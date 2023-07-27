One of the best things about shopping for online glasses deals is that you’re not confined or restricted to any one brand. In other words, you have a lot of options to choose from, and that means you have an even better opportunity to find the prescription, style, and features that match your needs best. Plus, there’s no argument, it’s so much more convenient than heading to a local eye shop or department store. You pick a pair, make your payment, and then the glasses are shipped right to your doorstep. It doesn’t get any easier, or better, than that. They may not be AR glasses, offering a quick glimpse into the future, but they do protect your eyes and improve your vision, and that counts for something. But here’s the rub, there are so many brands and options that things can get overwhelming fast if you don’t know where to look or what you should be watching for.

GlassesUSA, one of our favorites, offers some incredible discounts and on a variety of big-name brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, DKNY, Prada, Muse, Versace, and many more. There’s FramesDirect, which similarly offers great discounts anywhere from 20% to 50% off or sometimes higher, across brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors, Polo, Giorgio Armani, Coach, Ray-Ban and beyond. Of course, other notable places to find online glasses deals are EyeBuyDirect, Lensabl, Glasses.com, and a few others. If you’re lost in the weeds, don’t fret, because we’re going to break all of them down in more detail for you, below.

GlassesUSA

Always a high-profile choice when searching for the best online glasses deals, GlassesUSA rightfully has some incredible offers, and some incredible brands. They offer eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contacts. Moreover, you can find more functional options in their catalog too, including blue light filter glasses, safety glasses, sportswear, and beyond. If you need it, they have it. You’ll also find support for prescription details, too, like a mobile app that allows you to scan and identify your current prescription using a pair of glasses you already own.

Even better, GlassesUSA almost always has a sale or promotion going, with current call-outs being the summer sale on all kinds of eyewear. We highly encourage you to take a look for yourself if you haven’t already. Today, you can expect to save about 30% off on frames, or get an entirely new set of lenses free, thanks to a BOGO deal. With code BOGOFREE at checkout on select sets, you’ll get two pairs for the price of one.

FramesDirect

FramesDirects does things a little differently than some of the other eyewear providers. Their customer service team is staffed by expert opticians, who will help you find the perfect lenses, prescription or no. All manner of eyewear are available too, from BlueReflect blue-light blocking lenses to polarized sunglasses, for adults and kids, and both prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses. Top brands available to shop include Burberry, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Kate Spade, Oakley, Prada, Ray-Ban, Versace, and more.

Don’t worry, if you don’t want to spend extra on an expensive name-brand pair there are plenty more to choose from, as well. They’re all stylish, they’ll look great on you, and at a variety of prices and discounts. You can expect to save anywhere from 20% to 50% or more on luxury brands. Go take a look. Use code STYLE60 at checkout for up to 60% off on lenses, today.

EyeBuyDirect

If you’re really looking to save big, EyeBuyDirect is currently offering a BOGO deal on summer-focused eyewear. You’ll get a second pair of frames and lenses when you use promo code TWOCOOL at checkout for eligible sets. Brands, which may or may not be included in the sale, are Ray-Ban, Oakley, Arnette, Vogue Eyewear, and EyeBuyDirect’s sets. They also offer eyeglasses, sunglasses, and lenses, for adults and kids.

Discounts are upwards of 20% depending on the sale or promotion, but right now, thanks to the BOGO, you’re looking at savings of about $40 to $60 since you’re getting an additional set free. If you want designer eyewear, use code TOP50 to get up to 50% off the biggest brands, such as Ray-Ban or Oakley.

Glasses.com offers an “authentic visual experience” thanks to its varying stock of premium and name-brand eyewear. We’re talking Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa Del Mar, and so on. You can also choose between eyeglasses, sunglasses, and lenses. They will sync insurance too, if you need prescription treatments filled. Blue-violet light blocking lenses and prescription sunglasses lenses are available, as well.

Deals tend to differ, depending on brand and style, so with Glasses.com it’s always best to browse through on your own accord. That said you can expect to save upwards of 10% on select frames and glasses.

Lensabl

Lensabl is another great place to find online glasses deals with 10%, 15%, and even 20% or higher off on select options as part of its current summer deals lineup. You can shop frames, lens replacements, contacts, and much more. Frames span several name brands, as you might expect, such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Bose, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Arnette, Hyper X, and so on. You can find both prescription optical and sunglasses lenses too.

If you need to renew or update your prescription you can take an online eye exam, which takes a maximum of about ten minutes. Via your smartphone, tablet, or computer you take the exam, and the results are reviewed by a licensed eye doctor. To save with Lensabl, you have a few codes to choose from. BLUE20 will get you 20% off blue light blocking eyewear, PLUS15 will get you 15% off Lensabl Plus vision plans, and SEE15 will get you 15% off select lenses and designer frames.

Warby Parker

Through Warby Parker, you can try on up to five pairs of frames, for free, without ever leaving home. The process is quite simple. You take a short quiz, get personalized picks based on how you answer, and then they’ll send you five pairs to try on, at no cost to you. For every pair of glasses that you purchase, they’ll donate a pair to someone in need. So, while you’re shopping for new eyewear for yourself, you’re also giving back to the greater community.

Deals and offers are regularly going, with you saving upwards of 15% on new pairs of eyewear. Bear in mind, Warby Parker namely stocks eyewear with stylish frames, and contacts — there are no sunglasses here. If you’re a new customer ordering contacts through Warby Parker, you can save 15% on your first order.

