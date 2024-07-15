 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best SodaStream Prime Day deals: Make your own seltzer for $60

By
The SodaStream x Dante bundle spread out across a bar with fruits and drinks.
SodaStream

We’ve picked out all the best Prime Day deals going on right now, and we’ve also focused on some key areas. If you’re looking for awesome SodaStream Prime Day deals, you’re in luck as we’ve tracked them all down and rounded them up here. Alongside finding you the best prices across all the major retailers, we’ve also provided advice on what to do when choosing a SodaStream on Prime Day so you can buy just the right device for your life. Keep reading while we take you through everything you need to know about the best SodaStream Prime Day deals.

Best Prime Day SodaStream deal

SodaStream Terra — $70, was $100

The SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker.
SodaStream

If you want a simple way to make sparkling water, you should go for the SodaStream Terra. It only takes seconds to turn plain water into sparking water, and since the process is manual, there’s no electricity or batteries required. The device features SodaStream’s Quick Connect technology to insert the CO2 cylinder, which is enough to make up to 60 liters of sparkling water before it needs to be replaced. The sparkling water maker is compatible with SodaStream’s 1 liter and 0.5 liter carbonating bottles, which are made from BPA-free plastic and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

The SodaStream Terra is designed to fit in any modern kitchen, both in terms of aesthetics and dimensions. The matte finish is elegant, and the machine’s improved ergonomics will allow anybody in the family to use it. The SodaStream Terra also features a slim silhouette so it won’t take up too much space on your countertop, and since it’s not plugged in, you can even keep moving it to different parts of your home if necessary.

The SodaStream Terra, which comes with one Quick Connect CO2 cylinder, one 1-liter carbonating bottle, and one 0.5-liter carbonating bottle, usually sells for $100. However, a $30 discount from Best Buy’s SodaStream Prime Day deals brings its price down to a more affordable $70, which is a steal for all of the benefits that you’ll get with this sparkling water maker. You need to act fast though, as we’re not sure if the offer will last until the last minute of Prime Day. It’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction for the SodaStream Terra right now, while you can still take advantage of the savings.

More SodaStream Prime Day deals we love

  • SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker —
  • SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker bundle —
  • SodaStream Art sparkling water maker —
  • SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker —
  • SodaStream Art sparkling water maker bundle —
  • SodaStream Enso sparkling water maker —

How to choose a SodaStream on Prime Day

If you’re thinking about buying a SodaStream but you’re not sure where to begin, we can help. As with any purchase, it’s useful to think about what you can afford or are willing to spend. A SodaStream can be fairly inexpensive but it can also get a lot more expensive if you want it to. Not everyone needs to spend a fortune so have a think about your kind of pricing. If you’re wondering how much soda you need to drink to break even, the number might surprise you so focus on the enjoyment of the SodaStream over value.

The most basic SodaStream is the Terra model which is battery powered and has a manual button for pumping in as much or as little CO2 as you need. It takes seconds to set up and you can’t go wrong with figuring it out. Have a look for bundles which add extra flavors so you have the perfect entry point.

There’s also the SodaStream Art which work with the SodaStream Quick Connect cylinders to make things even simpler. It has an easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion method for quick carbonation and a simple lever so you can control the carbonation levels. That’s perfect if you want more control over your drink and how fizzy it is.

Alongside all the SodaStream Prime Day deals, there are also discounts on bundles of drinks for adding to your purchase. It’s a great time to experiment but you also want to stock up on your favorite flavors. Make sure to do that but also try a few new drinks to see if they appeal to you, all while the prices are lower than usual. You can also buy more carbonators so you’re all stocked up on that front. Take a good look at what’s available and budget for a SodaStream as well as extras to make things more interesting.

Need a shopping list? Buy a SodaStream that suits your budget and needs, then make sure to find the cash for some extra flavors so you can enjoy your new SodaStream in a variety of different ways.

How we chose these SodaStream Prime Day deals

We spend our days seeking out great deals. We’re not just talking Prime Day either. Every day of the year, we’re looking for awesome ways for you to save, picking out the best discounts around. Because of that, we know our way around the market meaning we can spot a genuinely good SodaStream Prime Day deal or one that’s more incremental in nature and likely to be on sale at other points of the year. Many Prime Day deals are excellent but not all so we’ll make sure you’re aware and we’ll focus on the deals that are truly worth getting excited about.

Alongside that, we focus on quality. There’s no point saving money on something that isn’t a good product, so we only feature SodaStream devices and drinks that are high-quality in nature. By doing so, you get a product that’s worth owning and at a great price.

Think of it this way — the SodaStream Prime Day deals we include here are the ones that we would recommend to people we know like friends and family. They’re not just here to fill space, these are the genuine article and the ones that will enrich your life.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Samsung Prime Day deals: TVs, phones, monitors and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on a flat surface with the purple Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS Bluetooth earbuds on the side.

Samsung is one of the hottest brands in this year's Prime Day deals, as you'll be able to take advantage of discounts on all kinds of electronic devices such as TVs, smartphones, and appliances. Whether you're thinking about buying directly from Samsung or from any of the popular retailers, you can be sure that there's something from these offers that will catch your eye. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as Samsung Prime Day deals are expected to sell out quickly. Check out our favorite bargains below, but act fast if you don't want to miss the savings.
Samsung TV Prime Day deals

Samsung is one of the best TV brands, so there will surely be high demand from shoppers for Samsung Prime Day TV deals. However, while Samsung is known for its top-of-the-line TVs with all of the latest technologies, it also offers budget-friendly TVs that are going to be even more affordable during the shopping holiday. Stocks are expected to run out fast though, so if you see a Samsung TV that you want to buy for Prime Day, it's highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Read more
Best Walmart Prime Day deals: TVs and laptops cheaper than Amazon
Walmart store logo at night.

Amazon may be the original source of Prime Day deals but nowadays all of the retailers are getting in on the attention. Outlets such as Walmart often turn out even better Prime Day deals, in fact, and the case can certainly be made that's happening right now. Walmart has some of the best Prime Day laptop deals, Prime Day TV deals, Prime Day headphone deals, and more going on right now. And with so many options for saving at Walmart available we thought we'd track down all of the best Walmart Prime Day deals. You'll find them all below, and if you see something you like be sure to grab it while you can, as Prime Day deals are known to come and go without notice.
Walmart Prime Day laptop deals

If you're thinking about getting a new laptop, you should take a look at these Walmart Prime Day laptop deals that we've selected. Whether you need a budget-friendly device for simple functions or a high-powered machine for professional tasks, we've got you covered with our recommendations. You're going to have to be quick in deciding which laptop to buy though, as these offers aren't expected to last until the end of the shopping event.

Read more
Prime Day treadmill deals: Fitness machines starting at $116
Prime Day 2022 treadmill deals graphic.

You can think of the summer as a great time to exercise outdoors. However, it is often too hot for a jog on your lunch break, and besides, you picked up that Prime Day TV deal, so it is best to stay indoors and run while you watch. That means a treadmill. And, as it turns out, Prime Day treadmill deals are fairly abundant and you can find something great at a lower price than usual. So, as part of our continued coverage of Prime Day deals, consider these workout machines. Then, go check out other fitness deals to keep your full body in shape this summer.

Best Prime Day treadmill deals

Read more