The fantastic Apple iPad mini is $100 off at B&H Photo today

B&H Photo Video may not be the first place you think of when it comes to iPad deals, but you’ll be surprised to learn that you can buy the 2021 Apple iPad mini with 256GB of storage today for $549 instead of $649. You’re saving $100 and scoring a fantastic tablet that will delight you for a long time to come. One of the better tablet deals around, here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad mini

While this is the older Apple iPad mini, you get what we called in our review, a “little powerhouse.” It’s “big enough to perform most tasks” while still being “compact enough to travel easily.” It also offers “powerful performance” thanks to its A15 CPU being pretty potent where it counts. For many, this will be the best iPad for their needs because it ably combines portability with strong performance.

One highlight that competes with the best tablets is the Apple iPad mini’s 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. It has a 2266 x 1488 resolution, so it looks super sharp, with some great options for ensuring it looks good: 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color gamut, and True Tone support. Alongside that, it also has a rear 12MP wide camera and a front 12MP Ultra-wide camera, so it’s good for video calls as well as for taking photos once in a while. It’ll even record 4K video footage.

The Apple iPad mini supports the Apple Pencil (2nd gen) so you can sketch out great designs. The tablet has 256GB of storage, so it’s a good option if you have ambitious plans and need plenty of space. After all, there’s no way of expanding the physical storage on iPads after purchase. It all comes together to ensure the Apple iPad mini is a well-rounded tablet, right down to little details like Touch ID support.

Normally, the 256GB variety of the Apple iPad mini is $649, but right now you can buy it from B&H Photo Video for $549, so you’re saving $100 off the usual price. This is the slightly older version, but it’s still a good one. If you need plenty of storage space, check it out now.