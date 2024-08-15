The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is 26% off at Amazon today

If you’ve been waiting for Dyson deals to be able to buy one of the brand’s cordless vacuums for much cheaper than usual, here’s your chance — Amazon has slashed the price of the Dyson V8 Plus to just $350 from its original price of $470. That’s $120 in savings on the cleaning device, but this limited-time deal may end at any moment. We’re not sure when that will happen, so you’re going to have to complete your purchase of this cordless vacuum immediately if you want to get it with a 26% discount.

Why you should buy the Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum

The Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum isn’t the brand’s latest mode, but it’s very much capable of getting the job done in picking up all the dirt and debris around your home. It can easily transform to a handheld vacuum for cleaning tight spaces such as inside cabinets and your vehicle’s interiors, and it comes with four accessories such as the Motorbar cleaner head that deeply cleans all floor types while automatically detangling all the pet hair that it picks up. The Dyson V8 Plus also has a whole-machine filtration system that keeps dust sealed within, for cleaner air inside your home.

There are two cleaning modes to choose from with the Dyson V8 Plus, so you can choose the appropriate amount of power that’s needed while you’re cleaning. The cordless vacuum can last up to 40 minutes on a single charge, but you can conserve its energy with its power trigger that will only activate the vacuum when you press it. Once you’re done, an ejection mechanism will let you empty the contents of the dust bin without having to get your hands dirty.

The Dyson V8 Plus has 4.3 out of 5 stars in . People are noting that it has good suction, it’s easy to assemble, and it’s lightweight. Some complaints have focused on the short battery life and the long recharge time, so if you have a large house or tend to do extended cleaning sessions, you might want to save for a higher-end model.

Dyson’s devices are always popular whenever they appear in cordless vacuum deals, and we don’t expect any difference with Amazon’s offer for the Dyson V8 Plus. For a limited time, its price is down to only $350 following a $120 discount on its sticker price of $470. Don’t delay your purchase because you may lose this opportunity at savings if you keep hesitating. Add the Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as you can to make sure that you get it at 26% off.