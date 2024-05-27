 Skip to main content
Ninja’s CREAMi ice cream maker is $89 off for Memorial Day

A family using the Ninja CREAMi.
If you want to beat the summer heat and get a treat as a 2-for-1 special, seriously consider this cool treat maker from Ninja. It is the Ninja CREAMi, one of the easiest ice cream makers you can use. And right now, you can yours for $89 off, bringing the fun device from $199 to $110. This item is going super fast, with Walmart’s website (this deal is part of Walmart’s Memorial Day sale) reporting 1,000 being sold since yesterday at the time of this writing. So, be sure to hurry and tap the button below if you’re interesting in saving today. Or, keep reading to see why this maker has piqued our interests.

Why you should buy the Ninja CREAMi

The first thing to know about the Ninja CREAMi is that it is not an ice cream maker — no, it is a sorbet, milkshake, and ice cream maker. With five one-touch programming buttons, you can make all three of these styles of cool treat, plus mix-in ice cream and lite ice cream.

One of the real joys of the Ninja CREAMi is the process. You start out by prepping your base, or the ingredients that you want to put in your ice cream. It can handle whatever you throw at it, so be sure to add nuts and candy bits if that’s what your mad scientist heart desires. Then freeze your concoction. Finally, insert the pint cup into the Ninja CREAMi, select your style, and serve. This kit comes with two 16 ounce (that’s a pint) containers and storage lids, meaning you can A/B test that peach-walnut ice cream that you’ve always thought would be perfect on the shelves or create fresh strawberry ice cream in one pint and a classic chocolate ice cream in the other. It’s all up to you.

To get started down your dream path of becoming an ice cream flavor maker pro, be sure to pick up the Ninja CREAMi while it is still in stock and the sale lasts. Right now, you can get it for just $110, which is $89 down from the usual $190. All you need to do to find it is tap the button below. Then, balance out your meal with more Ninja using these Ninja Foodi deals.

