Get ready to play Steam games on your AR glasses

Cristina Alexander
By

Nreal, an augmented reality company based in China, has announced it is launching a Steam beta on its Nreal Light and Nreal Air AR glasses, the latter of which released last September. Dubbed Steam on Nreal, the beta will give users a chance to stream their favorite games from their PC to the AR glasses.

Nreal says in a press release that the beta will be released toward the end of June, but admits that it will be finicky. Nreal is the first company to bring PC games onto AR glasses to date, let alone Steam games, so setting it up requires arduous effort and Steam on Nreal is also not optimized for all Steam games. However, it said that the beta is compatible with DiRT Rally and the entire Halo series.

“We’re excited to be the first to bring Steam into AR,” Nreal co-founder Peng Jin said. “The beta release is meant to give people a glimpse into what is possible. After all, AAA games should be played on 200-inch HD screen and they should be played free of location restrictions.”

The Nreal glasses are already able to stream games, as users can access Xbox Cloud Gaming titles on either model through Nebula, Nreal’s 3D display system. With Steam on Nreal, gamers will be able to stream a couple more games from their PC until more become compatible at the end of the beta stage.

The launch of the Steam on Nreal beta will coincide with the company’s first AR Jam, a summer-long competition in which AR developers create apps for a chance to win $100,000 in cash prizes. Registration for the contest opened on Wednesday, and the event will run through mid-August.

