The latest Apple iPad mini is down to its lowest ever price

For great iPad deals, Amazon is generally an excellent place to head. That’s certainly the case today, as it has reduced the price of the latest Apple iPad mini to its lowest ever level. The tablet was only released a matter of months ago and usually costs $649. Right now though, it’s down to $549 for a limited time and it has never gone that low before. This is easily one of the tablet deals you should pay attention to as it’s a great device at an equally great price. If you still need to know more, read on while we tell you all about it. It’s the iPad I’m tempted to upgrade to.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad mini

The form factor of the Apple iPad mini is one of its main selling points in a world where many of the best tablets are increasingly large and potentially cumbersome. With this Apple iPad mini, you get a sleek and fairly lightweight build with its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display looking gorgeous. Much of that is thanks to its use of technologies like P3 wide color, True Tone, and ultralow reflectivity, so it looks great. It’s perfect for watching movies, playing games, or whatever else you have planned.

As our Apple iPad mini review explains, it’s “unbeatable, in unexpected ways” thanks to its “sharp and colorful display” and its “plenty powerful” A17 Pro CPU. Even its all-day battery life doesn’t disappoint. Other features include its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, which supports Center Stage along with its 12MP Wide back camera — both being ideal for scanning documents, taking photos, or making video calls.

The Apple iPad mini also has support for the Apple Pencil Pro, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C connectivity, and it’s been built with Apple Intelligence in mind so it could form a great laptop replacement as needed. For those wanting something smaller than average, this is sure to be one of the best iPads thanks to its versatility.

Normally $649, the Apple iPad mini is enjoying its first ever price cut at Amazon. That brings the price down to $549 working out as a hefty saving of $100, which makes this an extremely tempting tablet to buy. Check it out for yourself before the deal ends soon.