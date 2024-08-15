 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is 26% off at Amazon today

By
Someone using the Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum.
Dyson

If you’ve been waiting for Dyson deals to be able to buy one of the brand’s cordless vacuums for much cheaper than usual, here’s your chance — Amazon has slashed the price of the Dyson V8 Plus to just $350 from its original price of $470. That’s $120 in savings on the cleaning device, but this limited-time deal may end at any moment. We’re not sure when that will happen, so you’re going to have to complete your purchase of this cordless vacuum immediately if you want to get it with a 26% discount.

Why you should buy the Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum

The Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum isn’t the brand’s latest mode, but it’s very much capable of getting the job done in picking up all the dirt and debris around your home. It can easily transform to a handheld vacuum for cleaning tight spaces such as inside cabinets and your vehicle’s interiors, and it comes with four accessories such as the Motorbar cleaner head that deeply cleans all floor types while automatically detangling all the pet hair that it picks up. The Dyson V8 Plus also has a whole-machine filtration system that keeps dust sealed within, for cleaner air inside your home.

There are two cleaning modes to choose from with the Dyson V8 Plus, so you can choose the appropriate amount of power that’s needed while you’re cleaning. The cordless vacuum can last up to 40 minutes on a single charge, but you can conserve its energy with its power trigger that will only activate the vacuum when you press it. Once you’re done, an ejection mechanism will let you empty the contents of the dust bin without having to get your hands dirty.

The Dyson V8 Plus has 4.3 out of 5 stars in . People are noting that it has good suction, it’s easy to assemble, and it’s lightweight. Some complaints have focused on the short battery life and the long recharge time, so if you have a large house or tend to do extended cleaning sessions, you might want to save for a higher-end model.

Dyson’s devices are always popular whenever they appear in cordless vacuum deals, and we don’t expect any difference with Amazon’s offer for the Dyson V8 Plus. For a limited time, its price is down to only $350 following a $120 discount on its sticker price of $470. Don’t delay your purchase because you may lose this opportunity at savings if you keep hesitating. Add the Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as you can to make sure that you get it at 26% off.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Roomba deal cuts the price of the j7+ nearly in half
Emptying Roomba waste bin.

If your home needs a robot vacuum to help maintain spotless floors, you're probably on the hunt for Roomba deals. The iRobot-owned brand is synonymous with the cleaning machines. You'd be on the right track too, as there are offers like this 46% discount for the iRobot Roomba j7+ at Amazon. You'll only have to pay $430 for the self-emptying robot vacuum, which is nearly half its original price of $800, but since this is a limited-time deal, you're going to have to hurry if you want to be able to pocket the savings of $370.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum
Families who need a dependable and hassle-free robot vacuum can't go wrong with the iRobot Roomba j7+, which comes with most of the features that are recommended by our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. First and foremost, it's a self-emptying machine that empties all the dirt and debris that it picks up in its Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system, which also doubles as its charging station. You won't have to throw out the base station's contents for up to 60 days, so you won't have to keep thinking about it.

Read more
The Breville Barista Express espresso machine is $200 off
Breville Barista Express

If you love brewing your own cup of joe but want something more advanced than the simple machines that you see when you check for coffee maker deals, you may want to check out Amazon's offer for the Breville Barista Express. From its original price of $750, it's down to a more affordable $550 following a $200 discount. This opportunity to buy the espresso machine at 27% off will only be available for a limited time though, so if you're interested, you need to make the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Breville Barista Express espresso machine
Some people love coffee so much that they build gaming PCs that can make coffee. The Breville Barista Express isn't that flashy, but it will certainly get the job done in giving you a high-quality cup of joe every morning. This espresso machine uses digital temperature control to deliver water precisely at the right temperature for optimal extraction, and it also comes with a steam wand that will let you hand texture microfoam milk for the perfect latte or cappuccino. This coffee and espresso maker combo also has a built-in coffee grinder, which grinds your beans directly into the espresso portafilter.

Read more
Best cordless vacuum deals: Big discounts on Dyson, Shark, and more
Woman vacuuming floor with Dyson V11 Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum.

While corded vacuum cleaners are great for more heavy-duty work, they can be quite heavy and problematic for those who want something with a bit more dexterity. Luckily, there are cordless vacuums, and while they may not run infinitely, they are lightweight and often have a lot of advanced features, even the more budget-friendly ones. That said, there are options for everything, including more high-end stuff like some of the Dyson deals we've included below. So, be sure to check out everything before you take the plunge.

On the other hand, if you'd prefer to go with a more traditional vacuum, check out some of these vacuum deals, as well as the alternative obot vacuum deals and Roomba deals.
Best Dyson cordless vacuum deals

Read more