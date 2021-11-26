Is there a Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deal today?

Today is Black Friday, and the best Black Friday deals of the holiday shopping season are here. While our hopes for a Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deal didn’t come through, there’s still plenty of reason to grab a Dyson Airwrap today. Supply chain issues that bogged down last year’s Black Friday shopping season have the potential to bog things down this year, causing backorders and shipping delays. Also, because it’s Black Friday, there are tons of other shoppers chasing the same Dyson Airwrap as you, so it’s very likely inventory could run out before we even make it through the day. It’s critical that you grab the hair care appliances you want right now. There’s no sense letting backorders, shipping delays, and sold-out inventories ruin your holiday gifting, and with the high demand for Dyson products throughout the year, we suggest grabbing a new Dyson Airwrap right now, even without a Black Friday deal on the table.

As previously mentioned, Dyson products are popular purchases all times of the year, as Dyson makes high-quality products with unique, elegant, and functional designs. The best Dyson vacuums are extremely popular and are probably what Dyson is best known for, and the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is an amazing piece of tech. But Dyson also makes other amazing household products, including the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler. It’s engineered for multiple hair types and styles and features Coanda air technology, which allows you to curl, wave, smooth, and dry hair without extreme heat. It’s a super-cool piece of tech that makes a great gift for a loved one or for oneself this holiday season.

While the Dyson Airwrap didn’t land a Black Friday deal, the reality of Black Friday itself makes a Dyson Airwrap worth grabbing right now. There’s a lot of shopping competition out there today. Dyson products are always in high demand, and expected supply chain issues can create a bottleneck on inventory, which can cause items to go on backorder frequently. Shipping delays can be a common occurrence as well. If you don’t make a purchase today and we truly mean today, there is potential to miss out on gifting a new Dyson Airwrap entirely, as delivery times can get pushed out beyond the holidays.

While there’s reason to believe the Dyson Airwrap might get a deal come Cyber Monday, we advise grabbing one right now. There may be time left in the Black Friday shopping season, but there’s no guarantee there will be a Dyson Airwrap in stock later on and no guarantee it will reach you when you want it to. Go ahead and grab that Dyson Airwrap right now and ensure it makes it in time for the holidays.

