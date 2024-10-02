This Jackery portable generator and solar panel combo is 45% off!

Investing in portable power station deals is somewhat of a requirement these days because of their general usefulness. If you haven’t bought one yet, and you want one that can charge even without a wall outlet, we highly recommend this bundle — the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro solar generator with two solar panels, which is on sale from Amazon with a 45% discount. From its original price of $3,999, the package is down to $2,199. It’s still not cheap, even with the huge savings of $1,800, but it’s going to be worth every single penny.

Why you should buy the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro solar generator

Jackery is a trusted brand among the best portable power stations, and the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro solar generator is one of its most popular products. It offers a capacity of 3,024Wh, and to illustrate, that’s enough to keep a laptop running for about 160 hours. It comes with an aluminum alloy pull rod and wheels for easy transportation, and safety features such as improved heat dissipation and an embedded security chip. The Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro works in temperatures as low as negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit, and the Jackery app will allow you to monitor its real-time battery level.

The bundle for the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro solar generator comes with a pair of 200W solar panels, which you can use to recharge the power station. This will come in handy when there’s a power outage, or when you’re bringing it with you on outdoor adventures such as camping trips. Of course, you can also use an AC outlet to recharge it when that’s more convenient, and its battery will be full after about 2.4 hours.

If you think you’ll be able to maximize its features, the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro solar generator will prove to be an amazing purchase. You can currently get the power station along with two solar panels for $2,199 from Amazon, following a $1,800 discount on its sticker price of $3,999. The opportunity to get the bundle at 45% off will only be up for a limited time though, and we’re not sure if it will remain through the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days deals, so if you want to get the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro solar generator with two solar panels for nearly half-price, we highly recommend completing this transaction as soon as possible.