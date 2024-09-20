The Dyson V15 cordless vacuum is $200 off for a limited time

If you’re searching for cordless vacuum deals, you’re probably on the lookout for discounts on Dyson’s products. We wouldn’t blame you, as the brand’s cordless vacuums are downright amazing. Here’s an offer from Best Buy to check out: the Dyson V15 Detect Extra with a $200 discount, which brings its price down to $600 from its original price of $800. You’ll have to be quick in completing your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Dyson V15 Detect Extra

The Dyson V15 Detect is in our list of the best cordless vacuums as the best versatile cordless vacuum because of its ability to easily transform from a cordless vacuum into a handheld vacuum, without losing the powerful suction that will pick up all kinds of dirt and debris. Its most interesting feature is its light bar that shines a green laser at the ground to reveal invisible particles, so you can make sure you pick them all up. The Dyson V15 Detect will give you up to 60 minutes of usage from a full charge, and it features advanced whole-machine filtration that will expel cleaner air back to your home.

The Dyson V15 Detect Extra is a version of the bundle featuring the cordless vacuum that comes with seven accessories to make cleaning your home more efficient. The accessories include the Digital Motorbar cleaner head that can deeply clean all floor types while detangling pet hair, the Hair Screw tool that removes pet hair from beds and car seats, and a crevice tool that will let you reach narrow spaces.

Dyson deals almost always get sold out quickly due to the popularity of the brand’s home appliances. We don’t think it’s going to be any different with the Dyson V15 Detect Extra, which is available from Best Buy at $200 off for a discounted price of $600 from $800. If you’re interested in this device, you need to push through with the transaction immediately. There’s a chance that the stocks of the Dyson V15 Detect Extra that are up for sale may already be running low, so it may be back to its normal price as soon as tomorrow.