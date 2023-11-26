 Skip to main content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals on iPad, Samsung, and more

Noah McGraw
By

Thanksgiving and Black Friday are over, but there are still a few more opportunities to save money during the biggest shopping week of the year. Cyber Monday deals are live right now, and there are some awesome tablet deals available today. We’ve pulled out the best of the best from brands like Apple, Amazon Fire and Samsung.

Best Cyber Monday iPad deals

Someone using Final Cut Pro on an iPad.
Apple

If you’ve always wanted an iPad but the famous Apple price tag has just been too expensive, Cyber Monday iPad deals are your chance. Apple has a few older iPads that are fairly cheap, and Cyber Monday is giving us a few discounts on the newer, more expensive models.

  • 9th Gen iPad —
  • 6th Gen iPad Mini —
  • 5th Gen iPad with M1 —
  • 11-inch iPad Pro —
  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro —

Best Cyber Monday Fire tablet deals

Google Docs running on an Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Amazon’s Fire tablets are a great budget alternative to iPads and Samsung Galaxies. For the most part, they don’t have the kind of power the bigger brands offer, but they have some budget tablets that are under $100 and will stream movies and shows just as well. We have a full list of Amazon Fire Tablet Cyber Monday deals too.

  • Fire 7 16GB (2022) —
  • Fire 8 32GB (2022) —
  • Fire HD 10 32GB (2021) —
  • Fire HD 10 32GB (2023) —
  • Fire HD 8 Kids 32GB (2022) —
Best Cyber Monday Android tablet deals

OnePlus red cable from 100 watt Super VOOC charger plugged into green OnePlus Pad Android tablet.
Tushar Mehta/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Android covers a wide range of tablets, basically anything that isn’t from Apple. Since we have special sections for Samsung and Amazon Fire, we’ll focus on the other brands for this section. Lenovo and Google both have some nice options that vary in power and price. See more from Google in Google Pixel Cyber Monday deals.

  • Contixo 7-inch Kids Tablet —
  • WeTap Android 12.0 Tablet —
  • Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) —
  • Meize Android 11 Tablet —
  • Google Pixel Tablet —

Best Cyber Monday Samsung tablet deals

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra next to each other.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy line of tablets has quite a variety to choose from. There are new, expensive tablets with the kind of power meant for video editors and programmers. There are also older tablets that will serve you well for browsing social media and watching movies. These are out picks of the top Samsung tablet Cyber Monday deals.

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ —

