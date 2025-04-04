 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $80 and finally get the iPad 10th Gen at the right price with this deal

By
Tested By Digital Trends Running 3DMark Wild Life Extreme test on the iPad.
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

If you want to get one of the best iPads, you should expect to pay quite a bit. However, if you wait a few years, you can get a good deal, and that’s especially the case with the Apple iPad 10th Gen, a 2022 model. It retailed at $449, then later got its base price cut to $349 last May.

Now, for a limited time, when you buy one at Walmart you can get it for just $269. That’s a savings of $80 off of the May 2024 and an incredible $180 off of the original retail price of $449 back in 2022. In fact, it is only $45 away from being half price compared to its debut price for this short time. That’s exciting, especially considering 2022 wasn’t that long ago. So, tap the button below to see the deal or keep reading to see more about why we’re excited about this deal.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 10th Gen

A lot of what makes this deal compelling is how much the iPad 10th Gen’s price has changed in three years. But there’s also something to be said for perceptions on this iPad. Our Apple iPad 10th Gen review found it to be a good iPad, but difficult to defend as a recommendation when compared to the other iPads of the day. Again, this is largely price related and comments like “The new design and colors are exquisite, it’s a fast performer, and the battery life is reliable” ring more loudly with the passage of time. Another complaint, the lack of headphone jack, also seems less serious from the lens of 2025 where we mostly use Bluetooth headphones anyhow. This being said, if you like to use your tablet with a stylus or Magic Keyboard, you should read those parts of the review (while keeping in mind that excellent Apple Pencil alternatives exist).

Related

As previously stated, getting an Apple iPad 10th Gen at a price of $269 is quite incredible. And it’s something you probably wouldn’t have guessed would happen on some random days in April way back in 2022, as it retailed for $449 then. This deal represents a savings of $180 off of that original price back in 2022 and an $80 savings off of its current usual price of $349. Grab it before the deal disappears by tapping the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
The ESR Black Friday deals offer discounts on iPad and AirPod cases
ESR AirPod protective case outside

I know, I know, you've probably been inundated with a ton of early Black Friday deals. Me too. But continuing with some more ESR deals, this time we're back with something a little different. Where before, you were looking at great deals on cases for Apple's devices. Here, we're looking at cases for the iPad and AirPods. With the iPad, it adds a bit of functionality, like doubling as a rotating stand for hands-free viewing. The AirPod case, on the other hand, supports MagSafe charging but offers ultimate drop protection to your earbuds and their wireless charging case. Let's take a closer look.

 
ESR rotating iPad case with removable magnetic cover

Read more
Cyber Monday tablet deals 2024: Get 46% off iPads, Samsung, more
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals

Cyber Monday is here, and so are Cyber Monday deals on tablets. That includes some of the best tablets on the market, so whether you're looking for something budget-oriented or a high-end creative device, there's probably a deal out there you can take advantage of. That's why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite Cyber Monday tablet deals and put them below to help save you a bit of extra time. If you're specifically looking for an iPad this Cyber Monday, we have a Cyber Monday iPad deals roundup available. Also, if you're looking for something a bit closer to a laptop experience, it's worth checking out these 2-in-1 laptop deals as well, or even these Cyber Monday laptop deals for a few more options.
Our Top Pick: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ -- $200 $270 26% off

The Samsung Tab A9+ is a great lower-to-mid-range option with an 11-inch screen and a 1920 x 1200, making it a great streaming device for just $200, instead of the usual $270. It also comes with the very reasonable Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU, a 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM.

Read more
Best iPhone 15 deals: How to get Apple’s latest iPhone for free
The display on a green iPhone 15.

It seems like just yesterday that the iPhone 15 was a brand new release, but with the iPhone 16 now on the market, the 15 has been bumped from flagship status. This is good news, however, if you’re looking for some great phone deals, as the iPhone 15 is turning out some of the best Apple deals available today. And while there are plenty of other iPhone deals available to shop, here you can read onward for details on all of the savings the iPhone 15 has to offer. If you’d like to see what some other brands have available that compete with the iPhone lineup, check out today’s best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals, and best Google Pixel 8 deals.

You can also shop the best refurbished iPhone deals if you’re looking for ultimate savings, and there are plenty of iPhone 14 deals and iPhone SE deals to shop if having the most recent iPhone release isn’t of importance to you.
Today's best iPhone 15 deals

Read more