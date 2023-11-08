 Skip to main content
GlassesUSA Black Friday Sale: Get 30% off prescription glasses

GlassesUSA frames close up with multiple styles.
Need a new pair of glasses? Want to stock up for your holiday trips before you head to meet up with your relatives? Typically, you’d have to wait until the official Black Friday event, the day after Thanksgiving, or maybe even Cyber Monday, but that’s not the case this year. Alongside a variety of the best online glasses deals, GlassesUSA is hosting a huge Black Friday sale early, allowing you to save big on prescription glasses and frames with no waiting necessary. Of course, we always recommend browsing the sale of your own accord to see what’s discounted because we couldn’t possibly cover everything, nor could we know precisely what you’re looking for. That said, we’ve called out quite a few of the best deals below.

What to shop in the early GlassesUSA Black Friday sale

Rightfully dubbed the Black Friday Early Bird sale, now’s an excellent time to save up to 30% on prescription glasses. Moreover, GlassesUSA is truly dedicated to helping you find the perfect pair. Not only are there a ton of brands and styles to choose from, but you’ll benefit from free shipping and returns and a money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied. You can even take to find the correct pair for your face. Ray-Ban, Oakley, DKNY, Prada, Ottoto, Muse, they are all here and available to shop, most discounted even. Men’s and Women’s eyewear are on sale, too, so there’s something for everyone.

Take these , for example, down to $31 instead of their normal $44 price. Or the down to $129 instead of $238 — that’s nearly $110 in savings right there. What about these for $93, down from $138?

You might even consider looking through the best blue light glasses and comparing them with GlassesUSA’s inventory to see if any of those are on sale, they very well could be. The online retailer is one of the best places to buy prescription glasses online, after all. They’re going to have no shortage of options and, frankly, no shortage of deals either.

Gucci, Prada, Coach, and Ray-Bans, you’ll definitely want to sift through the available frames and prices to see what matches your budget and your preferences. There’s just no way we could ever cover every single pair of frames that’s on sale from every brand. By the time the true Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals come around, you’ll have everything you need, and you can skip that huge shopping rush. Who doesn’t love that?

