A weighing scale is a fixture in the bedrooms or bathrooms of most families, but upgrading to a smart scale will tell you more about your health beyond just your weight. Some smart scales will also be able to measure your body fat, and you can even integrate some models with your preferred smart home platform. If you want to replace your manual scale with a smart scale, check out our recommendations below, but you’ll have to hurry with your decision if you want to purchase any of them because stocks may get sold out at any time.

How to choose a smart scale

Different smart scales have different capabilities, including what kind of data it can measure. Generally, the more metrics that it can monitor, the better its value, but that would also mean that you need to understand what the data says and what you have to do if any health issues are detected. If you’ve set up a smart home system, you’ll also want to get a smart scale that can work with your preferred digital assistant for extra convenience.

You’ll want to stick to popular brands if you’re buying a smart scale to make sure that you’ll get a top-quality device, but that doesn’t mean you can ignore affordable options that pass on certain features to keep their costs low. Most smart scales can track the health data for multiple people, so check how many users a certain model supports to make sure that there are enough slots for everybody in your household.

How we chose these smart scales

Our primary criteria for the smart scales that we’ve chosen is that there needs to be a good balance between the price that you’ll be paying for them and the features that you’ll be getting. More advanced features will warrant the higher prices of the more expensive models, but we made sure that they’re worth it. We also checked the cheaper options to determine that you’ll still get the benefits that you expect from a smart scale despite their low prices.

Withings Body+

Pros Cons Measures several health metrics Requires Mate app Mate apps works with Alexa Skills Synchronizes with Apple Watch

The Withings Body+ is our favorite smart scale because its capable of measuring your body mass index (BMI), body fat, muscle mass, and water percentage, among other metrics, and collects all of the information in the user-friendly Mate app that also works with Alexa Skills. The smart scale synchronizes with a variety of health and fitness apps and devices, including the Apple Watch, and it even has a Pregnancy Tracker specifically for pregnant women and Baby Mode for younger members of the family.

Specifications Weight limit 400 pounds Batteries Four AAA Number of users Eight

Renpho Smart Digital Bathroom Scale

Pros Cons Affordable price Small display Tracks 13 metrics Unlimited users

The Renpho Smart Digital Bathroom Scale may be affordable, but it’s still a decent purchase as it’s capable of tracking 13 body composition metrics, including body weight, body fat percentage, BMI, bone mass, and muscle mass. The Renpho Health app, which can be used with Google Fit, Samsung Health and Apple Health, will let you get data from the smart scale into your smartphone. The Renpho Smart Digital Bathroom Scale supports unlimited users, including children and pets.

Specifications Weight limit 400 pounds Batteries Three AAA Number of users Unlimited

Withings Body Comp

Pros Cons Comprehensive health metrics measurement Relatively expensive price Works with Apple Health and Google Fit Get trends and progress from Withings app

The Withings Body Comp is a comprehensive smart scale that tracks a wide range of metrics. In addition to the usual data such as body weight and BMI, the smart scale can measure visceral fat, assess your heart health, and evaluate your sweat glands’ response to stimulation. The smart scale works with the all-in-one Withings app that monitors your daily metrics and provides you with trends and progress while maintaining the privacy of your data, and it works with Apple Health and Google Fit.

Specifications Weight limit 400 pounds Batteries Four AAA Number of users Eight

QardioBase X Smart WiFi Scale

Pros Cons Works with Apple Health, other popular platforms Limited display Rechargeable battery Athlete Mode

The QardioBase X Smart WiFi Scale, which is powered by a rechargeable battery that can last up to 12 months, brings all of its health tracking capabilities together on your choice of app among Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, and MyFitnessPal, which will work in unison with the QardioBase app to synchronize your accounts and data. The smart scale measures a total of 12 metrics, including BMI, water composition, metabolic age, and visceral fat, and it also offers an Athlete Mode that seeks lower fat mass and higher muscle mass to match the needs of athletes.

Specifications Weight limit 400 pounds Batteries Rechargeable Number of users Eight

Wyze Smart Scale X

Pros Cons Affordable price Limited display Works as a scale for pets, children, luggage Synchronizes with popular health apps

You’ll enjoy amazing value with the Wyze Smart Scale X, because for a relatively cheap price, you’ll get a smart scale that can measure 13 body composition metrics, including body weight, body fat percentage, heart rate, BMI, visceral fat, and metabolic age. The device can also function as a scale for your pet, children, or luggage, as it can do the computation for you while you carry them. The Wyze Smart Scale X synchronizes with popular health apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit, and full-surface glass sensors ensure accurate measurements.

Specifications Weight limit 400 pounds Batteries Four AAA Number of users Eight

GE Fit Plus Smart Body Fat Scale

Pros Cons Large color LCD screen Battery only lasts three months Companion app syncs with Fitbit, Google Fit, Apple Health Rechargeable battery

If you prefer seeing your health metrics on your smart scale’s screen instead of relying on its companion app, check out the GE Smart Scale and its large, vertically-aligned color LCD screen. It will show your weight and five other body composition metrics, while all the data is stored in the Fit Profile app that keeps track of your progress and synchronizes with Fitbit, Google Fit, and Apple Health. The smart scale also features a rechargeable battery that can last up to three months in a single charge.

Specifications Weight limit 400 pounds Batteries Rechargeable Number of users Eight

