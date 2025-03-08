 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! This iPad Pro has a $900 price cut at Best Buy this weekend

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends M2 iPad Pro with Apple Pencil.
Apple / Apple

Tablets are everywhere these days, but one of the most popular mobile screen families is and has always been Apple’s iPad lineup. In a lot of ways, the iPad put the tablet craze into high gear, and they’re in just as much demand as they were more than a decade ago.

Fortunately, we see a lot of great iPad deals in our line of work. As a matter of fact, we came across this excellent offer as part of the Best Buy Apple Sales Event: This weekend only, when you purchase the 11-inch iPad Pro with Apple M2 (Wi-Fi, 2TB) at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $1,000. That’s a $900 discount, by the way.

Why you should buy the 11-inch iPad Pro with Apple M2

We reviewed the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro back in 2022, and tester Joe Maring said, “It’s big, expensive, and you probably don’t need it. But if you have the cash to burn, the iPad Pro (2022) is the pinnacle of what a flagship tablet should be.” The Pro with Apple M2 delivers a fast, powerful, feature-packed iPad experience. Out of the box, the tablet gives you up to 2TB of internal storage, plus enough battery life to last an entire day on a full charge!

Related

The iPad Pro is great for multi-tasking, too. Whether that means you’ll have several browser tabs opened simultaneously, or you’re working on a super-big PhotoShop project, the M2 won’t disappoint. You’ll also be treated to 2388 x 1668 resolution, a pixel spread living on Apple’s gorgeous Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color.

Other noteworthy features include a 12MP Wide camera and 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, Wi-Fi 6E support, and USB-C connectivity. This Best Buy Apple Sales Event end on Sunday, March 9, so don’t wait! Take $900 off the 11-inch iPad Pro with Apple M2 when you purchase today.

We also recommend having a look at our lists of the best iPad deals and the best Apple deals for even more markdowns on top Apple products!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
The best Apple iPhone 16 Pro cases for 2024
Someone holding the iPhone 16 Pro.

The iPhone 16 Pro has been released alongside Apple's 2024 lineup, which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This model features several highly anticipated advancements, such as Camera Control, support for Apple Intelligence, and the new A18 Pro chipset, among others.

As is typical with iPhones, the iPhone 16 Pro comes with a premium price tag. To safeguard your investment, consider purchasing a protective case. Here are our top recommendations.

Read more
Best iPad deals: Save on iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini
iPad Pro 2020 Screen.

If you haven't bought a tablet before, then you may not be aware that Appl makes some of the best tablets on the market, and with that quality comes a pretty high price tag. That does mean you'll have to snag one of several best tablet deals, but that's quite alright, given some of the best Apple deals out there include iPads. We’ve rounded up all of the best iPad deals worth shopping today, and reading onward you’ll find discounts on everything from budget iPads to recent releases. You’ll also find some savings on iPad accessories. If you’d like to sort through the competition as well, be sure to check out today’s Samsung tablet deals, Amazon Fire tablet deals, and Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals.
Apple iPad 10.9 (10th Gen) (64GB) -- $279 $349 20% off

The 10.9-inch iPad remains one of the best iPads for someone on a budget. If you just want an easy to use tablet to browse the internet, watch some streaming shows, and do other straightforward tasks, it's a reasonable solution. The 10th Gen version is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, has a liquid Retina display, WiFi 6 for better connectivity, and works with Touch ID.

Read more
Best tablet deals: iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Fire, and more
Front face of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

Laptops offer a powerful experience if you need something for productivity or creativity, but if you're more interested in a portable experience, then there are some very solid tablet options. Luckily, tablets are a good alternative, and many of the best tablets often see a discount, so if you’re in search of both a tablet and some savings we’ve got you covered. iPad deals, Samsung tablet deals, Amazon Fire Tablet deals, and Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals are ramping up right now, and we’ve filtered through them all to provide you with what we feel are the best tablet deals to shop today. Reading onward you can find all of the details on how to save, as well as some information on why each tablet might best suit your needs.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (32GB) -- $132 $185 29% off

If you need an Android tablet for simple tasks like browsing the internet and watching streaming shows, the affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite may be enough for you. Its 8.7-inch screen is decent with WXGA+ resolution, while maintaining portability so you can easily hold the tablet in one hand. Its internal storage is limited at 32GB, but you can expand it by up to 1TB using a microSD card. For the clumsy ones, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is perfect for you because it's protected by a sturdy metal frame.

Read more