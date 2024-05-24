Memorial Day is here soon and that means big deals are coming out in droves. Whether you want a toaster or a brand new phone, you’re likely to find one at a bargain bin price today. But what about the best Memorial Day deals? They come in all shapes and sizes, categories and prices. Here are the items we’re taking a second look at this year, broken down by category.

Best Walmart Memorial Day TV deals

If there is anything that big-named holidays are known for, it is the selection of special TV deals. While big names like Samsung and Sony could have filled an entire article with the amount of TVs they are putting on sale this season, other brands really pulled out all the stops in giving us a wide selection of low-priced TVs. Many of the TVs in the following list will be found on our current listing of the best TVs overall, or will have spent some time there in years past.

onn. 32-inch Class HD (720P) LED Roku TV —

Hisense 55-inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV —

LG 65-inch Class 4K UHD OLED C2 Series —

Samsung 85-inch Class Q70C QLED 4K Smart TV —

Sony XR75X93L 75-inch 4K Mini LED Smart Google TV —

Samsung 85-inch The Frame 4K TV w/ Soundbar and Subwoofer —

Best Walmart Memorial Day Apple deals

What’s the deal with Apple deals? Apple knows that people love their products and are willing to pay full price for them at any time of the year. If you search through Walmart right now, and especially so if you’re looking for the best iPhone deals, what you’ll come up with is a lot of refurbished iPhone deals or open-boxed deals. Here, we’ve taken the time to do the sorting for you, finding the best new products that also had a deal going on. Ultimately, the Apple Watch line, which has suffered a bit of controversy in the past year but remains one of the best smartwatches nonetheless, came out as a rare item that were filled with Apple deals this year.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) —

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C) —

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS —

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS —

Apple Watch Series 9 with Blood Oxygen, GPS + Cellular —

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (6th Gen) Wi-Fi 64GB —

Best Walmart Memorial Day tablet deals

While many of the best tablets of the moment are Apple products, which would fit into the category above, there are a ton of options from other brands that you really need to check out. In many ways, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 steals the show, as it is a powerhouse that can even be considered among the best tablets for business. However, not everyone wants or needs a workhorse tablet and if you’re more of the speed of looking for a tablet to watch movies on while your lounge around on the couch, this is a great time to pick up something affordable while still being snappy and quick to use.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus —

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite —

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 —

Lenovo Tab P12 —

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock —

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 —

Best Walmart Memorial Day phone deals

Walmart’s deal selection this Memorial Day sales season really lines up well with our picks for the best smartphones. This year, there are a few key matchups that you need to think about before making a decision of what phone to get. If you want a more standard, no-moveable-parts phone, be sure to understand the differences between the Google Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, if you’ve been considering getting one of the best folding phones, don’t get careless and pick out a phone too quick. Though named similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are, ultimately, different phones.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G [Locked to Straight Talk] —

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB) —

Google Pixel 8 (128 GB) —

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256 GB) —

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256 GB) —

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256 GB) —

Best Walmart Memorial Day laptop deals

If you go to a physical Walmart’s electronics department, you’ll almost inevitably be bombarded by a large selection of budget laptops. During Memorial Day and other big sales holidays, their online store starts to feel the same way. This year, we’ve found a wide variety of laptops from some of the best laptop brands. However, this year you’ll also be able to find some premium laptops, including some high-quality gaming laptops that you should surely check out. Here are our recommendations:

Acer Aspire (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Asus Zenbook 14 (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming (RTX 4050, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

HP Spectre x360 Lapt 13 (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

Asus ROG Strix 16 Gaming (RTX 4050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Dell XPS 13 Plus (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Best Walmart Memorial Day soundbar deals

Where there is a TV, there is a soundbar. While choosing a soundbar for your home entertainment system is never super easy, product names alone are usually not enough to get a good idea of what you’re going to get. Many sets are in fact soundbards with subwoofers and may include bookshelf speakers as well. So, in addition to reading the (often lengthy) product names, do yourself a favor and check out the product page for the choices within your price range to see everything laid out for you. A picture, as they say, is worth a thousand words.

ZVOX AccuVoice AV355 —

VIZIO M-Series 2.1 Premium Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Wireless Subwoofer M215a-J6 —

Klipsch Cinema 600 3.1 Bluetooth Sound Bar with 10″ Wireless Subwoofer —

SAMSUNG HW-Q990B/ZA 11.1.4ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Atmos/DTS:X —

Sony HT-A7000 —

SAMSUNG Q-Series 11.1.4ch Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar + Rear Speakers w/ Q-Symphony HW-Q990C/ZA —

Best Walmart Memorial Day headphone and earbuds deals

It is no secret that the best headphones for most people continues to be the WH-1000XM5. What consumers might not realize is that they have started to go on sale frequently, with big shopping holidays like Memorial Day being the time to buy. The WH-1000XM5 possess superior noise canceling and responsive, tactile controls. But don’t let such a winner overshadow the possibilities for you, as there are also excellent earbuds deals going on at the moment and you can find some great gaming headsets as well.

1MORE SonoFlow —

Beats Solo3 —

Beats Fit Pro —

Google Pixel Buds Pro —

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Gaming Headset —

Sony WH-1000XM5 —

Best Walmart Memorial Day smart home deals

Just about anything can be turned into a smart home device these days. The best smart home devices cover a large range of upgraded traditional products. Fortunately, Walmart is one of the best places in the world to shop for great, low prices on such home gear. We’ve found everything from one of the best smart scales to some of the best smart home security devices on sale as a result of Walmart’s massive offerings.

RENPHO Digital Body Weight Scale —

ecobee Lite SmartThermostat —

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen —

Anker eufy Security C210 Smart Lock —

Ring Video Doorbell 3 —

Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum —

Best Walmart Memorial Day small appliance deals

Getting our kitchen good and ready for the imminently budding summer is part of what Memorial Day sales are all about. As it is Walmart we’re talking about, there are going to be plenty of deals on appliances, so while we did find deals on some of the best coffee makers and cooking equipment, we also searched high and low for things that will keep you cool this summer: Icemakers, mini fridges, and more all await you in the Walmart Memorial Day sale.

Minecraft Green Creeper Body 12 Can Mini Fridge —

Keurig K-Slim ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker —

Frigidaire 26 lb Retro Bullet Ice Maker —

Ninja 4QT Air Fryer —

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker —

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer —

Other Walmart Memorial Day deals worth talking about

It’s Walmart. It has just about everything. Whether you’re looking for the best video game consoles or a VR headset, you can find it at Walmart. Yet, Walmart is also a great place to pick up a quick toy for a kid or some trading cards. There’s just so much to pick though and not much time to do it. Based on our shared interests, here are some things we think you might be interested in but didn’t quite fit anywhere else.

LEGO Marvel Venom Mech Armor vs. Miles Morales —

Pokémon Trading Cards: Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box —

NOCO Boost Plus 12V UltraSafe Portable Lithium Jump Starter —

JBL Charge 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Powerbank —

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset (128 GB) —

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle —

