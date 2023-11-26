 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best QLED TV Cyber Monday deals: TCL, Samsung, and more

Noah McGraw
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday 65 Inch TV Deals
Digital Trends

TVs are some of the most popular purchases during Cyber Monday deals. There are a ton of options with major discounts. If you’re been considering upgrading your standard LED TV into a QLED, or you’ve been comparing QLED vs. OLED and decided on QLED, this is the list for you. If you have no idea what all these anagrams mean, check out our quantum dot explainer (QLED = quantum light emitting diode). Be sure to compare these prices with OLED Cyber Monday deals too.

The best QLED TV Cyber Monday deal

TCL 55-inch 6-Series QLED 4K Google TV — $400, was $600

TCL's 6-Series Google TV with mini-LED backlighting.
TCL

We tend to go with a more affordable option when picking out the “best” deals, and this pick is no exception, but don’t let that fool you. TCL has made an excellent TV with a lot of great features, like the superior 4K quality resolution, mini-LED technology with uncompromising contrast and brightness, and hands-free voice controls accessible via Google Assistant. But it all hearkens back to that price, and man is that price juicy. Don’t sleep on this one.

More QLED TV Cyber Monday deals we like

A Roku 75-inch Class Plus Series QLED 4K Smart Roku TV hanging on the wall.
Roku

Go big or go home they always say. If you want something bigger, more expensive, or from a brand you prefer, this little section is going to be your go-to. We’ve taken the liberty to gather up all of the amazing QLED deals right here in one place. That saves you from browsing all of the different retailers, finding the best price across them, and so on.

  • 55-inch TCL Q5 QLED 4K Google TV —
  • 55-inch Hisense U7 QLED 4K Google TV —
  • 75-inch Roku Class Plus QLED 4K TV —
  • 75-inch Vizio P-Series 4K QLED TV with Vizio Elevate Sound Bar —
  • 65-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV —
  • 55-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A95K QD-OLED 4K Google TV —
  • 85-inch Samsung Q80C QLED 4K Tizen TV —
Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Once you’ve grabbed a new TV, make sure to add one of the best Cyber Monday soundbar deals to your list. If you want to shop by brand, there are great QLED TVs in Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals and Cyber Monday Sony TV deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
77 best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on laptops, TVs, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Amazon Deals

You could make a strong argument that Amazon won Black Friday. We're now on to Cyber Monday, and Amazon is still looking strong. We've collected the best Cyber Monday deals on a wide variety of products. If you're interested in grabbing some new tech today, like an OLED TV, some smart home devices, or just a new coffee maker, check out the awesome deals below.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

Read more
All the best 65-inch TV Cyber Monday deals you can shop now
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.

If you're looking for a new TV during Cyber Monday deals, make sure you check out our guide on what size TV to buy. If you need something that a good middle-of-the-road option, check out the 65-inch TV Cyber Monday deals below. Tons of brands are on sale, from Sony TV Cyber Monday deals to Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals. We've scoured all the major retailers, so you'll see deals here on the best TV brands that are also available in Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals and Amazon Cyber Monday deals.
The best 65-inch TV Cyber Monday deal

The already affordable 65-inch Onn 4K TV is currently even cheaper for Cyber Monday, so it's a must-buy if you want to upgrade your living room without breaking the bank. You'll be getting 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth motion when playing video games and watching sports programs, and Roku for access to all of the popular streaming services and compatibly with most smart home systems and voice assistants. From $348, Walmart's $50 discount brings it further down to $298, which is a very small price to pay for introducing a large screen to your home theater setup.

Read more
The best OLED TV Cyber Monday deals from Samsung, Sony, and LG
Digital Trends Best Black Friday OLED TV Deals

OLED TVs are peak home theater displays. Because of their unique ability to light each pixel individually, they have better contrast and clarity than other TV types. If you've been holding off on buying one of these expensive TVs, Cyber Monday deals are the perfect place to look. There are awesome discounts on the best OLED TVs, and cheaper brands too. Once you've compared QLED vs. OLED TV, you'll know that springing for OLED is the right choice. Check out the options below.

If an OLED display is just too far out of your price range, you should also check out QLED TV Cyber Monday deals. Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals include a wide variety of options, if you want to compare prices across TV categories.
The best OLED TV Cyber Monday deal
LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K webOS TV -- $550, was $1,300

Read more