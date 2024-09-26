Smart scale deal: only $25 this week at Amazon

Keeping tabs on your health can be quite the challenging ordeal, especially when you’re leaning on one or more tech devices to help you track calories, steps, and other important factors. But beyond the usual smartwatch deals and workout gear markdowns, one piece of fitness gadgetry that doesn’t get as much attention is the smart scale.

As a matter of fact, we actually came across a terrific offer on a scale while looking through Amazon deals: Right now, you’ll be able to order the Eufy Smart Scale P1 on Amazon for just $25. At full price, this model sells for $45 and will be on sale between September 23-29.

Why you should buy the Eufy Smart Scale P1

Powered by three AAA batteries, the Smart Scale P1 goes above and beyond the standard functionality of a bathroom scale. Once it’s up and running, the P1 monitors 14 different measurements, including BMI, body fat, bone mass, and more. And because the scale was designed with no sharp corners and an anti-slip top plate, you won’t have to worry about harming your feet or slipping off the scale when mounting it.

Not only will you have the ability to measure 14 different health categories, but you’ll also be able to track stats for up to 16 different users. All of your health data can be linked to the EufyLife app, where it’s safely encrypted, and transferring data to your phone or tablet only requires a Bluetooth connection. You’ll even be able to load results into third-party health apps like Apple Health and Google Fit.

Fitness deals are often for devices like workout machines, smartwatches, and fitness rings, which is why we were glad to shine a light on this unique Eufy offer. Track your progress and celebrate your milestones with the incredible Eufy Smart Scale P1, now on sale at Amazon for just $25. After September 29, we expect the Eufy P1 to jump back up in price, so now is definitely the best time to take advantage of this promo.