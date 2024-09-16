This air fryer oven is usually $300 — today it’s only $80

For one of the best air fryer deals, head over to Walmart which has cut a huge $220 off the Bluebow Air Fryer 12-quart Convection Oven. It usually costs $300 but right now, it’s down to an incredibly affordable $80. The air fryer is huge and offers some great features so this is one not to be missed. It’s sure to enrich your cooking plans. Here’s what to expect. Bear in mind, the deal is likely to end soon given how hefty the price cut is.

Why you should buy the Bluebow Air Fryer 12-quart Convection Oven

You won’t spot anything from Bluebow in our look at the best air fryers because it’s not a massively well-known brand in the field. However, it looks like a great way to enjoy air frying technology for much less than you’d ordinarily pay. Part air fryer, part convection oven, there’s a lot to like here.

If you’re looking to cook for the whole family, you’re in luck. Crucially, there’s a fantastic 12-quart capacity to the Bluebow Air Fryer 12-quart Convection Oven. Due to the 360 degree hot air circulation involved in cooking your food, there’s even cooking throughout. You can control that via the high-definition digital touch screen with one-touch operation. Easily select one of 10 preset cooking programs or manually adjust the temperature up to 400F and the time up to 60 minutes.

The large capacity means plenty of room to cook a 4-5 pound whole chicken, a 9-inch pizza, or 20 chicken wings. There’s a built-in cooking light along with a large glass viewing window so you can easily see how things progress. Up to 1700W of power means the Bluebow Air Fryer 12-quart Convection Oven will cook faster than most other options.

Any time you’re finished, the Bluebow Air Fryer 12-quart Convection Oven is also easy to clean with its removable accessories being dishwasher safe and the surfaced and interior easily being wiped clean with a damp cloth.

This thing does everything you could need from an inexpensive kitchen appliance. The Bluebow Air Fryer 12-quart Convection Oven normally costs $300 but right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $80. You save a huge $220 off the regular price. If you’re new to air frying or keen to expand your cooking space, this is a great time to do so. Check it out for yourself before the deal finishes soon.