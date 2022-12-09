Today’s Best Deals: Apple iPad, Xbox Series S, and more

Stop whatever you’re doing and gather round — we’ve got today’s best deals right here in one place. From iPad deals to gaming PC deals and Chromebook deals — and even a great deal on an Xbox Series S in time for the holidays — there’s no other place you need to be right now for the latest, greatest discounts.

Ring Video Doorbell — $60, was $100

The Ring Video Doorbell is one of the best video doorbells around. Powered by a hard-wired connection (with battery backup), it connects to your home Wi-Fi or via Ethernet, allowing you to see, hear, and speak to whoever is at your door. This video doorbell provides 1080p HD video with a 155-degree field of view, and the built-in mic with noise cancellation means you can hear and speak to visitors, wherever you are, with your phone, tablet, or Alexa-enabled device. Quick Replies lets you answer the door with a preset response or ask visitors to leave a message.

The customizable motion zone settings are easy to set up, so your doorbell will focus on your home’s most important areas, and when there’s movement at your door or the doorbell is pressed, get real-time notifications on your phone or tablet or audio announcements on your Alexa-enabled device. The Ring Video Doorbell even lets you know when somebody’s at your door at night, with infrared night vision, while the free Ring mobile app lets you check in on what’s happening at home any time, from anywhere, great for peace of mind if you’re away from home. You can upgrade to the optional Ring Protect Plan to save video footage to the cloud or share it, too.

Google Nest Thermostat — $90, was $130

If you’re considering adding a thermostat to your smart home, the Google Nest Thermostat is one of the best smart thermostats around. It’s easy to install by yourself and boasts a slim profile and cool minimalist design, with smart capacitive touch controls and a central temperature display that lets you see your home’s temperature at a glance. Google says it’s compatible with 85% of home heating and cooling systems, and it works seamlessly with the Google Home app to set your schedule and temperature preferences, allowing you to control your home’s heating and cooling from anywhere. The Google Nest Thermostat uses a built-in motion sensor and your phone’s location to switch to the eco setting when nobody’s at home, saving you money. It’s made with the environment in mind, too, with 49% recycled post-consumer plastic to reduce waste.

Asus Chromebook C425 — $119, was $329

The Asus Chromebook C425 is one of the best Chromebooks for anybody looking to be more productive. Its portable form factor packs a 14-inch 1080p display, with an Intel Core M3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of fast eMMC storage, plus Chrome OS. The laptop’s compact NanoEdge design makes it easy to pop into a bag or backpack for remote work or studying, and it’s easy to use in laptop, audience, tabletop, or presentation mode. This Chromebook also includes integrated graphics for casual gaming, a built-in media reader that supports most memory card formats, and an HD webcam and mic that are perfect for video calls or meetings. Weighing just 3.09 pounds and measuring 0.65 inches thick, it’s slim, lightweight, and ideal for those who are always traveling or on the go.

43-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Smart Google TV — $170, was 270

One of the best TV deals around today is this 43-inch TCL Smart Google TV. Watch all your favorite shows and movies in stunning Ultra HD, with HDR for bright, lifelike colors. Google TV OS includes all the streaming apps you could ever need, with over 700,000 movies and shows. It’s easy to curate Watchlists, get recommendations, and even stream from your Android or iOS to the TV with built-in Chromecast. Control your TV with your voice with Amazon Alexa or built-in Google Assistant — if you’re running low on inspiration, ask Google to recommend something to watch, or use your voice to search for movies, play music, pause playback so you can grab snacks, and more. With three HDMI inputs for your consoles and other home theater kit and an inbuilt digital tuner for live TV, this TCL TV is an excellent buy for anybody serious about home entertainment.

Microsoft Xbox Series S (Disc-Free, 512GB) — $250, was $300

Play all the latest games for less with one of the best gaming deals around this December. The Xbox Series S makes next-gen gaming at home a reality, and with this disc-free edition with 512GB of onboard storage, you don’t even need to leave the comfort of your couch to buy the latest and best Xbox games. Whether you’re into shooters like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, racing games like Forza Horizon 5, or epic RGS like Elden Ring, there’s something for everyone, and you can add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play day-one releases. Cross-play with friends on console, PC, and cloud, and enjoy 120fps gameplay, lightning-fast load times, and Quick Resume to get you back in the action. Bored of gaming? Your Xbox Series S can also stream 4K video from all your favorite apps like Netflix and Disney+.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) — $299, was 329

The Apple iPad (2021) may not be Apple’s latest iPad, but it’s still an excellent buy. Its 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone ensures everything from movies and shows to spreadsheets looks crisp and clear. This model packs 64GB of storage, enough for a few movies for a road trip or your photos and documents. Under the hood, it’s powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, a speedy processor that can handle anything you throw at it and is excellent for multitasking. Battery life is also excellent, seeing you through a full day and then some, with juice to spare. The front-facing camera here has seen a huge upgrade over the iPad (2019) with a 12MP ultrawide 1080p camera compared to its predecessor’s unimpressive 1.2MP selfie camera. That means this iPad is an excellent choice if you spend a lot of time on FaceTime for work or play, and it also has Center Stage, which keeps you in the frame even when you’re moving around. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide rear camera for quick snaps, and Apple’s Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay.

70-inch Hisense Class A6G Series 4K Smart TV — $480, was $510

Gone are the days when viewing movies on the big screen meant heading for the theater. This 70-inch Hisense 4K Smart TV is one of the best TVs around, allowing you to enjoy shows and movies in 4K Ultra HD at home, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. This TV packs 8.3 million pixels and a full-array LED backlight for a sharp, vibrant picture, whether you’re bingeing your favorite Netflix show or catching up on the latest news. Running on the Android TV platform with Chromecast and Google Assistant built in, it’s easy to stream content to your new TV from a compatible mobile device, or search for content with the included voice remote. You can easily customize the home screen with your favorite apps, shows, and movies, and when you fire up your games console, Auto Low Latency Mode kicks in, reducing input lag for smooth, lag-free gaming, even when playing fast-paced multiplayer action games.

Victus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop — $550, was $780

Don’t have the cash for one of the best gaming desktops? Then this budget offering from HP is an excellent buy. With its AMD RX 6400 graphics with 4GB of GDDR6 dedicated RAM, mid-range Ryzen 5 5600G processor, and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, it can run most of the best PC games around as well as tackle CPU-intensive tasks such as photo editing. There’s also 256GB of onboard storage and nine USB ports to connect all your peripherals. You could always spend the $230 saving upgrading some of those specs, too, if you like, or put those savings towards one of the best monitor deals.

