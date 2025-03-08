Hurry! This iPad Pro has a $900 price cut at Best Buy this weekend

Tablets are everywhere these days, but one of the most popular mobile screen families is and has always been Apple’s iPad lineup. In a lot of ways, the iPad put the tablet craze into high gear, and they’re in just as much demand as they were more than a decade ago.

Fortunately, we see a lot of great iPad deals in our line of work. As a matter of fact, we came across this excellent offer as part of the Best Buy Apple Sales Event: This weekend only, when you purchase the 11-inch iPad Pro with Apple M2 (Wi-Fi, 2TB) at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $1,000. That’s a $900 discount, by the way.

Why you should buy the 11-inch iPad Pro with Apple M2

We reviewed the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro back in 2022, and tester Joe Maring said, “It’s big, expensive, and you probably don’t need it. But if you have the cash to burn, the iPad Pro (2022) is the pinnacle of what a flagship tablet should be.” The Pro with Apple M2 delivers a fast, powerful, feature-packed iPad experience. Out of the box, the tablet gives you up to 2TB of internal storage, plus enough battery life to last an entire day on a full charge!

The iPad Pro is great for multi-tasking, too. Whether that means you’ll have several browser tabs opened simultaneously, or you’re working on a super-big PhotoShop project, the M2 won’t disappoint. You’ll also be treated to 2388 x 1668 resolution, a pixel spread living on Apple’s gorgeous Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color.

Other noteworthy features include a 12MP Wide camera and 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, Wi-Fi 6E support, and USB-C connectivity. This Best Buy Apple Sales Event end on Sunday, March 9, so don’t wait! Take $900 off the 11-inch iPad Pro with Apple M2 when you purchase today.

