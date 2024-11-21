 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The ESR Black Friday deals offer discounts on iPad and AirPod cases

By
ESR AirPod protective case outside
ESR

I know, I know, you’ve probably been inundated with a ton of early Black Friday deals. Me too. But continuing with some more ESR deals, this time we’re back with something a little different. Where before, you were looking at great deals on cases for Apple’s devices. Here, we’re looking at cases for the iPad and AirPods. With the iPad, it adds a bit of functionality, like doubling as a rotating stand for hands-free viewing. The AirPod case, on the other hand, supports MagSafe charging but offers ultimate drop protection to your earbuds and their wireless charging case. Let’s take a closer look.

ESR rotating iPad case with removable magnetic cover

ESR rotating iPad cases with removable magnetic cover
ESR

Enjoy a raised screen view of your iPad, in any configuration — landscape or portrait. The ultra-stable stand uses wide support and magnetically locked brackets, so your tablet won’t slip and slide during use. More importantly, it offers double the protection thanks to the dual back case and front cover design that snaps on. When you’re using it, just take the front cover off. When you’re ready to go protect it.

These Black Friday deals offer some excellent discounts, too.

  • ESR rotating iPad Pro 11 case with removable magnetic cover — now $44, was $55 20% off
  • ESR rotating iPad Pro 13 case with removable magnetic cover — now $55, was $60 8% off

Related

ESR FlickLock cases for AirPods

ESR Pulse FlickLock case for AirPods 4 with features in show
ESR

Designed for the Apple AirPods 4 the ESR FlickLock cases, Cyber FlickLock, and Pulse FlickLock, offer the ultimate drop protection. Magnets and an internal latch hold the lid secure with durable TPU and PC corners that guard against bumps and drops. Even with the slide button mechanism you can still easily open the case with one hand. Moreover, they include a clip to hook the pods anywhere, bag or on your person, for easy carrying. You don’t have to take the case off to charge them, either. They’re MagSafe compatible with the AirPods 4 that have ANC.

No Black Friday deals but these are priced reasonably well anyway.

  • ESR Cyber FlickLock case for AirPods 4 — $19
  • ESR Pulse FlickLock case for AirPods 4 — $17

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days iPad deals: Savings still available!
Best Prime Day Deals

Update 10/10/24: Prime Big Deal Days may officially be over, but we're continuing to see some great Prime Day pricing at Amazon. If you happened to miss out on the sales event, we've updated all of the best Prime Day iPad deals that remain.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales event brought some pretty impressive iPad deals. Now that it's ended there are still some stragglers, so here we’ve focused on the best Prime Day iPad deals. These Prime Day tablet deals were some of the best we've seen all year, and some of the special discounts remain. While the sales event may have Amazon in the name, other retailers also have their own sales, and that means we’ve looked at many different retailers to find the biggest savings on many different iPad models. Below, you’ll find some of the best Amazon Big Deal Days iPad deals.
Apple iPad (9th Generation, 64GB, Wi-Fi) -- $199 $329 40% off

Read more
Don’t buy the wrong iPad during Prime Day! Here’s the only one you should get
Someone holding the yellow iPad (2022) in front of trees with orange, yellow leaves.

Another Amazon Prime Day is upon us, which means it's another prime time of year to buy a new iPad for yourself or as an early holiday gift for a loved one. In typical fashion, it's not just Amazon offering killer deals.

Best Buy is running its own sale alongside this latest Prime Day, and it includes a lot of discounted iPads — including the old 9th Gen iPad, the iPad mini, and multiple versions of the iPad Pro. They're all tempting deals, but you shouldn't bother with any of them. If you buy a new iPad during Prime Day, you need to make sure it's the 10th Gen iPad.

Read more
The iPad Pro M4 has a rare discount at Best Buy
Top view of M4 iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro M4 hasn’t been available for very long, but we already found a solid markdown on the Apple touchscreen device when looking through tablet deals:

Right now, when you purchase the iPad Pro M4 (256GB, OLED), you’ll spend $950. At full price, this model sells for $1,000. We can probably thank Amazon’s upcoming October Big Deal Day savings event for the discount on this model. Not to mention the several other Prime Day iPad deals we’ve been keeping tabs on!

Read more