Save $80 and finally get the iPad 10th Gen at the right price with this deal

If you want to get one of the best iPads, you should expect to pay quite a bit. However, if you wait a few years, you can get a good deal, and that’s especially the case with the Apple iPad 10th Gen, a 2022 model. It retailed at $449, then later got its base price cut to $349 last May.

Now, for a limited time, when you buy one at Walmart you can get it for just $269. That’s a savings of $80 off of the May 2024 and an incredible $180 off of the original retail price of $449 back in 2022. In fact, it is only $45 away from being half price compared to its debut price for this short time. That’s exciting, especially considering 2022 wasn’t that long ago. So, tap the button below to see the deal or keep reading to see more about why we’re excited about this deal.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 10th Gen

A lot of what makes this deal compelling is how much the iPad 10th Gen’s price has changed in three years. But there’s also something to be said for perceptions on this iPad. Our Apple iPad 10th Gen review found it to be a good iPad, but difficult to defend as a recommendation when compared to the other iPads of the day. Again, this is largely price related and comments like “The new design and colors are exquisite, it’s a fast performer, and the battery life is reliable” ring more loudly with the passage of time. Another complaint, the lack of headphone jack, also seems less serious from the lens of 2025 where we mostly use Bluetooth headphones anyhow. This being said, if you like to use your tablet with a stylus or Magic Keyboard, you should read those parts of the review (while keeping in mind that excellent Apple Pencil alternatives exist).

As previously stated, getting an Apple iPad 10th Gen at a price of $269 is quite incredible. And it’s something you probably wouldn’t have guessed would happen on some random days in April way back in 2022, as it retailed for $449 then. This deal represents a savings of $180 off of that original price back in 2022 and an $80 savings off of its current usual price of $349. Grab it before the deal disappears by tapping the button below.