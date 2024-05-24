 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart Memorial Day Sale: Early TV, laptop, and appliance deals

By

Memorial Day is here soon and that means big deals are coming out in droves. Whether you want a toaster or a brand new phone, you’re likely to find one at a bargain bin price today. But what about the best Memorial Day deals? They come in all shapes and sizes, categories and prices. Here are the items we’re taking a second look at this year, broken down by category.

Best Walmart Memorial Day TV deals

The Sony Bravia XR X93L 4K Google TV hanging over a media center in a living room.
Sony

If there is anything that big-named holidays are known for, it is the selection of special TV deals. While big names like Samsung and Sony could have filled an entire article with the amount of TVs they are putting on sale this season, other brands really pulled out all the stops in giving us a wide selection of low-priced TVs. Many of the TVs in the following list will be found on our current listing of the best TVs overall, or will have spent some time there in years past.

  • onn. 32-inch Class HD (720P) LED Roku TV —
  • Hisense 55-inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV —
  • LG 65-inch Class 4K UHD OLED C2 Series —
  • Samsung 85-inch Class Q70C QLED 4K Smart TV —
  • Sony XR75X93L 75-inch 4K Mini LED Smart Google TV —
  • Samsung 85-inch The Frame 4K TV w/ Soundbar and Subwoofer —

Best Walmart Memorial Day Apple deals

Apps on the Apple Watch Series 9's screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

What’s the deal with Apple deals? Apple knows that people love their products and are willing to pay full price for them at any time of the year. If you search through Walmart right now, and especially so if you’re looking for the best iPhone deals, what you’ll come up with is a lot of refurbished iPhone deals or open-boxed deals. Here, we’ve taken the time to do the sorting for you, finding the best new products that also had a deal going on. Ultimately, the Apple Watch line, which has suffered a bit of controversy in the past year but remains one of the best smartwatches nonetheless, came out as a rare item that were filled with Apple deals this year.

  • Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) —
  • AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C) —
  • Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 GPS —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 with Blood Oxygen, GPS + Cellular —
  • 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (6th Gen) Wi-Fi 64GB —

Best Walmart Memorial Day tablet deals

The Google Pixel Tablet sitting outside with its screen on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

While many of the best tablets of the moment are Apple products, which would fit into the category above, there are a ton of options from other brands that you really need to check out. In many ways, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 steals the show, as it is a powerhouse that can even be considered among the best tablets for business. However, not everyone wants or needs a workhorse tablet and if you’re more of the speed of looking for a tablet to watch movies on while your lounge around on the couch, this is a great time to pick up something affordable while still being snappy and quick to use.

  • Lenovo Tab M10 Plus —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 —
  • Lenovo Tab P12 —
  • Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock —
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 9 —

Best Walmart Memorial Day phone deals

A person folding up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Walmart’s deal selection this Memorial Day sales season really lines up well with our picks for the best smartphones. This year, there are a few key matchups that you need to think about before making a decision of what phone to get. If you want a more standard, no-moveable-parts phone, be sure to understand the differences between the Google Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, if you’ve been considering getting one of the best folding phones, don’t get careless and pick out a phone too quick. Though named similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are, ultimately, different phones.

  • Samsung Galaxy A14 5G [Locked to Straight Talk] —
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB) —
  • Google Pixel 8 (128 GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256 GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256 GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256 GB) —

Best Walmart Memorial Day laptop deals

The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.
Dell XPS 13 Plus Digital Trends

If you go to a physical Walmart’s electronics department, you’ll almost inevitably be bombarded by a large selection of budget laptops. During Memorial Day and other big sales holidays, their online store starts to feel the same way. This year, we’ve found a wide variety of laptops from some of the best laptop brands. However, this year you’ll also be able to find some premium laptops, including some high-quality gaming laptops that you should surely check out. Here are our recommendations:

  • Acer Aspire (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —
  • Asus Zenbook 14 (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —
  • Acer Nitro 5 Gaming (RTX 4050, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —
  • HP Spectre x360 Lapt 13 (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —
  • Asus ROG Strix 16 Gaming (RTX 4050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —
  • Dell XPS 13 Plus (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Best Walmart Memorial Day soundbar deals

The Samsung HW-Q990C Soundbar Bundle.
Amazon

Where there is a TV, there is a soundbar. While choosing a soundbar for your home entertainment system is never super easy, product names alone are usually not enough to get a good idea of what you’re going to get. Many sets are in fact soundbards with subwoofers and may include bookshelf speakers as well. So, in addition to reading the (often lengthy) product names, do yourself a favor and check out the product page for the choices within your price range to see everything laid out for you. A picture, as they say, is worth a thousand words.

  • ZVOX AccuVoice AV355 —
  • VIZIO M-Series 2.1 Premium Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Wireless Subwoofer M215a-J6 —
  • Klipsch Cinema 600 3.1 Bluetooth Sound Bar with 10″ Wireless Subwoofer —
  • SAMSUNG HW-Q990B/ZA 11.1.4ch Soundbar w/ Dolby Atmos/DTS:X —
  • Sony HT-A7000 —
  • SAMSUNG Q-Series 11.1.4ch Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar + Rear Speakers w/ Q-Symphony HW-Q990C/ZA —

Best Walmart Memorial Day headphone and earbuds deals

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in black.
Sony / Sony

It is no secret that the best headphones for most people continues to be the WH-1000XM5. What consumers might not realize is that they have started to go on sale frequently, with big shopping holidays like Memorial Day being the time to buy. The WH-1000XM5 possess superior noise canceling and responsive, tactile controls. But don’t let such a winner overshadow the possibilities for you, as there are also excellent earbuds deals going on at the moment and you can find some great gaming headsets as well.

  • 1MORE SonoFlow —
  • Beats Solo3 —
  • Beats Fit Pro —
  • Google Pixel Buds Pro —
  • SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Gaming Headset —
  • Sony WH-1000XM5 —

Best Walmart Memorial Day smart home deals

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen on table.
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Just about anything can be turned into a smart home device these days. The best smart home devices cover a large range of upgraded traditional products. Fortunately, Walmart is one of the best places in the world to shop for great, low prices on such home gear. We’ve found everything from one of the best smart scales to some of the best smart home security devices on sale as a result of Walmart’s massive offerings.

  • RENPHO Digital Body Weight Scale —
  • ecobee Lite SmartThermostat —
  • Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen —
  • Anker eufy Security C210 Smart Lock —
  • Ring Video Doorbell 3 —
  • Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum —

Best Walmart Memorial Day small appliance deals

Keurig coffee maker K-Mini on a kitchen counter with lemon-colored cup and bowls.
Keurig

Getting our kitchen good and ready for the imminently budding summer is part of what Memorial Day sales are all about. As it is Walmart we’re talking about, there are going to be plenty of deals on appliances, so while we did find deals on some of the best coffee makers and cooking equipment, we also searched high and low for things that will keep you cool this summer: Icemakers, mini fridges, and more all await you in the Walmart Memorial Day sale.

  • Minecraft Green Creeper Body 12 Can Mini Fridge —
  • Keurig K-Slim ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker —
  • Frigidaire 26 lb Retro Bullet Ice Maker —
  • Ninja 4QT Air Fryer —
  • Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker —
  • KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer —

Other Walmart Memorial Day deals worth talking about

A woman dives into action with the Meta Quest 2.
Meta

It’s Walmart. It has just about everything. Whether you’re looking for the best video game consoles or a VR headset, you can find it at Walmart. Yet, Walmart is also a great place to pick up a quick toy for a kid or some trading cards. There’s just so much to pick though and not much time to do it. Based on our shared interests, here are some things we think you might be interested in but didn’t quite fit anywhere else.

  • LEGO Marvel Venom Mech Armor vs. Miles Morales —
  • Pokémon Trading Cards: Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box —
  • NOCO Boost Plus 12V UltraSafe Portable Lithium Jump Starter —
  • JBL Charge 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Powerbank —
  • Meta Quest 2 VR Headset (128 GB) —
  • Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Walmart’s Memorial Day sale has a 75-inch 4K TV for under $450
The onn. 75” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV is a living room with orange walls.

Walmart is often the home of the best TV deals and right now, it has a huge discount on the Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless Roku TV. Usually costing $498, it’s down to $448 so you’re saving $50. That’s not a huge discount with some large TVs but it is here when you’re already only paying under $500 anyhow. Here’s what you need to know about this sweet budget 4K TV.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless Roku TV
You won’t see Onn. featuring on our look at the best TV brands but that’s not to say it’s a bad brand by any means. If you simply need a cheap TV, it’s a great option for keeping costs down while still scoring a huge TV.

Read more
Best Memorial Day soundbar deals: Bose, Sennheiser, Sonos, more
An LG Eclair 3.0 Channel Soundbar sitting on a table in a nice room.

If you've been looking closely at this year's Memorial Day TV deals, then you might've been directed to buy a soundbar. The reasoning is simple: Today's TVs are thin, which is great for your living room space but not that good for generating sound. Fortunately, the solution is also pretty simple: Get a soundbar. Unfortunately, if you've just spent quite a bit of money on a TV, you might not be excited to spend more money on a soundbar. We get it. However, as Memorial Day is in our sights, we've found good early deals on soundbars. Here are the best early discounts happening now.
Best LG soundbar Memorial Day deals

If you have one of the best LG TVs, then you'll likely want an LG soundbar. As you might've guessed, the two just go together. If you match your LG TV with a compatible LG soundbar, the two can team up with the TV Sound Mode Share to provide the TV's processing power alongside your soundbar's. Plus, you won't even need an extra remote. With the right LG TV, you can control your LG soundbar from the same remote. So, if you're an LG TV owner, take advantage of one of these — the best early Memorial Day deals — offers now:

Read more
Best Vizio Memorial Day deals: get a 50-inch 4K TV for $118 and more
Vizio SmartCast Home Screen 2023.

If you're not familiar with Vizio, it's a brand that focuses on more budget-oriented TVs and soundbars with surprisingly good quality. With these early Memorial Day deals you can grab a budget Vizio TV or soundbar for even cheaper than usual, so it's the perfect time if you're looking for an upgrade. That said, if you haven't quite found what you're looking for in the options below, be sure to check out these great TV deals and soundbar deals as well.
Best Vizio TV Memorial Day Deals

While Vizio may not make the best TVs on the market, it's TVs are pretty solid overall, especially for the price that you're going to be paying. There aren't a ton of options out there when it comes to deals, but we've collected the ones we have found below, as well as a refurbished option to save you a little bit extra.

Read more