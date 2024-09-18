 Skip to main content
The Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner is only $100 today for an early Prime deal

A woman using the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner in her home.
Not all vacuum deals will get tough stains out of your carpets and upholstery. You’ll need a dedicated device like the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner, which is down to only $100 in an early offer from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days. The shopping event will run from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, but this cleaning gadget is already available with a $24 discount on its original price of $124. There’s a chance that its price returns to normal sooner than you expect though, so if you’re interested, you should shop this bargain immediately.

Why you should buy the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner

When you’re constantly dealing with pet mess and other types of stains on carpets and upholstery, the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner will help make life easier for you. Its strong spray and suction capabilities will thoroughly clean surfaces, and with its 48-ounce tank, you’ll be able to go through more areas in your home before you need to refill it. The lightweight and compact design of the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner will also make it easy to carry it across all of the rooms in your house. The power cord is 15 feet long, so you won’t have to unplug and replug often as you move.

The Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner comes with a 3-inch Tough Stain tool that you’ll use for spraying, scrubbing, and suction to clean carpets and upholstery, as well as a Spraying Crevice tool to reach narrow areas and a HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose tool to clean the machine’s hose once you’re done for the day.

Some devices from cordless vacuum deals and robot vacuum deals will struggle with carpets and upholstery, so if you want these surfaces in your home to remain spotless, you’re going to want to buy the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner. Amazon’s early Prime Big Deal Days includes a $24 discount that lowers its price to only $100 from $124, but only if you hurry because we’re not sure if the offer will still be online when the shopping event begins. If you want to make sure that you get the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner for cheaper than usual, we highly recommend completing your transaction as soon as possible.

