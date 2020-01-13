Best deals on Bowflex fitness equipment for January 2020

Bowflex is a well-known top seller in the fitness equipment market and for good reason. The company now makes everything from smart activity trackers to cardio machines, adjustable dumbbells, and home gym equipment. If you’re looking to get into shape for the new year, we’ve got you covered. We outlined the many Bowflex products that are on sale right now so you can make the right choice when purchasing your new workout equipment.

Today’s best Bowflex deals

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells Bundle – Free Stowable Bench + Free Shipping — $558

— $558 Bowflex HVT with Free Mat + Free Shipping — $799

— $799 C6 Bike with Free Mat + Free Shipping — $899

— $899 Bowflex BXT216 Treadmill – Save $100 + Free Shipping — $1,899

— $1,899 Bowflex Max Trainer M8 – Save $450 + Free Mat + Free Shipping — $2,299

— $2,299 Bowflex Revolution Home Gym – Save $400 + Free Mat + Free Shipping — $2,899

Max Trainer

The Bowflex Max Trainer is a machine that combines the motions of an elliptical and a stepper into one workout. This exercise provides a low-impact cardio workout for your whole body. Each model features individualized workouts that adjust time and intensity as you improve. Video workouts offer a library of trainer-led content that is recommended to you based on your workout history. Each model has multiple resistance levels, so the machine is useful for everyone, from beginners to experts.

Treadmill

Bowflex treadmills are packed with features and built to withstand tough workouts. Featuring backlit LCD screens, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, iOS, and Android compatibility, and USB charging ports, these treadmills are equipped with the latest technology. The treadmills have inclines of up to 15% and a max speed of up to 12 mph. A heart rate monitor, fan, integrated speaker, and media shelf are built into each of the models that are on sale as well.

SelectTech

SelectTech Dumbbells are an entire rack of weights in one compact design. Each dumbbell has an adjustable weight range and various weight settings. Some of the models include built-in customizable workouts, and all models come with an app that tracks your workouts. The deals on SelectTech Dumbbells are bundles that include a stowable workout bench.

C6 Bike

The Bowflex Bike is a stationary exercise bike that pairs with popular cycling apps for a total cycling experience. The bike features 100 adjustable magnetic resistance levels, a backlit LCD console, dual-link pedals with toe cages, and easy-to-reach cradles for three-pound dumbbells. The ride is smooth and quiet, which makes for an enjoyable workout for you and the other members of your household.

Home Gym

Bowflex home gyms utilize resistance to help you complete dozens of possible exercises. Most models feature a leg developer, and some of them have preacher curl attachments and a vertical bench press. Any Bowflex home gym is like bringing your favorite gym equipment into the comfort of your home.

Bowflex HVT

HVT stands for high-velocity training and the Bowflex HVT keeps you in constant motion through cardio and strength exercises while minimizing impact. In just over 18 minutes, the HVT delivers a full-body workout that burns fat and builds muscle. The built-in coaching counsel has three workout modes, and there are adjustable resistance levels to provide you with varying intensities.

As you can see, there is a vast selection of Bowflex equipment that is on sale right now. If you are intent on keeping your New Year’s resolution to get into shape, be sure to stop by Bowflex’s website so you don’t miss out on the savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations