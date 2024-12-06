 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Quick! The Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is 50% off at Walmart right now

By
Good Deal Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum 2
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Dyson deals are always worth checking out as they mean you can enjoy all the advantages of owning a Dyson without spending a fortune. Right now, one of the best cordless vacuum deals is on the Dyson V7 which normally costs $400. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for 50% off so it costs $200. This is the investment you need for your home as it’ll help you clean up your home far more efficiently than alternatives. Here’s what it has to offer for the great price.

Why you should buy the Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The best Dyson vacuums truly enrich your life by making it much easier to suck up whatever is littering your home. That could be regular dirt and debris or it could be pet hair. It’s all stuff you don’t want messing up your home. With the Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, you get powerful Dyson suction. It has advanced, whole-machine filtration which captures pet allergens and fine dust, while expelling cleaner air.

The Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner also has a de-tangling Motorcar cleaner head which deep cleans carpets and hard floors with its hair removal vanes able to clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. It works exceptionally well for both quick cleaning and a more thorough clearance of your home. It also easily converts to a handheld vacuum so you can clean your car, stains, or tidy up your upholstery.

Related

However you use the Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, you get up to 40 minutes of runtime which is fairly respectable for one of the best cordless vacuums. Its power trigger means you can max out its efficiency, only using the most power when you need to. Able to trap up to 99.9% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, the Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner isn’t going to miss a thing. From delicate surfaces to cleaning up top or down below, it’s got you covered.

The Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner comes with a cleaner head, a combination tool, a mini soft dusting brush, and — of course — its charger. It also has simple no-touch bin emptying which is always a welcome addition.

The Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner normally costs $400. However, right now, Walmart has cut the price by 50% so it’s just $200. The ideal time to buy, this cordless vacuum cleaner will keep your home cleaner for a long time to come. Check it out now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Need security? Want Cyber savings? Wyze security cameras are up to 60% off right now
Wyze Cam OG on shelf used to watch over home -- Black Friday deals

Home security seems to be a hot category for Black Friday and Cyber Week deals this year. When you think about it, it makes a lot of sense. Security cameras bring you peace of mind, whether you're home or away, and allow you to check in on your home's status for a myriad of reasons. If you're looking for some great home security deals, consider Wyze, a brand trusted by "millions of households" offering "premium features at prices that are accessible to everyone." That's what Wyze says anyway and we tend to agree here at Digital Trends. We gave several Wyze products high marks, like the Wyze Lock and the Wyze Cam Pan. Either way, you'll be happy to know the Wyze Cam OG is on sale for $10 from November 28 until December 4. Normally $30, that saves you $20. You can also find a variety of other Wyze home security gear on sale for up to 60% off. Now's the time to shop.

 
Why shop these Wyze Black Friday and Cyber Week deals on home security?

Read more
This top-rated Dyson cordless vacuum is $250 off today
Dyson V12 Detect cordless vacuum being used to clean car interior.

Dyson has a long-standing reputation for producing some of the best vacuums on the market, and one of its top-rated models is the incredible Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. Usually, this model sells for as much as $650, but we found this massive discount while digging through Walmart deals: Right now, when you purchase the V12 at Walmart, you’ll only pay $400. That is an absolute steal!

Why you should buy the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
One of the best features of the Dyson V12 is its ability to detect unseen dirt and debris. It does so by way of powerful LEDs that spotlight dust on your hardwood floors, but that’s just scratching the surface. Based on how often you vacuum and how much dirt the V12 normally picks up, the vacuum actively optimizes runtime and suction to match your home or business best. That’s one smart cordless vac, friends.

Read more
Air fryer or cordless vacuum, you choose: Two deep Black Friday discounts worth shopping
Levoit LVAC-200 cordless vacuum in use with pet nearby

Going down probably as two of the most random, unique contenders for smart home and Black Friday deals in a mashup together, we have the COSORI TurboBlaze Air Fryer and LEVOIT LVAC-200 Cordless Vacuum. One will cook your food fast and crispy the other will clean your home fast and effectively. Why not, right? You could even throw some food into the air fryer and get to cleaning while it heats up with the vacuum. Okay, maybe it really is an excellent combo. Nevertheless, these Black Friday discounts will have you a little more excited than normal, let's take a closer look.

 
COSORI TurboBlaze Air Fryer -- now $88, was $120 26% off

Read more