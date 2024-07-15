Best SodaStream Prime Day deals: Make your own seltzer for $60

We’ve picked out all the best Prime Day deals going on right now, and we’ve also focused on some key areas. If you’re looking for awesome SodaStream Prime Day deals, you’re in luck as we’ve tracked them all down and rounded them up here. Alongside finding you the best prices across all the major retailers, we’ve also provided advice on what to do when choosing a SodaStream on Prime Day so you can buy just the right device for your life. Keep reading while we take you through everything you need to know about the best SodaStream Prime Day deals.

Best Prime Day SodaStream deal

SodaStream Terra — $70, was $100

If you want a simple way to make sparkling water, you should go for the SodaStream Terra. It only takes seconds to turn plain water into sparking water, and since the process is manual, there’s no electricity or batteries required. The device features SodaStream’s Quick Connect technology to insert the CO2 cylinder, which is enough to make up to 60 liters of sparkling water before it needs to be replaced. The sparkling water maker is compatible with SodaStream’s 1 liter and 0.5 liter carbonating bottles, which are made from BPA-free plastic and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

The SodaStream Terra is designed to fit in any modern kitchen, both in terms of aesthetics and dimensions. The matte finish is elegant, and the machine’s improved ergonomics will allow anybody in the family to use it. The SodaStream Terra also features a slim silhouette so it won’t take up too much space on your countertop, and since it’s not plugged in, you can even keep moving it to different parts of your home if necessary.

The SodaStream Terra, which comes with one Quick Connect CO2 cylinder, one 1-liter carbonating bottle, and one 0.5-liter carbonating bottle, usually sells for $100. However, a $30 discount from Best Buy’s SodaStream Prime Day deals brings its price down to a more affordable $70, which is a steal for all of the benefits that you’ll get with this sparkling water maker. You need to act fast though, as we’re not sure if the offer will last until the last minute of Prime Day. It’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction for the SodaStream Terra right now, while you can still take advantage of the savings.

More SodaStream Prime Day deals we love

How to choose a SodaStream on Prime Day

If you’re thinking about buying a SodaStream but you’re not sure where to begin, we can help. As with any purchase, it’s useful to think about what you can afford or are willing to spend. A SodaStream can be fairly inexpensive but it can also get a lot more expensive if you want it to. Not everyone needs to spend a fortune so have a think about your kind of pricing. If you’re wondering how much soda you need to drink to break even, the number might surprise you so focus on the enjoyment of the SodaStream over value.

The most basic SodaStream is the Terra model which is battery powered and has a manual button for pumping in as much or as little CO2 as you need. It takes seconds to set up and you can’t go wrong with figuring it out. Have a look for bundles which add extra flavors so you have the perfect entry point.

There’s also the SodaStream Art which work with the SodaStream Quick Connect cylinders to make things even simpler. It has an easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion method for quick carbonation and a simple lever so you can control the carbonation levels. That’s perfect if you want more control over your drink and how fizzy it is.

Alongside all the SodaStream Prime Day deals, there are also discounts on bundles of drinks for adding to your purchase. It’s a great time to experiment but you also want to stock up on your favorite flavors. Make sure to do that but also try a few new drinks to see if they appeal to you, all while the prices are lower than usual. You can also buy more carbonators so you’re all stocked up on that front. Take a good look at what’s available and budget for a SodaStream as well as extras to make things more interesting.

Need a shopping list? Buy a SodaStream that suits your budget and needs, then make sure to find the cash for some extra flavors so you can enjoy your new SodaStream in a variety of different ways.

How we chose these SodaStream Prime Day deals

We spend our days seeking out great deals. We’re not just talking Prime Day either. Every day of the year, we’re looking for awesome ways for you to save, picking out the best discounts around. Because of that, we know our way around the market meaning we can spot a genuinely good SodaStream Prime Day deal or one that’s more incremental in nature and likely to be on sale at other points of the year. Many Prime Day deals are excellent but not all so we’ll make sure you’re aware and we’ll focus on the deals that are truly worth getting excited about.

Alongside that, we focus on quality. There’s no point saving money on something that isn’t a good product, so we only feature SodaStream devices and drinks that are high-quality in nature. By doing so, you get a product that’s worth owning and at a great price.

Think of it this way — the SodaStream Prime Day deals we include here are the ones that we would recommend to people we know like friends and family. They’re not just here to fill space, these are the genuine article and the ones that will enrich your life.