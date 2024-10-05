 Skip to main content
Tineco Prime Day Big Deal Days discounts: Save on floor cleaners

Tineco PURE ONE A50S cleaning a mess off the carpets -- Prime Big Deal Days discounts
As you well know, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is scheduled for October 8 and 9, which means it’s an excellent chance to save big on a host of electronics and home gear ahead of the holidays. Many big brands are participating and we’re already seeing a ton of offers go live early. Tineco is a great example with its innovative floor cleaners. In fact, Tineco is offering a great selection of Prime Big Deal Days discounts that are worth calling out separately. We’ve scooped up a few of our top picks to share below:

PURE ONE A50S — $239, was $449

Taking inspiration from Tineco’s PURE ONE Station 5, including the smart iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, PureCyclone Technology, and a 5-Stage Filtration System, the PURE ONE A50S delivers 185 watts of powerful suction. For you, that means a thorough clean, every time, made better by a unique and new-to-brand 3DSense Brush. The brush intelligently boosts suction power when high volumes of debris is detected while also boosting edge cleaning to ensure every little nasty is scooped up.

Moreover, because it offers up to 70 minutes of continuous cleaning on a single charge, the PURE ONE A50S is ideal for whole-home use even across large, open floorplans. You’ll have enough battery and power to clean your entire house from top to bottom. Not to mention, it features a 180-degree foldable design for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, and a 120-degree wide-angle headlight so you can see. The large-capacity dustbin holds plenty of debris, as well.

FLOOR ONE S5 — $289, was $449

Typically, you get a vacuum for dry messes and you have a separate device for spills and wet messes — or just your traditional mop. But the Floor One S5 can easily tackle both wet and dry messes, leaving floors dry and spotless in minutes. Better yet, it reduces how many devices you have to manage allowing you to clean using one, convenient option.

It’s cordless, powerful, and primed for efficient cleaning, all the while saving you time. A bevy of advanced features make cleaning easier than ever, like the exclusive roller which ensures thorough cleaning along baseboards and tight corners, or the expanded water tank and dual-tank system that enables uninterrupted cleaning for up to 35 minutes with a constant supply of clean water. You know you want to.

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 — $399, was $599

For when you need unmatched maneuverability, the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 is your top option. It tilts to 180 degrees, laying flat to allow you to reach under furniture and crevices with ease. Ever had hideaway spaces that you can’t clean? That won’t happen anymore. When fully reclined it stands just 5.1 inches tall and cleans down to 0.20 inches from walls and baseboards.

The FlashDry Self-Cleaning System ensures easy maintenance, reducing how much time you spend cleaning the device after you’re all done cleaning your house. Plus, the 40-minute continuous runtime provides extended cleaning power for both visible and hard-to-reach areas. You’ll be able to effectively clean your entire home, messy or not.

FLOOR ONE S7 Pro — $489, was $699

As one of the most advanced floor cleaners on this list, the FLOOR ONE S7 Pro better come packing. It sure does, thanks to unparalleled features like the SmoothPower self-propulsion system, dual-edge cleaning roller, and a balanced-pressure water flow system. You’ll be able to clean quickly and effortlessly, getting back to what you love most — free time.

It offers a long, 40-minute runtime so you can clean the whole house in one go, plus the self-cleaning system deep cleans the brush roller and tube, followed by centrifugal drying to remove water efficiently, when you’re all done. What does that mean? You don’t have to spend time maintaining the vacuum. You can put it away, rest assured it’s clean and ready to go for next time.

