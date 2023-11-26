Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

OLED TVs are peak home theater displays. Because of their unique ability to light each pixel individually, they have better contrast and clarity than other TV types. If you’ve been holding off on buying one of these expensive TVs, Cyber Monday deals are the perfect place to look. There are awesome discounts on the best OLED TVs, and cheaper brands too. Once you’ve compared QLED vs. OLED TV, you’ll know that springing for OLED is the right choice. Check out the options below.

If an OLED display is just too far out of your price range, you should also check out QLED TV Cyber Monday deals. Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals include a wide variety of options, if you want to compare prices across TV categories.

The best OLED TV Cyber Monday deal

LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K webOS TV — $550, was $1,300

One of the best OLED TV deals available during these early Cyber Monday sales is at Best Buy. It’s the LG 48-inch Class A2 OLED 4K smart webOS TV for $550, normally $1,300, which means you’re saving a whopping $750. Not only is that an incredible deal on an OLED technology TV, but also one from LG, which are usually much more expensive. It features the LG a7 gen5 AI processor for 4K upscaling, dynamic tone mapping, and LG’s exclusive filmmaker mode that uses Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to provide a truly immersive and cinematic experience.

More OLED TV Cyber Monday deals we like

If you want something bigger, more expensive, or from another brand entirely, don’t worry, we have you covered there too. We scoured all the retailers hosting early Cyber Monday deals to find the best of the best. We’ve compiled them below, all chosen based on price, features, and, of course, quality. If you’re interested, make sure you take advantage of these deals now, they’ll be gone soon.

Once you’ve grabbed a shiny new OLED TV, make sure to complete the set with Cyber Monday soundbar deals.

