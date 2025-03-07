 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy’s Apple Sales Event: This weekend’s best deals on iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, and more

By
Amazing Deal The iPhone 14 Plus's camera module.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Apple fans, here’s your chance at rare discounts on the brand’s devices: Best Buy just launched a huge Apple Sales Event. With iPhone deals, iPad deals, MacBook deals, AirPods deals, and more up for grabs, you better hurry in choosing what to purchase because we think stocks are already flying off the shelves.

You can take a look at everything that’s available in Best Buy’s Apple Sales Event through the link below, but we’ve also rounded up our favorite offers to help you make a quick decision. It’s important that you don’t take up too much time in selecting where to spend your money, as every second wasted is one step closer to missing out on the offer you’ve got your eyes on.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 — $170 $250 32% off

Apple AirPods Pro 2 in their USB-C and MagSafe case.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 have been updated to include USB-C and MagSafe for charging options, while maintaining their excellent active noise cancellation, impressive sound and call quality, and long battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled and a total of 30 hours with their charging case. The wireless earbuds are available with a 32% discount, for savings of $80.

Related

Apple AirPods Max — $480 $550 13% off

Apple AirPods Max with USB-C.
Caleb Denison / Digital Trends

The Apple AirPods Max also received an update for USB-C charging, while also adding personalized spatial audio for music. It remains the ultimate over-ear listening experience for Apple enthusiasts, with active noise cancellation to prevent disturbances and a battery that can last up to 20 hours from a full charge. The wireless headphones are 13% off, which translates to $70 in savings.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) — $630 $730 14% off

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow.
Apple / Apple

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is two generations behind the latest models of the smartphone, but it remains a worthwhile purchase to this day, especially with the 14% discount that results in a $100 price reduction. The device features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, a battery that can last up to 26 hours, a dual camera-system, and quick performance with the A15 Bionic hip.

Apple 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (512GB) — $1,299 $1,499 13% off

Watching video on M4 iPad Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The Apple iPad Pro M4 stands out with its 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display with OLED technology, for impressive brightness and exceptional color accuracy, and Apple’s M4 chip that will support Apple Intelligence. The device also works with the Apple Pencil Pro and the Magic Keyboard, for additional input options. The tablet’s 13-inch model with 512GB for storage is 13% off, for a discount of $200.

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $1,499 $1,599 6% off

The MacBook Pro 16-inch on a table.
Chris Hagan / Digital Trends

The Apple MacBook Pro M4 is another device that’s built for Apple Intelligence, with the M4 chip providing all the power and speed that you’ll need from this laptop. Its battery can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, and its Liquid Retina XDR display is simply gorgeous. The 14-inch model of the Apple MacBook Pro M4 with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is 6% off right now, giving you the chance at $100 in savings.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 is below $1,000 for Cyber Monday
The M3 MacBook Air in front of a window.

This year's Cyber Monday deals have dropped. For Apple fans who want to take advantage of the shopping event to buy a MacBook, there's an offer from Best Buy that you shouldn't miss. The 256GB model of the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 is on sale with a $200 discount that slashes its price from $1,099 to $899, but probably not for long, as Cyber Monday MacBook deals will be gone soon. You're going to have to be quick to add it to your cart, though, because this 18% discount won't last long.

Why you should buy the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3
Our team is a big fan of the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3. It currently holds the title as the very best MacBook you can buy in our rankings of the best MacBooks, and it all starts with the performance of Apple's M3 chip. Combined with an eight-core CPU, an eight-core GPU, and 16GB of RAM, the Apple MacBook Air M3 will barely break a sweat when handling your daily activities -- even when you're multitasking between several apps.

Read more
Cyber Monday is here and the Apple MacBook Air M3 is 20% off
2024 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch with M3 chip

With plenty of great Cyber Monday deals to shop now, we’re particularly excited to see the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3 for $200 off at Best Buy. That deal dropped on Black Friday but it's still possible to save, which means you don't have to miss out. Usually costing $999, you can buy it today for $799, which is a fantastic deal for a highly desirable laptop. It's still one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals out there. Here’s what it has to offer at its limited-time discount of 20% off.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3
The Apple MacBook Air M3 has a lot to love. As our review explains, it offers “excellent GPU performance”, fantastic battery life, and a “compact and beautiful design”. It also provides “impeccable build quality,” meaning it’s easily one of the best laptops around.

Read more
Best iPad deals: Save on iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini
iPad Pro 2020 Screen.

Apple being Apple, it's probably no surprise that it has some of the best tablets on the market, although that does come with the downside of being often quite expensive. That does mean you'll have to snag one of several best tablet deals, but that's quite alright, given some of the best Apple deals out there include iPads. We’ve rounded up all of the best iPad deals worth shopping today, and reading onward you’ll find discounts on everything from budget iPads to recent releases. You’ll also find some savings on iPad accessories. If you’d like to sort through the competition as well, be sure to check out today’s Samsung tablet deals, Amazon Fire tablet deals, and Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals.
Apple iPad 10.9 (10th Gen) (64GB) -- $279 $349 20% off

The 10.9-inch iPad remains one of the best iPads for someone on a budget. If you just want an easy to use tablet to browse the internet, watch some streaming shows, and do other straightforward tasks, it's a reasonable solution. The 10th Gen version is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, has a liquid Retina display, WiFi 6 for better connectivity, and works with Touch ID.

Read more