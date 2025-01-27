 Skip to main content
The Apple Watch SE 2 is under $200 at Amazon today, and we love it

When it comes to great Apple deals, it’s a smart move to buy at this time of year — Apple devices are a little cheaper due to being in the middle of their lifespan. A perfect example is being able to buy the Apple Watch SE 2 at Amazon for just $199. The smartwatch normally costs $249, so you’re saving 20% or $50 off the regular price. It’s easy to think you have to spend twice that much on smartwatch deals, but in reality the Apple Watch SE 2 will suit most people’s needs while being surprisingly affordable. If you’re looking to achieve your fitness goals more easily, this can help a ton too. Here’s what the Apple Watch SE 2 has to offer.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE 2

When we reviewed the Apple Watch SE 2, we described it as “simple, cheap, and brilliant,” giving it a 4.5-star rating. Our reviewer found it “comfortable to wear 24 hours a day” and appreciated its “comprehensive, yet simple-to-use fitness tracking.”

This particular model is the 40mm case size and uses Apple’s tough Ion-X glass over the screen. It looks great and is just the right size for fitting on your wrist while still offering plenty of screen space for tapping your way through options. The Apple Watch SE 2’s greatest strength is its fitness tracking. One highlight of any Apple Watch is its activity rings system which helps you monitor how much you’re walking, burning calories, or simply how often you stand up throughout the day. It also provides plenty of challenges and badges to encourage you to achieve your goals.

Capable of tracking all manners of exercises from walking to cycling, running, and even swimming, the Apple Watch SE 2 will help you monitor everything you’re doing. It’s strong encouragement when trying to build up your strength or cardio levels. It also enables you to check all your phone notifications from your wrist, and it also allows you to monitor your heart rate and receive irregular rhythm alerts. It also has fall and crash detection in case the worst happens.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is easily one of the best smartwatches for those on a budget, but make sure you own an iPhone. It won’t pair with Android phones.

For everyone else, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a great option. It’s even more appealing while on sale at Amazon. Usually $249, it’s down to $199 for a limited time, so you save $50 by buying today. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below.

