovers

Anker Soundcore 2

A winner from Anker, this is by far the best Bluetooth speaker I've ever owned, and I've tried quite a few. With great battery life and sound quality, it's perfect for doing yard work, providing some background noise, or just vibing with your friends and family.

Anker Soundcore 2 
Anker Soundcore 2
The best portable Bluetooth speaker for music lovers
Four Victrola Rock Speaker Connects in a garden.
Victrola

The best alternative Bluetooth speaker for the decor-focused

Victrola Rock Speaker Connect

Tired of your houseguests staring at your Bluetooth speaker? Disguise the life of the party with this rock speaker from Victrola. You can even buy two and link them together with Bluetooth in order to get a true stereo effect going. It has long-lasting battery life, too--over 20 hours.

Victrola Rock Speaker Connect
Victrola Rock Speaker Connect
The best alternative Bluetooth speaker for the decor-focused
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth running on the Steam Deck.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The best premium portable video game console for gamers

Steam Deck 512 GB LCD

Arguably the best deal in portable gaming, this 512 GB LCD Steam Deck packs the power of a gaming PC into a Nintendo Switch-esque package, and it's over $100 off for the holidays. It's a great choice for new parents or other busy people who don't have the hours to while away in front of their gaming rig. A great gift for gamers.

Steam Deck OLED 512GB
Steam Deck 512 GB LCD
The best premium portable video game console for gamers
The Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger against a white background.
Belkin

The best wireless charging setup for busy people

Belkin MagSafe Charger 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

If you're tired of messing around with Lighting and USB-C connectors, this MagSafe stand gives you an easy way to charge your iPhone, your Apple Watch, and your AirPods in one dedicated space. Plus, since you have all your gear in one place, you're less likely to forget to bring your AirPods to work, too. A good option for your bedside table or end table.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
Belkin MagSafe Charger 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand
The best wireless charging setup for busy people
A digital birdhouse
Netvue

The best smart bird feeder for bird lovers

Netvue by Birdfy AI Smart Bird Feeder

Bring your grandpa's birdhouse into the 21st century with this smart bird feeder from Netvue. Great for the birdwatcher in your life, this device has a camera that gives you a full view of any avian friend tempted by the good stuff within. It also features an AI algorithm that helps you identify more than 6000 types of birds, too.

NETVUE
Netvue by Birdfy AI Smart Bird Feeder
The best smart bird feeder for bird lovers
Reviewed By Digital Trends The Blink Outdoor 4 + Amazon Echo Show 5 bundle.
Blink

The best smart speaker with display for nerds

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5 Review
Pros
  • Decent price, especially once sales hit
  • Good screen
  • Does all the Alexa stuff
  • Loads of Amazon goodies at hand
Cons
  • Browser experience is bad
  • Screen a tad laggy

This deeply discounted device gives you all the AI-powered benefits of Alexa's voice with a display that can show your photos, the song you're listening to, and much more. With a built-in camera and smart home integration, you can even adjust the lights or your thermostat with its help.

Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon Echo Show 5
The best smart speaker with display for nerds
Anker PowerCore II 20000 Portable Charger
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The best premium power bank for vacationers

Anker 26,800 mAh Power Bank

This absurdly spacious power bank from Anker is a great way to ensure that you'll never have to worry about charging your phone on the go again. With enough juice to charge your phone six times or your tablet twice, it's a good option for camping trips or long vacations.

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger
Anker 26,800 mAh Power Bank
The best premium power bank for vacationers
To no great suprise, the Apple AirTag 4 Pack consists of 4 Apple AirTags.
Apple

The best tracking device deal for families

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Keeping track of your devices and loved ones shouldn't be complicated, and that's exactly why we recommend these compact, portable Apple AirTags. Slip one in your wallet, car, and backpack and have the peace of mind that you'll never lose them ever again.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
The best tracking device deal for families
TheraGun Prime
TheraBody

The best premium massage gun for gym rats

Theragun Prime G5

One of the biggest names in massage guns, this Theragun Prime G5 has all the premium features you expect from the brand: long battery life, five built-in massage speeds, four foam attachments, and its signature triangle handle. This is the type of massage gun that professional athletes use, so while it might cost a bit more, it's worth the squeeze. Great for gym rats in your life.

Theragun Prime
Theragun Prime G5
The best premium massage gun for gym rats

The best bang for your buck massage gun for daily pain

Mebak 3 Massage Gun

I bought my wife this Mebak 3 massage gun as a birthday present a few months ago, and she loves it. It features a nifty carrying case, seven massage heads, and five speeds, and it's quite lightweight and easy to use. It's helped my wife work out some tough knots, and we both recommend it wholeheartedly as an alternative to more expensive models.

Mebak Deep Tissue Massager Gun
Mebak 3 Massage Gun
The best bang for your buck massage gun for daily pain
SimpliSafe The Lighthouse seven piece wireless home security system
SimpliSafe

The best home security bundle

SimpliSafe The Lighthouse: 7-piece wireless security system

The Lighthouse is SimpliSafe’s comprehensive home security system with everything you need included in one bundle. You get the base station, three entry sensors for doors and windows, one security keypad, one motion sensor, and one outdoor camera. Complete with the camera it puts you in full control of your home and ensures you’re at the center of every alert. Pair it with SimpliSafe’s Active Guard outdoor protection and agents can deter intruders by speaking to them directly, shining a spotlight, or sounding a siren — all built into the camera.

The current deal saves you up to 50% when you sign up for professional monitoring. Paid in full it’s $240 for everything instead of the usual $480.

SimpliSafe The Lighthouse: 7-Piece Wireless Security System
SimpliSafe The Lighthouse: 7-piece wireless security system
The best home security bundle
A shopvac
armorall

The best mini shop vacuum for casual cleaners

Armor All AA255W Wet/Dry Utility Vac 2.5 Gallon

I bought this simple shop vac a few years ago, and it's served my needs well: cleaning up wet messes in my garage, vacuuming leaves out of my car's trunk, or sweeping my driveway for debris. It's small and relatively low-power, but it's good at everyday use, and I definitely think a shop vac is the kind of thing that more adults should own.

Armor All Utility Vacuum
Armor All AA255W Wet/Dry Utility Vac 2.5 Gallon
The best mini shop vacuum for casual cleaners
The iRobot Roomba Combo 2 Essential mopping a tile floor.
iRobot

The best traditional robot vacuum for dads

iRobot Roomba Vac

This Roomba is the robot vacuum you think of when you think "Roomba," and it gets the job done well. It interfaces with Alexa voice controls so you can program it in real time, you can map its route in advance, and it has significantly more suction and battery power than previous models. And since it's around $100 off for the holiday, it's a great deal, especially for dads who hate cleaning.

iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba Vac
The best traditional robot vacuum for dads
Reviewed By Digital Trends Yale Assure Lock 2 installed
Yale

An excellent smart-home gift

Yale Assure Lock 2

Yale Assure Lock 2 review: smarter than your average smart lock Review
Pros
  • Robust smartphone app
  • Multiple available designs
  • Gorgeous touchscreen
  • Highly customizable performance
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Entry-level models lack important functionality

Between groceries, coming home from gift shopping, and busy workdays, you’ll likely be coming home with your hands full. You have enough on your plate, so let Yale get the door. This smart lock transforms your entire entry experience and that of your guests. It’s sleek and elegant, with an oil-rubbed bronze finish, and multi-functional — with several ways to unlock it. Use the app, use the keypad, and there’s even an optional auto-unlock. You can also share temp keys with family and friends. It’s a great gift for smart home enthusiasts, techies, and beyond.

Yale Assure Lock 2
Yale Assure Lock 2
An excellent smart-home gift
X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum
Digital Trends

The best premium robot vacuum for a splurge

Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop

If you're looking for a high-dollar robot vacuum this holiday season, this is the one we recommend. It's self-emptying, it has two mops, it auto dries, and it even refills itself when needed. It's suitable for any type of floor, including carpet, and it's really good at avoiding obstacles in your home. With this robot vacuum, you get what you pay for.

Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop
Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop
The best premium robot vacuum for a splurge
A DJI Mini 3 Drone in the air.
DJI

The best drone for beginner pilots

DJI Mini 3

Getting into drones isn't exactly easy, but as someone who's flown this one, it's about as close to idiot-proof as a drone is ever going to get. With an RC controller that's intuitive for anyone who's ever played a video game and a camera that's capable of shooting great images and crystal-clear video, this drone is the perfect entry point for newbies.

DJI Mini 3
DJI Mini 3
The best drone for beginner pilots
Tested By Digital Trends Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses will be available in clear frames.
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses will be available in clear frames. Meta

The best smart glasses for geeks

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Wayfarer

These sci-fi movie-grade sunglasses are pricey, but they offer a lot for the tech geek in your life. These glasses can record HD video like a GoPro, play music like headphones, and listen to your voice commands or pick up a call just like your phone. Just make sure that passersby don't mistake the bright LED light in your sunglasses for some kind of spy gadget.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Wayfarer
The best smart glasses for geeks
The MoGo 2 Pro projector with the lamp shining from the land.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

The best premium portable projector for cinema lovers

XGIMI Mogo 3 Pro

This premium portable projector offers amazing native Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can stream to it from your phone with ease. Its vibrant image is leagues ahead of most other portable projectors out there--more comparable to a large standard one--and it can connect to Bluetooth headphones, too. Worth the price, especially for cinema lovers.

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro Projector
XGIMI Mogo 3 Pro
The best premium portable projector for cinema lovers
cool tech gifts therabody
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The best high-tech sleep mask for your spouse

Therabody Sleep Mask

I'm a big fan of sleep masks in general, and this Therabody Sleep Mask takes sleep hygiene to a new level. It's ridiculously comfortable, it blocks significantly more light than a traditional mask, and it features three vibration patterns to get you spouting z's before you know it.

SmartGoggles by Therabody
Therabody Sleep Mask
The best high-tech sleep mask for your spouse
The Technivorm Moccamaster coffee maker.
Technivorm

The best fancy coffee maker for java lovers

Technivorm Moccamaster 10-Cup Coffee Maker

This premium coffee maker from Technivorm makes a statement with its elegant, arty appearance, and it comes in a ridiculous variety of colors. It's not just a looker, either--it makes a delicious cup of coffee, and it has a switch for making half-pots without having to mess with the on/off switch.

Technivorm Moccamaster KBT Coffee Brewe
Technivorm Moccamaster 10-Cup Coffee Maker
The best fancy coffee maker for java lovers
Two people walking along a street dragging the JBL PartyBox 310 behind them.
JBL

The best karaoke party speaker for adults

JBL PartyBox

If you're the kind of person who loves to start a karaoke party wherever you go, look no further than the JBL Partybox. This Bluetooth speaker features not only great audio quality, but also a microphone for belting out your favorites, and it has a slot for your phone or tablet. Essentially the modern version of a boombox, it's well-worth the money.

JBL PartyBox 110
JBL PartyBox
The best karaoke party speaker for adults
Fitbit Versa 4.
Fitbit

The best fitness tracker for fitness gurus

Fitbit Versa 4

My wife never leaves home without her Fitbit Versa 4, and that's for good reason. It tracks her heartbeat, sleep, stress levels, and activity, all in a modern, streamlined interface that's easy to understand. She also loves its GPS functionality and lengthy battery life, which lasts for days at a time. This is the cool tech gift to get for anyone on your list who's into fitness.

Fitbit Versa 4
Fitbit Versa 4
The best fitness tracker for fitness gurus
The Apple Watch Series 10, with a leather band, laying on a yellow chair.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The best smartwatch for dads

Apple Watch Series 10

Every nerd in your life probably wants an Apple Watch Series 10, so you can't go wrong with this pick. It has amazing durability, predictive health insights, fitness tracking, and unparalleled iPhone integration. Plus, it's bigger than ever, too. If you're looking to wear a smartwatch, this is probably the one you want, so go ahead and pick it up. Your dad will love it.

Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10
The best smartwatch for dads
Reviewed By Digital Trends Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses
Ray-Ban

So good, we included them twice.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Smart Glasses -- Gradient Graphite

What happens when you merge function and true, iconic style? The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, specifically the Wayfarer line. These innovative glasses incorporate Meta AI, a smart assistant that can significantly empower your digital life. Capture real-time photos and video in first person with a simple button press, get real-time search info on command, and create captions based on what you’re seeing in the real world. You can also enjoy hands-free music, take calls, send texts and messages, and much more. The best part is you stay immersed in the world and you never have to take your eyes off what you’re doing.

Yes, they make a great gift for tech enthusiasts and those who love to stay on the bleeding edge. But also, content creators, live streamers, and outdoors folk would love a pair of these too.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses - Wayfarer in Gradient Graphite
Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Smart Glasses -- Gradient Graphite
So good, we included them twice.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steven Wright
Steven Wright
Best Woot Prime Day deals: TVs, headphones and appliances
Sony WH-1000XM5

Even though Prime Day is over there is still a lot of Prime Day deals available to shop in the aftermath. That means whether you’re looking for cheap Prime Day TV deals or high-end Prime Day headphone deals, you should check out what's on sale from Woot. There are still a number of 65-inch TV Prime Day deals and 75-inch TV Prime Day TV deals to shop at Woot. You can still shop 55-inch TV Prime Day deals, 70-inch TV Prime Day deals, and 86-inch TV Prime Day deals elsewhere, but below you'll find what remains to shop at Woot.
Woot Prime Day TV deals

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (refurbished) --
LG 65-inch C3 OLED evo 4K Smart TV (refurbished) --
Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV --
LG 77-inch C3 OLED evo 4K Smart TV (refurbished) --
LG 83-inch C3 OLED evo 4K Smart TV (refurbished) --

Read more
Power up your tech game this summer with Dell’s top deals: Upgrade for a bargain
Dell Techfest and best tech on sale featured.

One of the best times to upgrade your tech stack, be it your desktop, a new laptop, or some high-resolution monitors, is when great deals are to be had. Well, I'm here to share that thanks to Dell's top deals, you can power up your tech game and have most of the summer to make it happen. Maybe you're happy with your current system or setup. That's excellent, but you're likely considering upgrading somewhere, and that's precisely what these deals are all about. Dell has a smorgasbord of deals on laptops, desktops, gaming desktops, monitors, accessories, and so much more. We'll call out a few of our favorite deals below, but for now, know that you should be shopping this sale if you're interested in anything tech-related.

 
What summer tech should you buy in Dell's top deals?

Read more
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
S Pen menu in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer's offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we've gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn't wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there's a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it's highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
Microsoft Xbox Series S (512GB) -- $240, was $300

Between Xbox Series X and S deals, gamers will be fine going for the cheaper Microsoft Xbox Series S if they prefer digital downloads for their games instead of physical copies. You'll enjoy lightning-fast load times and gameplay of up to 120 frames per second, with the option to use the console as a streaming device for content on all the popular services like Netflix and Disney+. With the Xbox Series S, you'll be able to play the best Xbox Series X games as well as titles from the previous Xbox generations due to its backwards compatibility feature, so you'll never run out of games to play on the console.

Read more