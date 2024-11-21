I know, I know, you’ve probably been inundated with a ton of early Black Friday deals. Me too. But continuing with some more ESR deals, this time we’re back with something a little different. Where before, you were looking at great deals on cases for Apple’s devices. Here, we’re looking at cases for the iPad and AirPods. With the iPad, it adds a bit of functionality, like doubling as a rotating stand for hands-free viewing. The AirPod case, on the other hand, supports MagSafe charging but offers ultimate drop protection to your earbuds and their wireless charging case. Let’s take a closer look.

ESR rotating iPad case with removable magnetic cover

Enjoy a raised screen view of your iPad, in any configuration — landscape or portrait. The ultra-stable stand uses wide support and magnetically locked brackets, so your tablet won’t slip and slide during use. More importantly, it offers double the protection thanks to the dual back case and front cover design that snaps on. When you’re using it, just take the front cover off. When you’re ready to go protect it.

These Black Friday deals offer some excellent discounts, too.

ESR rotating iPad Pro 11 case with removable magnetic cover — now $44, was $55 20% off

ESR rotating iPad Pro 13 case with removable magnetic cover — now $55, was $60 8% off

ESR FlickLock cases for AirPods

Designed for the Apple AirPods 4 the ESR FlickLock cases, Cyber FlickLock, and Pulse FlickLock, offer the ultimate drop protection. Magnets and an internal latch hold the lid secure with durable TPU and PC corners that guard against bumps and drops. Even with the slide button mechanism you can still easily open the case with one hand. Moreover, they include a clip to hook the pods anywhere, bag or on your person, for easy carrying. You don’t have to take the case off to charge them, either. They’re MagSafe compatible with the AirPods 4 that have ANC.

No Black Friday deals but these are priced reasonably well anyway.