Best Buy’s Apple Sales Event: This weekend’s best deals on iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, and more

Apple fans, here’s your chance at rare discounts on the brand’s devices: Best Buy just launched a huge Apple Sales Event. With iPhone deals, iPad deals, MacBook deals, AirPods deals, and more up for grabs, you better hurry in choosing what to purchase because we think stocks are already flying off the shelves.

You can take a look at everything that’s available in Best Buy’s Apple Sales Event through the link below, but we’ve also rounded up our favorite offers to help you make a quick decision. It’s important that you don’t take up too much time in selecting where to spend your money, as every second wasted is one step closer to missing out on the offer you’ve got your eyes on.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 — $170 $250 32% off

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 have been updated to include USB-C and MagSafe for charging options, while maintaining their excellent active noise cancellation, impressive sound and call quality, and long battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled and a total of 30 hours with their charging case. The wireless earbuds are available with a 32% discount, for savings of $80.

Apple AirPods Max — $480 $550 13% off

The Apple AirPods Max also received an update for USB-C charging, while also adding personalized spatial audio for music. It remains the ultimate over-ear listening experience for Apple enthusiasts, with active noise cancellation to prevent disturbances and a battery that can last up to 20 hours from a full charge. The wireless headphones are 13% off, which translates to $70 in savings.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) — $630 $730 14% off

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is two generations behind the latest models of the smartphone, but it remains a worthwhile purchase to this day, especially with the 14% discount that results in a $100 price reduction. The device features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, a battery that can last up to 26 hours, a dual camera-system, and quick performance with the A15 Bionic hip.

Apple 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (512GB) — $1,299 $1,499 13% off

The Apple iPad Pro M4 stands out with its 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display with OLED technology, for impressive brightness and exceptional color accuracy, and Apple’s M4 chip that will support Apple Intelligence. The device also works with the Apple Pencil Pro and the Magic Keyboard, for additional input options. The tablet’s 13-inch model with 512GB for storage is 13% off, for a discount of $200.

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $1,499 $1,599 6% off

The Apple MacBook Pro M4 is another device that’s built for Apple Intelligence, with the M4 chip providing all the power and speed that you’ll need from this laptop. Its battery can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, and its Liquid Retina XDR display is simply gorgeous. The 14-inch model of the Apple MacBook Pro M4 with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is 6% off right now, giving you the chance at $100 in savings.