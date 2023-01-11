The best places to buy glasses online in 2023

While AR glasses are perhaps the most exciting type of eyewear, it’s your everyday eyewear that matters most. Glasses are one of the most important purchases you can make and not only impact the way you see the world, but the style you choose impacts the way the world sees you. Eyewear is an essential healthcare need, but can also be incredibly expensive, if not outright unaffordable for many people. Luckily there are several places to buy glasses online that save you a ton of money without compromising on quality or style.

Peepers

A fourth generation family run company, Peepers was born out of the desire to create light-spirited, upbeat eyewear. Peepers carries a wide assortment of prescription and non-prescription lenses including readers, blue light, progressives, and sun glasses. Peepers carries countless options for those who prefer standard or neutral frames, but where Peepers shines is in its wide array of colorful, unique, and vibrant choices. Customers can choose from bright orange, rainbow gradients, translucent colors, and animal prints to name just a few. Perhaps even more enticing is that blue light glasses start as low as $29, and progressives start as low as $39. Peepers offers both polarized and standard options for sunglasses, too. The company offers virtual try-on through its website so you can preview your new specs before bringing them home. Peepers is undoubtedly one of the best sources for low-cost, high-quality eyewear, especially if you like to match your glasses to your outfit or to your mood.

GlassesUSA

The largest online eyewear retailer, Glasses USA is on a mission to ensure that people can get high-quality glasses without paying exorbitant prices. Corrective eyewear is a health necessity, and Glasses USA strives to ensure that it isn’t a financial burden. Glasses USA offers single-vision lenses, multifocal lenses, Rx sunglasses, sports glasses, kids glasses, contact lenses, digital protection, anti-reflective coatings, and just about anything else that pertains to supporting your vision needs. Every order includes single-vision lenses at no additional cost, free shipping and returns, as well as a 365-day warranty. Glasses USA carries their own affordable in-house brands as well as popular designer brands, including Gucci, Chloé, and Prada, which are always 100% authentic because Glasses USA is a certified reseller. The company also offers virtual try on, so you can see yourself in your frames before you place your order. Glasses USA accepts vision insurance, too, so if your benefits include vision, you may be able to get a brand new pair of specs at no out of pocket cost to you.

Lens Direct

Contact lens wearers and glasses wearers alike should head over to Lens Direct to save big on everything they need for perfectly corrected vision. At Lens Direct, you can save up to 40% on contact lenses when compared to prices at your eye doctor’s office, and traditional eyewear prices start at only $59. Lens Direct offers free shipping on all orders over $49, and you can also choose to subscribe to your favorite contact lenses to make sure you never run out again. Subscriptions help you save even more money because your first auto refill order is discounted by 20% and every subsequent refill saves you 5% off Lens Direct’s already low prices. Lens Direct offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, blue light blocking glasses, and lens replacements, which allow you to replace your lenses without investing in a brand new pair of frames, saving you even more money. All you have to do is place an order for lens replacements and Lens Direct will send you a box. Mail back your frames, and Lens direct will mail you back your glasses looking good as new.

Baxter Blue

Baxter Blue has quickly become one of the most popular brands associated with the best blue light glasses. The brand’s mission centers around helping people live healthily despite the increasing presence of screens and technology in our lives. With screens taking up so much of our time, it’s important to make sure we’re addressing our eye health, which is why blue light glasses are a must. Baxter Blue is as concerned with sustainability as they are with eye health. Baxter Blue makes every effort to make its designs, packaging, and shipping as sustainable as possible. The brand also sells sunglasses that feature polarization that provides 100% production from UVA and UVB rays as well as blue light filtration and an anti-reflective coating. Even if you’re just scrolling on your phone as you go about your day, these glasses will keep your eyes protected. Baxter Blue also offers eyewear for kids as well as biodegradable glasses, which are the most earth-friendly option on the market.

Warby Parker

There’s no denying that Warby Parker is one of the most well known eyeglasses brands in the United States, and for good reason. With Warby Parker, you can select up to five pairs of frames online and have them sent to your home for an in-person try on session before selecting which pair or pairs you’d like to purchase. Don’t care for any? No problem, they’ll send you more. Warby Parker discounts your second pair by 15%, making it even more compelling to grab two or choose one standard pair and one pair of prescription sunglasses. Warby Parker accepts vision insurance, so the brand’s combination of affordable prices and your insurance plan may allow you to get super cool frames for no out of pocket cost. Contact wearers can also take advantage of Warby Parker’s excellent pricing, as the company carries their own in-house brand as well as several varieties from Acuvue and Alcon. If you happen to leave near a brick and mortar Warby Parker location, you can make an appointment for an eye-exam and order your new glasses all in one fell swoop.

Ambr Eyewear

A company spawned from the desire to own functional, yet stylish computer glasses, Ambr Eyewear is family owned and operated with origins in Dublin, Ireland. The brand offers prescription glasses in a wide variety of styles, as well as prescription and non-prescription sunglasses, and blue light glasses, all of which are available for virtual try on via the Ambr Eyewear website. Prices start as low as $66, making these trendy and high-quality frames affordable to just about everyone, and the wide variety styles means that it’s difficult to not to fall in love with at least one pair, if not several. Ambr Eyewear’s lenses are known for significantly reducing eye strain, with results noticeable after just one wear. Even more interesting are Ambr Eyewear’s gaming glasses, which are perfect for those who spend hours on end playing games on computers and television screens alike.

39 Dollar Glasses

As you may have guessed by the brand’s name, 39 Dollar Glasses offers a wide selection of eyeglasses at unbeatable prices, which complete pairs available for as low as $39. The company offers prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses for men, women, and children at prices that are up to 70% less than retail prices. Alternatively, if you have a pair of frames you already love, you can have the lenses updated and replace by 39 Dollar Glasses for a fraction of the cost of new ones. 39 Dollar Glasses also sells contact lenses from several popular brands, and will send you reminders to let you know when your prescription is about to expire. Try out all of 39 Dollar Glasses’ frames virtually through the brand’s website, and measure the distance between your pupils with AccuPD, the online tool that ensures your glasses will be made perfectly for you the first time. Every purhcase comes with a worry-free guarantee, allowing you up to thirty days to return your glasses at no cost to you.

