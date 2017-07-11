Handymobi app brings the DIY spirit to a Pinterest-esque interface

Why it matters to you There are tons of home improvement apps out there but HandiMobi combines the spirit of DIY projects with Pinterest-esque ease of use.

There’s a new mobile app to help home improvement buffs who prefer a visual learning style to help them with their do-it-yourself projects. HandyMobi is a new platform designed for mobile smartphones to help homeowners and fixit professionals save, share, learn, execute, and discuss DIY handyman or home improvement projects. While it joins a myriad of other home improvement apps, HandyMobi is also designed to serve as a community space for home improvement projects.

A former project manager and engineer for Fortune 500 companies, founder Ben Wang of Bellevue, Washington founded the company in 2010. He got the idea while replacing his own garbage disposal. His traditional method of home improvement found him making notes, creating shopping lists, taking multiple shopping trips to Home Depot, doing internet research and calling others for help. He finally thought, “Why can’t we use smartphones to do all this?” and HandyMobi quickly came to fruition.

Now the company is picking up steam with coverage at Curbed.com and Android Headlines as one of the “Top 10 Android Apps for Home Improvement,” joining DIY juggernauts like Houzz, Lowes and Pinterest. On Itunes, one user writes, “As I am always getting into DIY projects in my spare time, this app is a huge help. Love the step by steps and the materials lists. Makes DIYing very easy and effective without the headache.”

The projects hosted on the HandyMobi platform are wildly diverse, ranging from “How to Refinish a Deck” to an incredible “Magic Mirror” that one enterprising father built for his daughter’s birthday. The HandyMobi platform is mostly geared toward home improvement projects with categories like electrical, plumbing, and appliances, but also includes some interesting offshoots like information technology, automotive, and quick fixes.

Other interesting projects on the site include “How to Paint a Beautiful Skyline on your Wall,” “How to Build a DIY Dog House,” and “Build a Gaming Tabletop.”

Some handy tools are even included on-board the free app, which is available on the Google Play and Itunes store platforms. The app’s free toolbox includes a unit converter, level tool, and a calculator. The project interface can host not only step-by-step photos but also YouTube videos of each project as well as text or voice instructions. Each project includes a list of necessary materials, and users can create and share shopping lists for each home improvement project.

But it’s the HandyMobi app’s social aspects that set it apart from its competitors. In addition to the ability to create and share videos, users can post comments, start discussions with fellow DIYers, calculate costs, and share projects with family and friends. The app even has a function not only to order supplies on the fly but also to contact local contractors to get estimates for larger home improvement projects.

For any homeowner who wants to fix, repair, build, install, or create a new home improvement project, HandyMobi offers a one-stop platform designed to inspire and empower creative and interesting DIY projects.