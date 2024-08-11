The 2021 iPad Mini is over $100 off with this Best Buy deal

The Apple iPad has been a fan-favorite tablet for well over a decade now, to the point where there are now multiple versions of the mobile device available. With both standard-sized and miniature options on the market, it can be difficult to figure out exactly which iPad is best for your wants and needs; though a good price can be enough to put some folks over the edge. As such, we found a great Walmart sale that we wanted to share.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the 2021 iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) for $390. At full price, this model once cost $500. iPad deals are everywhere you look it seems, but this one is truly exceptional.

Why you should buy the 2021 iPad Mini

Whether you’re looking for a note-taking device, a convenient movie and TV show portal for bedtime, or an all-hands-on-deck mobile music-making suite (GarageBand, anyone?), the 2021 mini is the iPad for the job. Under the hood, this model runs on Apple’s A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine capabilities, which bodes well for those of us looking for power and performance from a tablet. The A15 was one of the best tablet CPUs for 2021, and it’s just as strong close to four years later.

The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display delivers stunning picture quality and holds up well against glare. On a full charge, you can expect the 2021 mini to last for up to 10 hours; though adjusting some display settings and reducing overall screen time may result in better battery readings. Both the 12MP lenses are a photographer’s dream, as the 2021 mini camera system even incorporates True Tone flash and Center Stage for enhanced imagery.

We’re also glad to see Apple’s switchover to USB-C extending as far back as this version of the iPad mini. Other noteworthy features include 64GB of internal storage, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, Touch ID authentication functions, and Apple Pay. We see a lot of Walmart deals when scrounging for sales, but it’s hard to find older iPads like this for such a good price. Own the 2021 iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) for $390 when you purchase through Walmart, and be sure to check out some of the other tablet deals we found today!