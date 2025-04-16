 Skip to main content
This limited time AirPods Max deal slashes $70 off the price

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Apple AirPods Max with USB-C in Purple.
Caleb Denison / Digital Trends

Shopping around for a pair of noise-canceling headphones can be a little daunting. One recommendation we would like to make is to try and stick with a brand you already own some devices from. As a matter of fact, if you own one or more Apple devices, you’re an excellent candidate for the Apple AirPods Max

These premium ANC headphones received a USB-C overhaul in 2024, and today these Apple cans are discounted to $480. The full MSRP on these over-ears is $550. 

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max

First and foremost, if you at least own an iPhone, you’re going to love the ecosystem compatibility of the AirPods Max’s H1 chip. You’ll be able to seamlessly switch between multiple Apple devices, just as long as they’re all signed in with the same Apple ID. This is great for a work or school day when you may need to switch between an iPhone and a MacBook more than normal. 

The AirPods Max use an Adaptive EQ that automatically optimizes sound quality based on fit and your listening environment. Out of the box, the AirPods Max have solid midrange articulation and a good amount of low-end that makes rock, rap, and hip-hop tracks extra fun to listen to. 

The headphones also have an adaptive ANC system that puts a damper on distracting noise, including vehicle engines and workplace chatter. On a full charge, you should get up to 20 hours with ANC enabled, and just 5 minutes of charging should net you an extra 1.5 hours of battery life. 

While there’s no companion app for changing audio presets or adjusting ANC controls, iOS users can access several customizations under Bluetooth and Accessibility. 

Save $70 when you purchase the Apple AirPods Max today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best AirPods deals, best headphone deals, and best Apple deals for even more discounts on top Apple products.

