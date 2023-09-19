If you’ve been shopping for workout gear or fitness equipment for your home gym, you probably already know the demand for home fitness equipment continues to be tight. We survey what’s available each week, and if you’re looking for fitness equipment, we have you covered. Take advantage of the opportunity to get in shape or stay in shape. We did the research and found the best fitness deals and compiled them here. Fitness retailers have deep inventories of home gym deals on standby, such as dumbbells, water bottles, and mats, plus a wide assortment of the latest fitness technology, like NordicTrack deals and Bowflex deals. Be sure to check back as we’ll be updating this regularly with all the latest deals so you can be ready to get in the best shape of your life.

Body Champ BR3151 — $159, was $250

To get your body fit and start putting in those steps, without bracing a windy day, you can try using the Body Champ BR3151. It’s an elliptical with a 12.5 inch stride length, perfect for light training. If you want to increase the intensity, you can, as the machine includes adjustable tension levels. It’s hand grips, in addition to stabilizing you and giving your arms a light workout also contain pulse monitoring sensors for your hands, giving you a good ability to envision the true power of your cardio game during the workout. This machine is 46.45 x 22 x 62.25 inches and supports trainers up to 250 pounds.

Adjustable Dumbbell 55-pound 5-In-1 Single — $190, was $300

One of the worst things about dumbbell training is having too many dumbbells. They can take over your whole gym. This deal (on a SINGLE dumbbell, so buy two!) can take the place of five dumbbells in your complete gym kit. Instead of one 55-pound dumbbell, you’re getting an 11-pound dumbbell, a 22-pound dumbbell, and so on up until the 55 pounder. This is advantageous if you’re just starting out with working out and don’t know what weight you need to start with or if you want to do different exercises with different weights. Finally, note that the design of the adjustable dumbbell is quite safe as you can only adjust the weights (via a simple handle turning mechanism) while they are laid carefully on tray. Once they’re off, the weight is “locked in” so to speak until you return them to the try. No lost toenails here!

ProForm Sport 5.5 Treadmill — $600, was $900

The ProForm Sport 5.5 Treadmill will not only give you a nice space to run, it’ll train you in how to use it as well. This is because it comes with 30 days of iFit as well, a sort of remote workout training experience where trainers “take over” the machine to match real terrains and optimized workout plans. Even without iFit, which you can continue on with after the trial if you like, you’ll have a lot to experience with the ProForm Sport 5.5 Treadmill. It’s got speeds up to 10 MPH and can incline up to 10 degrees. The 18 by 55 inch tread bed has ProShox cushioning to keep your knees comfy as you run and supports runners up to 300 pounds.

ProForm Carbon EL — $600, was $800

The ProForm Carbon EL is an elliptical with a 15-pound flywheel that delivers a natural striding experience. To train the way you want, it includes 18 resistance levels, which can be controlled by you or your trainer in an iFIT class, of which you’ll have 30 days of free access to with the purchase of this elliptical. The ProForm Carbon EL has a water bottle holder for your hydration needs and dual 2-inch speakers for your entertainment.

NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000 — $697, was $999

The NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000 gives you a premium indoor cycling experience. With racing style pedals coming in 22 resistance levels and a pair of 3-pound dumbbells for light cross training, you’ll be able to experience a full body workout right in your living room. It also comes with a 30 day iFIT family membership, which provides training for you, with the trainers themselves able to set the resistance level on your bike to simulate real courses or to train specific things you need. With this bike, you can even browse all of the iFIT classes via a 10-inch HD touchscreen, giving your more visual control than on many iFIT compatible devices.

NordicTrack Commercial VU29 Exercise Bike — $760, was $1,299

The NordicTrack Commercial VU29 is a quiet workout bike for low impact cardio. It is also a rather quiet machine, which is specially designed to keep your workout quiet. Alongside a free 30-day subscription to iFIT, where a trainer can automatically adjust your 24 digital resistance levels, you can also bike in a simulated area of your choosing using Google Maps. The result is a realistic workout simulation without ever having to leave the room. Its quiet nature is perfect for those looking after a baby or who are always on call from the work from home office. The NordicTrack Commercial VU29 carries cyclers up to 325 pounds.

ProForm Carbon T7 — $800, was $1,000

The ProForm Carbon T7 is a great workout assistant for those that want a treadmill with a soft landing and on plenty of space. It has a 20 by 55 inch tread belt so you can spread out naturally as you run, all conditioned by ISO Flex Cushioning to keep your joints feeling limber. You can adjust the speeds up to 10 MPH and the incline up to 10 degrees yourself or do automatically via an iFIT trainer, which you’ll get access to for free for 30 days after purchase. The ProForm Carbon T7 comes with dual speakers and a 7-inch touchscreen, where you can review your stats at a single swipe.

NordicTrack RW900 Smart Rower — $1,100

The NordicTrack RW900 Smart Rower provides an indoor rowing environment so you can get the healthful movement of rowing no matter the weather (of if you even have a lake nearby). It has 26 levels of resistance, so you can practice the basic body movements or get a serious resistance workout. At the foot of the NordicTrack RW900 is a 22-inch HD screen which guides you through your iFIT training class. This model comes with 30 days of iFIT for free, where trainers can take over automatically, setting resistance levels and guiding your through a workout.

Schwinn 470 Elliptical Machine — $1,100, was $1,300

The Schwinn 470 Elliptical provides a unique elliptical workout experience. It has a 20-inch stride that uses foot motion technology to more properly simulate a natural running motion than most other ellipticals. It is able to be adjusted to 25 different resistance levels and be put on an incline of up to 10-degrees. You can challenge yourself with these settings via the 200+ virtual courses included in the “Explore the World” subscription you can add on to the machine or one of the 29 workout programs included with the machine.

NordicTrack Fusion CST — $1,200, was $2,000

The NordicTrack Fusion CST provides a lot of options for how to work out in a single device. That’s due to its six cables, placed in pair at high, shoulder-height, and low positions. The low cables can be attached to your ankles to work out your legs and build muscles strength. With a device so complex, you’ll be happy to get 30 days of iFIT training for free so your can get a good idea of how to best use the device to suit your needs. You’ll be able to see your trainer on the included 10-inch Smart HD Portal 10i tablet, which lets you follow your iFIT trainer and view your stats all in one convenient place.

Bowflex BXT8J — $1,299, was $1,600

The Bowflex BXT8J is a treadmill that can take you on a serious workout while still remaining comfortable. It comes with 26 built-in workout programs, but you can also explore a simulated world right from your own home via the 200+ virtual courses included with JRNY. (This deal comes with 2 months of JRNY for free.) The Bowflex BXT8J has a motorized incline and a 20 by 60 inch cushioned running belt.

NordicTrack Commercial 14.9 Elliptical — $2,800

If you want to simulate running, hiking, and walking at home, the NordicTrack Commercial 14.9 Elliptical is the way to go. It has an adjustable stride and 20-degree adjustable power ramp, giving a really diverse set of workout conditions. Plus, there are 26 digital resistance levels. The NordicTrack Commercial 14.9 Elliptical comes with 30 days of iFIT for free, where a trainer can take over your settings and guide you through a full workout. You’ll be able to see the training via the 14-inch screen on the front of the elliptical.

