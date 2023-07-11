If you’re looking to buy a new mattress, Prime Day is the perfect time to do it, and there’s no better company to go with than Nectar. Not only have they been around for a very long time, but they also have some interesting science and technology behind their mattresses, which is perfect for Digital Trends. While we’ve collected the best deals from Nectar’s site, it’s still worth exploring all their Prime Day deals using the button link below. Also, before we jump into the deals, we wanted to let you know that all prices are based on queen sizes, but they have everything up to split king if you want it.

What you should shop in this Nectar Prime Day mattress sale.

First, let’s take a look at their memory foam mattresses, starting with the , the mattress that launched them into success and a great starter option for $699 rather than $1,049. Moving up from there is the , which is another memory foam mattress and has a phase-change cooling material in it to help if you tend to sleep hot, and is well-priced at $999, down from $1,499. The final memory foam mattress is the , which actually has copper infused into it, which helps draw heat away from your body and is another great mattress to help keep you cool at night. It’s currently priced at $1,299 rather than $1,949 and is probably one of the better mattress deals you’ll find today.

Moving on to their hybrid mattress that mixes memory foam with springs, we have the starter going for $799 rather than $1,199 and has an equally great sleeping experience. Then we have the , which provides more countering and support for those who are heavier while still having good breathability and is discounted down to $1,199 from $1,799. Finally, we have the , which is essentially the same as the memory foam version, except it has springs as well, and you can grab it for $1,499 rather than $2,249.

Of course, Nectar doesn’t only sell mattresses; they also sell bed frames too, from this basic but sturdy for $359 to the fancy for $749. You can also grab bedding too, such as this , which will get you a bit of everything for $134. While you’re at it, you may as well grab a for $83, especially if you sleep hot. All that said, they have a ton of other great deals, so be sure to check everything out at the link below.

