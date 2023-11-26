Best QLED TV Cyber Monday deals: TCL, Samsung, and more

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

TVs are some of the most popular purchases during Cyber Monday deals. There are a ton of options with major discounts. If you’re been considering upgrading your standard LED TV into a QLED, or you’ve been comparing QLED vs. OLED and decided on QLED, this is the list for you. If you have no idea what all these anagrams mean, check out our quantum dot explainer (QLED = quantum light emitting diode). Be sure to compare these prices with OLED Cyber Monday deals too.

The best QLED TV Cyber Monday deal

TCL 55-inch 6-Series QLED 4K Google TV — $400, was $600

We tend to go with a more affordable option when picking out the “best” deals, and this pick is no exception, but don’t let that fool you. TCL has made an excellent TV with a lot of great features, like the superior 4K quality resolution, mini-LED technology with uncompromising contrast and brightness, and hands-free voice controls accessible via Google Assistant. But it all hearkens back to that price, and man is that price juicy. Don’t sleep on this one.

More QLED TV Cyber Monday deals we like

Go big or go home they always say. If you want something bigger, more expensive, or from a brand you prefer, this little section is going to be your go-to. We’ve taken the liberty to gather up all of the amazing QLED deals right here in one place. That saves you from browsing all of the different retailers, finding the best price across them, and so on.

55-inch TCL Q5 QLED 4K Google TV —

55-inch Hisense U7 QLED 4K Google TV —

75-inch Roku Class Plus QLED 4K TV —

75-inch Vizio P-Series 4K QLED TV with Vizio Elevate Sound Bar —

65-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV —

55-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A95K QD-OLED 4K Google TV —

85-inch Samsung Q80C QLED 4K Tizen TV —

