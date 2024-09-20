 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Dyson V15 cordless vacuum is $200 off for a limited time

By
The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.
Dyson

If you’re searching for cordless vacuum deals, you’re probably on the lookout for discounts on Dyson’s products. We wouldn’t blame you, as the brand’s cordless vacuums are downright amazing. Here’s an offer from Best Buy to check out: the Dyson V15 Detect Extra with a $200 discount, which brings its price down to $600 from its original price of $800. You’ll have to be quick in completing your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Dyson V15 Detect Extra

The Dyson V15 Detect is in our list of the best cordless vacuums as the best versatile cordless vacuum because of its ability to easily transform from a cordless vacuum into a handheld vacuum, without losing the powerful suction that will pick up all kinds of dirt and debris. Its most interesting feature is its light bar that shines a green laser at the ground to reveal invisible particles, so you can make sure you pick them all up. The Dyson V15 Detect will give you up to 60 minutes of usage from a full charge, and it features advanced whole-machine filtration that will expel cleaner air back to your home.

The Dyson V15 Detect Extra is a version of the bundle featuring the cordless vacuum that comes with seven accessories to make cleaning your home more efficient. The accessories include the Digital Motorbar cleaner head that can deeply clean all floor types while detangling pet hair, the Hair Screw tool that removes pet hair from beds and car seats, and a crevice tool that will let you reach narrow spaces.

Related

Dyson deals almost always get sold out quickly due to the popularity of the brand’s home appliances. We don’t think it’s going to be any different with the Dyson V15 Detect Extra, which is available from Best Buy at $200 off for a discounted price of $600 from $800. If you’re interested in this device, you need to push through with the transaction immediately. There’s a chance that the stocks of the Dyson V15 Detect Extra that are up for sale may already be running low, so it may be back to its normal price as soon as tomorrow.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Best Dyson deals: Cordless vacuums, purifying fans, and beauty
The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.

Dyson has become a pretty massive tech company in the last few years, and even though one of its first designs was its bladeless fan, it has taken that technology and really ran with it. That means that Dyson now makes everything from vacuum cleaners to hairdryers and even headsets, which is something we'd never thought we'd say. Of course, as a premium brand, pretty much anything you'll get from Dyson is going to be pretty pricey, which is why we've collected some of our favorite deals for you below.

That said, if you haven't quite found what you're looking for, you can check out these vacuum deals, cordless vacuum deals, and air purifier deals instead.
Best Dyson fan deals

Read more
The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is 26% off at Amazon today
Someone using the Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum.

If you've been waiting for Dyson deals to be able to buy one of the brand's cordless vacuums for much cheaper than usual, here's your chance -- Amazon has slashed the price of the Dyson V8 Plus to just $350 from its original price of $470. That's $120 in savings on the cleaning device, but this limited-time deal may end at any moment. We're not sure when that will happen, so you're going to have to complete your purchase of this cordless vacuum immediately if you want to get it with a 26% discount.

Why you should buy the Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum
The Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum isn't the brand's latest mode, but it's very much capable of getting the job done in picking up all the dirt and debris around your home. It can easily transform to a handheld vacuum for cleaning tight spaces such as inside cabinets and your vehicle's interiors, and it comes with four accessories such as the Motorbar cleaner head that deeply cleans all floor types while automatically detangling all the pet hair that it picks up. The Dyson V8 Plus also has a whole-machine filtration system that keeps dust sealed within, for cleaner air inside your home.

Read more
Best back to school cordless vacuum deals: Dyson, LG and more
A woman using the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum in a living room.

If you’re heading back to school -- or just trying to get your home back in order after a chaotic summer -- now is a good time to check out the cordless vacuum deals going on right now. There are plenty of deals from major brands like Dyson, Shark, Samsung, and more. We’ve picked out all the best vacuum deals to cover many different budgets and needs. Read on while we take you through the highlights this back to school season. We also have guidance on what to think about before buying a cordless vacuum.
The best back to school cordless vacuum deal
Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum -- $650, was $800

Back to school sales are the ideal time to invest in a high-end cordless vacuum as it means you’re all set up for a long time to come. With the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum, you get the perfect combination of power, intelligent, versatility, and run time. It promises 100% more power than the V8 before it with a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which spins at up to 125,000rpm. All that power can be intelligently adapted based on the debris the vacuum detects with a LCD screen that’s capable of showing the total picked-up particles as you clean. Its piezo sensor also optimizes power and run time based on what you’re doing, reporting back on screen.

Read more