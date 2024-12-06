44 cool tech gifts to impress that special nerd in your life

Table of Contents Table of Contents Nutribullet Full-Size Blender Combo 1200 MAXTOP Soundguard AP003 Wireless Lavalier Microphone Amazon Kindle (2024 model) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) Meta Quest 3S Ring Battery Doorbell Ninja SLUSHI SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle Hisense 85-inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED TV LG C3 Series 65-inch Class OLED Ooni Volt 12 Lepro TBG2 AI Smart Table Lamp Arcade1UP Ms. Pac-Man/Galaga Deluxe Arcade Machine Hisense 5.1.2 Dolby ATMOS Soundbar with Wireless Rear Satellite Speakers Sony WF1000XM5 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds TOZO T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Sennheiser HD 560 S FRAMEO 10.1 Inch 32GB Smart Digital Photo Frame HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact Backbone One Gaming Controller Anker Soundcore 2 Victrola Rock Speaker Connect Steam Deck 512 GB LCD Belkin MagSafe Charger 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand Netvue by Birdfy AI Smart Bird Feeder Amazon Echo Show 5 Anker 26,800 mAh Power Bank Apple AirTag 4-Pack Theragun Prime G5 Mebak 3 Massage Gun SimpliSafe The Lighthouse: 7-piece wireless security system Armor All AA255W Wet/Dry Utility Vac 2.5 Gallon iRobot Roomba Vac Yale Assure Lock 2 Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop DJI Mini 3 Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Wayfarer XGIMI Mogo 3 Pro Therabody Sleep Mask Technivorm Moccamaster 10-Cup Coffee Maker JBL PartyBox Fitbit Versa 4 Apple Watch Series 10 Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Smart Glasses -- Gradient Graphite

A quick scroll through big retailers like Amazon or Target will show you a large variety of cool tech gifts discounted for this holiday season -- a frankly overwhelming amount, in fact. Sifting through all the smartwatches, phones, tablets, and appliances yourself to find that cool tech gift for your uncle would take a lot of time that you probably don't have this holiday season.

Luckily, we're here to run down 44 cool tech gadgets that make awesome gifts for the holiday season, all of which are sure to impress your friends and loved ones this holiday. In putting this piece together, we threw in the usual tech items that you expect, like gaming equipment, headphones, and tablets, but also some off-the-wall offerings that you probably wouldn't think to buy for yourself. (After all, isn't that the point of gift-giving?) No matter what kind of tech gift you're looking for, we've got you covered.

The best home blender for home cooks

Nutribullet Full-Size Blender Combo 1200

This blender is used on a daily basis in my household, which makes it perfect for a recommendation. Its 1200W motor is strong enough to mix whatever you throw at it without much trouble, it's easy to clean, and it never leaks.

The best portable lavalier microphone for influencers

MAXTOP Soundguard AP003 Wireless Lavalier Microphone

If you're a content creator or aspiring videographer that struggles to capture good audio during your various adventures, you should strongly consider the MAXTOP Soundguard. It captures clear audio regardless of conditions and works at a variety of ranges. It's definitely a cool tech gift.

The best budget e-reader for bibliophiles

Amazon Kindle (2024 model)

Amazon Kindle (2024) Review Pros Matcha color is fantastic

Super portable

Brighter display than predecessor

Faster page turning

Great battery life Cons Very little changes from predecessor

Increased price

My Kindle is by far my favorite tech device, and I couldn't live without it. This 16 GB ultra-thin model is one of the best so far, with an adjustable frontlight, extended battery life, and an easy-to-read display. Perfect for the bibliophile in your life.

The best premium e-reader for serious readers

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024)

I bought this Kindle Paperwhite for my wife as a present this year, and I've been really impressed with its performance and battery life from afar. It's enough to make me want to upgrade my now-ancient model. Your favorite bookworm would love this as a present.

The best VR headset for gamers

Meta Quest 3S

Meta Quest 3 Review Pros Doubles Quest 2 GPU performance

Crisper graphics with 30% more pixels

Sharp, clear lenses without god rays

Mixed reality is good enough to use a phone

Depth sensor automatically maps your room

Ringless controllers are less breakable

Great price for a powerful VR headset Cons Battery is still in front, adding face pressure

Passthrough cameras are good, not great

No silicone cover included

More than just a gaming device, the Meta Quest 3S delivers a variety of immersive experiences. Watch movies, chill with your friends on apps like WhatsApp and Instagram, or become the Caped Crusader in the all new Batman: Arkham Shadow. The best VR headset for gamers. In addition to our review, we've had other Digital Trends folks play the Meta Quest 3 firsthand. "Standalone VR functionality with lots to do including games, entertainment, productivity and more. Great for all ages," says Staff Writer Briley Kenney.

The best outdoor home security option for families

Ring Battery Doorbell

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro review: a convenient, capable battery-powered option Review Pros Crisp resolution with support for HDR

Support for Bird's Eye Zones

Easily removable battery

Option to hardwire Cons Expensive

Battery needs frequent recharging

This Ring Battery Doorbell gives you an unparalleled sense of safety and comfort, even when you're not there. With Smart Alerts for package deliveries and people on your porch and an uninterrupted video view from anywhere, it's the doorbell you've always wanted, especially if you have a young family.

The best frozen drink maker for party people

Ninja SLUSHI

Blenders are nice and all, but what's better than making your own slushies at home? This frozen drink maker from Ninja allows you to create frozen cocktails and shakes with just the touch of a button, and it doesn't need ice, either. It takes up a lot of space on your counter, but the effect is undoubtedly worth it, especially if you like to throw parties. This one is a cool tech gift they're sure to remember.

The best alternative drink maker for sparkling water lovers

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

SodaStream is a great option for sparkling water fans who prefer to save money on cans and mix their own flavors--think of it as a Keurig for soda water. The company's standard Terra model is quite discounted for Cyber Monday, so this is the perfect time to jump in. The value bundle includes two flavors and three one-liter bottles for mixing.

The best ultra-large TV for gamers

Hisense 85-inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED TV

Impress your loved ones and neighbors with your home theater with this 85-inch monstrosity from Hisense. Its array of mini-LEDs feature deeper blacks and better color variety than traditional LED televisions, and its 4K resolution will keep you coming back for more, especially if you're a gamer.

The best OLED TV for gamers

LG C3 Series 65-inch Class OLED

LG C3 OLED TV Review Pros Delightful contrast

Excellent color performance

Very good processing

Killer gaming features

Five-year warranty Cons Low-level color shift

Too-frequent updates

Widely considered one of the best value OLED TVs on the market, this snazzy LG C3 is quite discounted for the holidays. Featuring a superior OLED image, 4K resolution, and LG's signature Filmmaker Mode for the ideal cinematic experience, this is a must-buy for those who are interested in OLED sets, especially gamers.

The best electric pizza oven for beginners

Ooni Volt 12

Ooni is one of the biggest names in pizza ovens, and the Volt 12 is a great option. It's electric, which means that you don't need to mess around with gas or a wood fire to get a delicious pie as output, and it doesn't require any assembly or kitchen knowledge, either. Perfect for your outdoor cooking setup, especially on a tabletop.

The best smart table lamp for musicians

Lepro TBG2 AI Smart Table Lamp

This table lamp with an unusual design will allow you to bring a little bit of color and flair to your living room or bedroom with ease. Its integrated app makes changing the setup a breeze, too. It's sure to make a splash at your next house party. We especially love the music-inspired design of this cool tech gadget.

The best mini arcade machine for nostalgic dads

Arcade1UP Ms. Pac-Man/Galaga Deluxe Arcade Machine

Level up your game room with one of Arcade1Up's mini arcade machines. This model includes 12 classic games from the golden age of the arcade, including Dig Dug, Galaga, and Ms. Pac-Man. With high-definition speakers and wi-fi leaderboards, this is the old-school revival you've been waiting for. It's perhaps my favorite cool tech gadget on this list -- just note that quarters are not included!

The best TV sound setup for dads

Hisense 5.1.2 Dolby ATMOS Soundbar with Wireless Rear Satellite Speakers

Let's face it: your piddly TV speakers aren't enough to put you in the thick of the action. Experience a new depth of entertainment with this 5.1.2 soundbar setup from Hisense, complete with two rear satellite speakers and a thumping subwoofer. Just don't disturb the neighbors too much. Perfect for dad.

The best premium Bluetooth earbuds for music lovers

Sony WF1000XM5 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM5 Review Pros Small and comfortable

Top-notch sound

Excellent noise canceling

Superb call quality

Bluetooth multipoint with LDAC Cons Fit isn't super secure

I've personally sampled almost all of the premium Bluetooth earbuds out there, and I found this Sony model to be the best in terms of battery life, aesthetics, and especially sound quality. When you consider their fairly reasonable price point and variety of color options, this is definitely the one to get if you're looking for something on the high end. Great for music lovers.

The best budget Bluetooth earbuds for everyday use

TOZO T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

These earbuds are often discounted to roughly one-tenth the price of their premium counterparts, but they punch well above their weight. I use these as my beater earbuds almost every day for hours, and they've held up for thousands of hours of use--far better than some of the ones I paid hundreds for. I strongly recommend them.

The best over-the-ear headphones for gaming and gamers

Sennheiser HD 560 S

The world of premium headphones can be intimidating for newcomers, so don't read any other reviews: these are the premium over-the-ear headphones to get. They're the perfect sweet spot for price and performance, and they're especially good for PC gamers looking to upgrade their sound setup. I've owned two pairs of these, and I will happily buy a third if necessary.

The best digital photo frame for Grandpa

FRAMEO 10.1 Inch 32GB Smart Digital Photo Frame

One of the most versatile gift options for family members, this digital photo frame lets you show off all your vacation photos in one place without lifting a finger. Thanks to deep savings, you can easily buy two for less than $100 and place them in different rooms for a true gallery effect. Grandparents will definitely appreciate this cool tech gadget.

The best Nintendo Switch game controller for mobile gamers

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact

Instead of buying another pair of flimsy JoyCons for your Nintendo Switch in portable mode, check out this alternative from Hori. This Split Pad is significantly larger than Nintendo's official controller, making it a great option for those with larger hands. It also just feels significantly more substantial, especially in the analog sticks. Definitely give it a try. Great for on-the-go gaming.

The best mobile controller for iPhone gamers

Backbone One Gaming Controller

Playing Fortnite on your phone with the digital buttons can be a drag, so try this portable grip controller that turns your mobile device into a sort of Switch-esque hybrid. It fits most Android phones and iPhone 15s and 16s, so make sure to buy the one that suits your device.

The best portable Bluetooth speaker for music lovers

Anker Soundcore 2

A winner from Anker, this is by far the best Bluetooth speaker I've ever owned, and I've tried quite a few. With great battery life and sound quality, it's perfect for doing yard work, providing some background noise, or just vibing with your friends and family.

The best alternative Bluetooth speaker for the decor-focused

Victrola Rock Speaker Connect

Tired of your houseguests staring at your Bluetooth speaker? Disguise the life of the party with this rock speaker from Victrola. You can even buy two and link them together with Bluetooth in order to get a true stereo effect going. It has long-lasting battery life, too--over 20 hours.

The best premium portable video game console for gamers

Steam Deck 512 GB LCD

Arguably the best deal in portable gaming, this 512 GB LCD Steam Deck packs the power of a gaming PC into a Nintendo Switch-esque package, and it's over $100 off for the holidays. It's a great choice for new parents or other busy people who don't have the hours to while away in front of their gaming rig. A great gift for gamers.

The best wireless charging setup for busy people

Belkin MagSafe Charger 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

If you're tired of messing around with Lighting and USB-C connectors, this MagSafe stand gives you an easy way to charge your iPhone, your Apple Watch, and your AirPods in one dedicated space. Plus, since you have all your gear in one place, you're less likely to forget to bring your AirPods to work, too. A good option for your bedside table or end table.

The best smart bird feeder for bird lovers

Netvue by Birdfy AI Smart Bird Feeder

Bring your grandpa's birdhouse into the 21st century with this smart bird feeder from Netvue. Great for the birdwatcher in your life, this device has a camera that gives you a full view of any avian friend tempted by the good stuff within. It also features an AI algorithm that helps you identify more than 6000 types of birds, too.

The best smart speaker with display for nerds

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5 Review Pros Decent price, especially once sales hit

Good screen

Does all the Alexa stuff

Loads of Amazon goodies at hand Cons Browser experience is bad

Screen a tad laggy

This deeply discounted device gives you all the AI-powered benefits of Alexa's voice with a display that can show your photos, the song you're listening to, and much more. With a built-in camera and smart home integration, you can even adjust the lights or your thermostat with its help.

The best premium power bank for vacationers

Anker 26,800 mAh Power Bank

This absurdly spacious power bank from Anker is a great way to ensure that you'll never have to worry about charging your phone on the go again. With enough juice to charge your phone six times or your tablet twice, it's a good option for camping trips or long vacations.

The best tracking device deal for families

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Keeping track of your devices and loved ones shouldn't be complicated, and that's exactly why we recommend these compact, portable Apple AirTags. Slip one in your wallet, car, and backpack and have the peace of mind that you'll never lose them ever again.

The best premium massage gun for gym rats

Theragun Prime G5

One of the biggest names in massage guns, this Theragun Prime G5 has all the premium features you expect from the brand: long battery life, five built-in massage speeds, four foam attachments, and its signature triangle handle. This is the type of massage gun that professional athletes use, so while it might cost a bit more, it's worth the squeeze. Great for gym rats in your life.

The best bang for your buck massage gun for daily pain

Mebak 3 Massage Gun

I bought my wife this Mebak 3 massage gun as a birthday present a few months ago, and she loves it. It features a nifty carrying case, seven massage heads, and five speeds, and it's quite lightweight and easy to use. It's helped my wife work out some tough knots, and we both recommend it wholeheartedly as an alternative to more expensive models.

The best home security bundle

SimpliSafe The Lighthouse: 7-piece wireless security system

The Lighthouse is SimpliSafe’s comprehensive home security system with everything you need included in one bundle. You get the base station, three entry sensors for doors and windows, one security keypad, one motion sensor, and one outdoor camera. Complete with the camera it puts you in full control of your home and ensures you’re at the center of every alert. Pair it with SimpliSafe’s Active Guard outdoor protection and agents can deter intruders by speaking to them directly, shining a spotlight, or sounding a siren — all built into the camera.

The current deal saves you up to 50% when you sign up for professional monitoring. Paid in full it’s $240 for everything instead of the usual $480.

The best mini shop vacuum for casual cleaners

Armor All AA255W Wet/Dry Utility Vac 2.5 Gallon

I bought this simple shop vac a few years ago, and it's served my needs well: cleaning up wet messes in my garage, vacuuming leaves out of my car's trunk, or sweeping my driveway for debris. It's small and relatively low-power, but it's good at everyday use, and I definitely think a shop vac is the kind of thing that more adults should own.

The best traditional robot vacuum for dads

iRobot Roomba Vac

This Roomba is the robot vacuum you think of when you think "Roomba," and it gets the job done well. It interfaces with Alexa voice controls so you can program it in real time, you can map its route in advance, and it has significantly more suction and battery power than previous models. And since it's around $100 off for the holiday, it's a great deal, especially for dads who hate cleaning.

An excellent smart-home gift

Yale Assure Lock 2

Yale Assure Lock 2 review: smarter than your average smart lock Review Pros Robust smartphone app

Multiple available designs

Gorgeous touchscreen

Highly customizable performance Cons Expensive

Entry-level models lack important functionality

Between groceries, coming home from gift shopping, and busy workdays, you’ll likely be coming home with your hands full. You have enough on your plate, so let Yale get the door. This smart lock transforms your entire entry experience and that of your guests. It’s sleek and elegant, with an oil-rubbed bronze finish, and multi-functional — with several ways to unlock it. Use the app, use the keypad, and there’s even an optional auto-unlock. You can also share temp keys with family and friends. It’s a great gift for smart home enthusiasts, techies, and beyond.

The best premium robot vacuum for a splurge

Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop

If you're looking for a high-dollar robot vacuum this holiday season, this is the one we recommend. It's self-emptying, it has two mops, it auto dries, and it even refills itself when needed. It's suitable for any type of floor, including carpet, and it's really good at avoiding obstacles in your home. With this robot vacuum, you get what you pay for.

The best drone for beginner pilots

DJI Mini 3

Getting into drones isn't exactly easy, but as someone who's flown this one, it's about as close to idiot-proof as a drone is ever going to get. With an RC controller that's intuitive for anyone who's ever played a video game and a camera that's capable of shooting great images and crystal-clear video, this drone is the perfect entry point for newbies.

The best smart glasses for geeks

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Wayfarer

These sci-fi movie-grade sunglasses are pricey, but they offer a lot for the tech geek in your life. These glasses can record HD video like a GoPro, play music like headphones, and listen to your voice commands or pick up a call just like your phone. Just make sure that passersby don't mistake the bright LED light in your sunglasses for some kind of spy gadget.

The best premium portable projector for cinema lovers

XGIMI Mogo 3 Pro

This premium portable projector offers amazing native Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can stream to it from your phone with ease. Its vibrant image is leagues ahead of most other portable projectors out there--more comparable to a large standard one--and it can connect to Bluetooth headphones, too. Worth the price, especially for cinema lovers.

The best high-tech sleep mask for your spouse

Therabody Sleep Mask

I'm a big fan of sleep masks in general, and this Therabody Sleep Mask takes sleep hygiene to a new level. It's ridiculously comfortable, it blocks significantly more light than a traditional mask, and it features three vibration patterns to get you spouting z's before you know it.

The best fancy coffee maker for java lovers

Technivorm Moccamaster 10-Cup Coffee Maker

This premium coffee maker from Technivorm makes a statement with its elegant, arty appearance, and it comes in a ridiculous variety of colors. It's not just a looker, either--it makes a delicious cup of coffee, and it has a switch for making half-pots without having to mess with the on/off switch.

The best karaoke party speaker for adults

JBL PartyBox

If you're the kind of person who loves to start a karaoke party wherever you go, look no further than the JBL Partybox. This Bluetooth speaker features not only great audio quality, but also a microphone for belting out your favorites, and it has a slot for your phone or tablet. Essentially the modern version of a boombox, it's well-worth the money.

The best fitness tracker for fitness gurus

Fitbit Versa 4

My wife never leaves home without her Fitbit Versa 4, and that's for good reason. It tracks her heartbeat, sleep, stress levels, and activity, all in a modern, streamlined interface that's easy to understand. She also loves its GPS functionality and lengthy battery life, which lasts for days at a time. This is the cool tech gift to get for anyone on your list who's into fitness.

The best smartwatch for dads

Apple Watch Series 10

Every nerd in your life probably wants an Apple Watch Series 10, so you can't go wrong with this pick. It has amazing durability, predictive health insights, fitness tracking, and unparalleled iPhone integration. Plus, it's bigger than ever, too. If you're looking to wear a smartwatch, this is probably the one you want, so go ahead and pick it up. Your dad will love it.

So good, we included them twice.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Smart Glasses -- Gradient Graphite

What happens when you merge function and true, iconic style? The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, specifically the Wayfarer line. These innovative glasses incorporate Meta AI, a smart assistant that can significantly empower your digital life. Capture real-time photos and video in first person with a simple button press, get real-time search info on command, and create captions based on what you’re seeing in the real world. You can also enjoy hands-free music, take calls, send texts and messages, and much more. The best part is you stay immersed in the world and you never have to take your eyes off what you’re doing.

Yes, they make a great gift for tech enthusiasts and those who love to stay on the bleeding edge. But also, content creators, live streamers, and outdoors folk would love a pair of these too.