LG has already started its Memorial Day OLED TV sale

If you’re on the hunt for OLED TV deals, you should know that LG has already launched its Memorial Day sale for all kinds of tech– and yes, that includes OLED TVs. With the holiday around the corner, you can already get the 65-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV for $1,200 instead of $2,400 for savings of $1,200, the 65-inch LG C3 OLED 4K TV for $1,600 instead of $2,500 for savings of $900, and the 65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV for $2,300 instead of $3,300 for savings of $1,000.

OLED TVs use organic light-emitting diodes that eliminate the need for a backlight, and since the behavior of each pixel can be controlled, they can create perfect black levels that other types of TVs aren’t able to achieve. OLED TVs also offer wide viewing angles and ultra-thin designs, and with OLED technology being LG’s calling card as one of the best TV brands, you can’t go wrong with any of these models that are on sale. You’re going to have to hurry though — the Memorial Day sale has just started, but it’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute before making your purchase because discounts may change and stock may run out.

65-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV — $1,200, was $2,400

The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.
LG

The LG B3 OLED 4K TV promises outstanding images with LG’s a7 AI Processor Gen 6, which enables a cinematic experience in your own living room with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The TV is also a smart TV that runs on the webOS platform, which not only grants access to all of the most popular streaming services, but also 300 free channels across different genres.

65-inch LG C3 OLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $2,500

The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.
LG

The LG C3 OLED 4K TV is our recommendation as the top choice for most people among the best OLED TVs because of its amazing contrast and color, with impressive brightness levels through its Brightness Booster. In addition to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as the smart features of webOS such as hands-free voice commands, the OLED TV supports GeForce Now cloud gaming.

65-inch LG G3 OLED 4K TV — $2,300, was $3,300

The LG G3 OLED TV on a stand, showing a mountain scene on the screen.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Enjoy even higher brightness with the LG G3 OLED 4K TV and its Brightness Booster Max, with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth and swift movements on the screen. After watching streaming shows and playing video games on this OLED TV, you can use it to display artwork or your photos while it’s off for a design piece that adds personality to your home.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
The best Samsung The Frame TV deals — from just $600
Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.

One of the more unique TVs out there is The Frame TV by Samsung. It’s a fan favorite designed to slip anonymously into almost an interior design style, as it’s made to seem as much like a piece of art as a piece of tech. The Frame often places among the best TVs and offers superior image quality with QLED picture technology. More recently The Frame is a good TV lineup to turn to if you’re looking for some savings, as it also often appears among the best TV deals and QLED TV deals. Deals are currently taking place on multiple sizes of The Frame TV as part of Samsung TV deals and Best Buy TV deals, and we’ve pieced them all together below.
Today's best Samsung The Frame TV deals

If you're looking to save big on Samsung's iconic The Frame TV, you've come to the right place. Here are all the best deals available:

Read more
Walmart has a 50-inch 4K TV for under $230 right now
Hisense R6 Series 4K TV with remotes pointed at it.

Walmart frequently has some of the best TV deals out there, and that’s the case today with a sweet deal on a Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV. Usually $258, it’s currently down to $228 making it even better value than before. It’s the ideal TV for anyone on a tight budget or for those people looking for a new TV to add to their den, child’s bedroom or even kitchen. Here’s what you need to know before you buy it -- but bear in mind that the deal is proving very popular already so it will likely end soon.

Why you should buy the Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV
Hisense is one of the best TV brands for variety thanks to its offerings including cheaper TVs as well as some great more high-end models too. With the Hisense 50-inch R6 4K TV, you get some great essential features. That includes its large 4K screen but it goes further than that. The TV also has support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 so you get improved realism and color throughout whatever you’re watching. There’s also Motion Rate 120 technology so that you can enjoy practically non-existent motion blur even when you’re watching fast-moving action or playing a game.

Read more
This 58-inch 4K TV is discounted to $258, and it’s selling fast
Hisense 4K TV on a cabinet.

Walmart has many awesome TV deals at the moment, and that includes $40 off the Hisense 58-inch R6 4K TV. Already a great price at $298, it’s now even more affordable at $258. If you need a new TV for your living space and you don’t want to spend too much, this is the ideal opportunity to get something great for less. Here’s what else you need to know about the deal before it sells out soon.

Why you should buy the Hisense 58-inch R6 4K TV
You may not see the Hisense 58-inch R6 4K TV among our look at the best TVs but it’s still worth your time and money if you’re looking for something inexpensive. The obvious highlight is its sizeable 58-inch 4K TV screen but the Hisense 58-inch R6 4K TV also has some other convenient and eye-catching features.

Read more