Quick! The Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is 50% off at Walmart right now

Dyson deals are always worth checking out as they mean you can enjoy all the advantages of owning a Dyson without spending a fortune. Right now, one of the best cordless vacuum deals is on the Dyson V7 which normally costs $400. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for 50% off so it costs $200. This is the investment you need for your home as it’ll help you clean up your home far more efficiently than alternatives. Here’s what it has to offer for the great price.

Why you should buy the Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The best Dyson vacuums truly enrich your life by making it much easier to suck up whatever is littering your home. That could be regular dirt and debris or it could be pet hair. It’s all stuff you don’t want messing up your home. With the Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, you get powerful Dyson suction. It has advanced, whole-machine filtration which captures pet allergens and fine dust, while expelling cleaner air.

The Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner also has a de-tangling Motorcar cleaner head which deep cleans carpets and hard floors with its hair removal vanes able to clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. It works exceptionally well for both quick cleaning and a more thorough clearance of your home. It also easily converts to a handheld vacuum so you can clean your car, stains, or tidy up your upholstery.

However you use the Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, you get up to 40 minutes of runtime which is fairly respectable for one of the best cordless vacuums. Its power trigger means you can max out its efficiency, only using the most power when you need to. Able to trap up to 99.9% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, the Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner isn’t going to miss a thing. From delicate surfaces to cleaning up top or down below, it’s got you covered.

The Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner comes with a cleaner head, a combination tool, a mini soft dusting brush, and — of course — its charger. It also has simple no-touch bin emptying which is always a welcome addition.

The Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner normally costs $400. However, right now, Walmart has cut the price by 50% so it’s just $200. The ideal time to buy, this cordless vacuum cleaner will keep your home cleaner for a long time to come. Check it out now.