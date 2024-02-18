 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Presidents’ Day power tool deals: DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more

Aaron Mamiit
By
A person using the DeWalt 20V Cordless Circular Saw.
DeWalt

It’s better to spend on an arsenal of power tools than to find out that you don’t have the proper equipment when you need it, so you should think about taking advantage of this year’s Presidents’ Day power tool deals. We’ve rounded up our favorite offers involving the most trustworthy brands in the space, including Bosch, DeWalt, and Milwaukee, with discounts that will stretch how far your budget will go. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute of the holiday before you make your purchases though, as we’re not sure if stocks will still be available by then.

Best Bosch Presidents’ Day power tool deals

A person using the Bosch 18V Hex Impact Driver.
Bosch

Bosch power tools are reliable and versatile, and they’ll have you ready in case you need to make a quick repair of if you come across a DIY project that you want to try. If you want a complete lineup, you better not miss the savings that you can get from Bosch Presidents’ Day power tool deals, as costs will pile up if you’re just starting out.

  • Bosch 18V 1/4-Inch Hex Impact Driver —
  • Bosch 18V X-Lock Brushless 4-1/2-Inch Angle Grinder with Slide Switch —
  • Bosch 18V Brushless Starlock Plus Oscillating Multi-Tool —
  • Bosch 12V Max 3/8-Inch Drill/Driver and 1/4-Inch Impact Driver Combo Kit —
  • Bosch 18V 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill/Driver, Two-In-One 1/4-Inch and 1/2-Inch Bit/Socket Impact Driver/Wrench Combo Kit —

Best DeWalt Presidents’ Day power tool deals

A man using a 20V DeWalt Jigsaw.
.

If you go with DeWalt Presidents’ Day power tool deals, you can expect to get equipment that will stand the test of time. No matter how tough the task is, DeWalt power tools won’t let you down, which is why there’s always a lot of interest when they go on sale. The discounts we’ve listed below may not last long, so if something catches your eye, you need to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

  • DeWalt 3/8-Inch Pneumatic Drill —
  • DeWalt 20V Max 6-1/2-Inch Circular Saw —
  • DeWalt 20V Max XR Jig Saw —
  • DeWalt 20V Max 3-in-1 Cut Off Tool —
  • DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit —

Best Milwaukee Presidents’ Day power tool deals

A Milwaukee power tool in action.
Milwaukee

Among all of the Milwaukee Presidents’ Day power tool deals that are available right now, we’ve picked what we think are the most attractive bargains for both beginners and experts. Milwaukee power tools are tried and tested for even the most complex projects, so you can be sure that you won’t regret shopping any of the offers that you can find below.

  • Milwaukee 18V Cordless Drill/Driver —
  • Milwaukee M18 Cordless 6-1/2-Inch Circular Saw —
  • Milwaukee 18V Brushless Cordless 1/4-Inch Hex Impact Driver —
  • Milwaukee M18 Fuel Hackzall —
  • Milwaukee M12 12V Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet and Screwdriver Combo Kit —

More Presidents’ Day power tool deals worth shopping

The Black Decker 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit.
Black + Decker

Bosch, DeWalt, and Milwaukee are not the only brands of power tools that are worth your hard-earned money. We’ve rounded up even more Presidents’ Day power tool deals featuring other names, in case you want to check out alternatives to the bargains above. In any case, you still need to hurry because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before stocks run out on any of these offers.

  • Metabo 18V Cordless Drill Driver Kit —
  • Black + Decker 12V Max Drill and Home Tool Kit 60-Piece —
  • Greenworks 24V 160-PSI Inflator —
  • Hart 20V 3-Tool Combo Kit —
  • Black + Decker 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Dyson Solarcycle Morph smart desk light is heavily discounted today
A woman sits on a couch nexts to the Dyson Solarcyle Morph smart desk light.

Dyson makes some of the most sought-after products to add to the smart home, and today there’s a way to save some money in doing so. One of the best Dyson deals you can find today is on the Dyson Solarcycle Morph smart desk light. It’s marked down to $455 at Best Buy, which is a savings of nearly $200 from its regular price of $650. Best Buy is including free shipping with a purchase, and in many areas Best Buy will even have it ready for pickup at your nearest store the same day you purchase.

Why you should buy the Dyson Solarcyle Morph smart desk light
The best smart lamps create the lighting environment you’re looking for while at the same time bring some technological advances to the home. And while Dyson vacuums are typically what the Dyson brand is most known for, the company has been working for years to pack modern smarts into well-designed tools and appliances for the smart home. This is what it’s done with the Solarcycle Morph, a smart desk light designed to support the way you live, work, and relax throughout the day. It does this with intelligently controlled LEDs that adjust brightness and color temperature, as well as simulate natural light.

Read more
Save on Dyson Airwrap, Airstrait, Corrale for Valentine’s Day
Dyson Corrale

If you’re looking for great Valentine’s Day gifts, check out the Dyson deals going on right now at Best Buy. No, we don’t mean a cordless vacuum but one of Dyson’s awesome hair products like the Dyson Supersonic, Airstrait, or Corrale. Right now, you can save at least $100 on each of them providing you’ve got a My Best Buy membership. The discount is so great that even if you don’t already have a yearly membership, by signing up for one, you’ll still enjoy a $50 discount and score future price cuts thanks to your My Best Buy membership. It’s a great deal for all these items and more in the future too. Keen to learn more about these Dyson products? Here’s what to know.
Dyson Airstrait -- $400, was $500

Hair straighteners are an essential tool in many people’s arsenal before they head out for the day or night. The Dyson Airstrait is particularly great at drying and straightening your hair all at once. Suitable for multiple different hair types, the Dyson Airstrait uses high-pressure airflow to straighten your hair as it dries rather than hot plates, meaning you won’t have to worry about extreme heat damage. Glass bead thermistors regulate airflow temperature up to 30 times per second so your hair’s natural shine is protected. The airflow is projected downwards at a 45-degree angle to create the tension needed to align hair for a smooth end style. Three preset temperatures including 175F, 230F and 285F give you plenty of control while an LCD screen makes it simple to keep informed at all times.

Read more
The 6 best 23andme alternatives in 2024
Woman holding up portrait of ancestor from AncestryDNA discovery

DNA genetic testing can help you unlock a lot of hidden information about yourself, your health, and your ancestry. For example, you could explore your entire family history stretching back generations. Or, you can receive personalized nutrition and exercise plans based on your genetics. One of the more renowned places to go for this is 23andme, which has a variety of kits to choose from, all of which help you learn specific information about yourself and your heritage. But there are other services you can use, which is especially prescient considering the recent data breach at 23andme. If you're looking for a reliable 23andme alternative, that's exactly what this guide will ascertain.
The best 23andme alternatives in 2024

Try

Read more