Best NordicTrack deals: Ellipticals, rowers, bikes and more

Andrew Morrisey
By

NordicTrack is one of the most recognized names in fitness equipment. It offers an expansive selection of smart fitness equipment that pair well with some of the best fitness trackers, including treadmills, exercise bikes, rowers, and even one of the best smart ellipticals. NordicTrack equipment doesn’t often come cheap, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save with a purchase. There are several impressive NordicTrack deals taking place right now, and we’ve rounded up the best available. Read onward for more information on how to save, and on which piece of NordicTrack equipment may best suit your needs.

NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000 exercise bike — $697, was $999

A woman adjusting the NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000 exercise bike against a white background.
NordicTrack

While the NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000 is a capable exercise bike offering 22 resistance levels, racing pedals with toe clips and straps, and a vertically and horizontally adjustable seat, it also brings some smarts to your fitness room. It has a 10-inch HD smart touchscreen that gives you access to the iFIT Library. This features workouts led by some of the best personal trainers in the world. This exercise bike also has dual 2-inch speakers, a CoolAire workout fan, and a water bottle holder.

NordicTrack Commercial VU exercise bike — $760, was $1,299

A woman adjusting the settings of the NordicTrack Commercial VU 29 Exercise Bike.
NordicTrack

The NordicTrack Commercial VU exercise bike also comes with a free 30 days of iFit Family Membership, which will let you stream live and on-demand workouts on the bike’s 14-inch touchscreen with HD resolution. With Automatic Trainer Control, your iFit trainer will be able to change your exercise bike’s resistance, depending on your chosen workout. Even though you’ll be pushing yourself to your limits, you’ll remain comfortable on the NordicTrack Commercial VU. It has ergonomic support grips, wide pedals, adjustable foot straps, and an oversized lumbar supported seat. It also features SMR Silent Magnetic Resistance for near-silent operation to prevent disturbing your family members, as well as 24 levels of digital resistance to match your capabilities.

NordicTrack RW900 smart rower — $807, was $1,599

NordicTrack RW900 rowing machine
NordicTrack

This is the perfect smart rower for small spaces and intense workouts. It offers 26 digital resistance levels that will have you jumping around from one intensity to another as you progress, and the SpaceSaver Design allows the rower to fold in half after you’re done each day. It has a 22-inch high definition interactive touchscreen display that gives you access to iFIT workouts, and Bluetooth connectivity allows you to pair it up with any of the best running headphones out there.

NordicTrack Fusion CST — $1,200, was $2,000

NordicTrack Fusion CST
NordicTrack

If you’re looking for a full-body workout within your home, you’ll want to invest in the NordicTrack Fusion CST. The exercise machine features SMR Silent Magnetic Resistance for smooth and quiet workouts, an inertia-enhanced flywheel that can keep up with the toughest exercises, and 20 digital resistance levels that you can customize according to your preferences. There are a total of six removable handles, more than 200 centimeters of independent cable travel, and two ankle straps to enable all kinds of training options. The NordicTrack Fusion CST also comes with a 10-inch Portal 10i tablet. Here you’ll be able to view important statistics for your workouts such as calories burned.

NordicTrack Commercial smart elliptical — $1,800, was $2,000

A man works out on the NordicTrack commercial smart elliptical in his apartment.
NordicTrack

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of the best smart ellipticals you should certainly take a good look at this NordicTrack smart elliptical. It offers 26 digital levels of resistance, power adjustable stride, and a 20-degree adjustable power ramp. These help simulate all sorts of different riding conditions, and a 14-inch interactive HD touchscreen can stream live and on-demand iFIT workouts directly to the bike. This also makes for one of the quieter pieces of fitness equipment you’ll find, as it utilizes Silent Magnetic Resistance for near-silent exercise at home.

